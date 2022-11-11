Read full article on original website
B2C2 Appoints Nicola White as Group CEO
LONDON, TOKYO, & JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022-- B2C2, the institutional digital asset pioneer, today announces that it has appointed Nicola White as Group CEO. Having been instrumental to the acquisition of B2C2 by SBI, Phillip Gillespie will step down as Group CEO to focus on a ventures role with SBI. The appointment is effective as of November 4 and follows a planned transition over the past three months. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005233/en/ Nicola White, Group CEO at B2C2 (Photo: Business Wire)
How an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job cured one former tech exec's burnout
Former Microsoft and Facebook exec Phillip Su said his role as a seasonal Amazon worker helped lift him out of his depression.
Tech CEOs all made the same dumb mistake, thinking the pandemic boom would last forever. Now employees are paying the price with massive layoffs.
Mark Zuckerberg and other tech leaders saw surging engagement as people were stuck inside when COVID-19 hit. They should have known it wouldn't last.
Mishcon De Reya-Associated Firm Brings In New Hong Kong Team
Karas, a law practice, began its association with international law firm Mishcon de Reya last year. It is widening its capabilities in Asia for private client work. Law firm Karas in association with Mishcon de Reya is growing its contentious and non-contentious private client capabilities. It has appointed new partner Jonathan Mok and his team to join its Hong Kong office.
Former HBSE Chief O’Neil Emerges as CEO of Merlin Entertainments
After more than two decades riding the roller coaster that is sports business, Scott O’Neil is heading to the world of actual amusement rides. This week the former Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment CEO will start as CEO of Merlin Entertainments, the world’s second-largest theme park operator—trailing only Disney. Merlin operates numerous Legoland, Madame Tussauds, and Sea Life locations around the world among more than 140 attractions, including the London Eye. “I spent a lot of time thinking about what I want to be and what I want to do and I just kept circling around people, scale, and purpose,” O’Neil...
Revolving Door Agency Moves: Foundry 360, Taxi, WPP & More
This week in agency news, our favorite moments feature innovative brand acquisitions, intriguing new partnerships and award-winning social good campaigns. Let’s dive in. As it celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, Backbone Media was recognized as one of Outside’s “Best Places to Work” in 2022. This marks the sixth time the Colorado-based marketing agency has landed on the list.
Tech CEO says he was hit with up to $30,000 in surprise taxes and fees after a software engineer worked remotely in California and Texas without telling the company
The CEO, unaware his employee was working from those locations, told WSJ he didn't register his business in those states, leading to penalties.
Could News From This Warren Buffett Favorite Signal a Great Future for Video Game Stocks?
Video game stocks offer compelling value for investors amid strong demand for new game releases.
Alibaba’s 2022 11.11 Global Shopping Festival Facilitates Quality Growth for Brands and Merchants
HANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022-- Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA; HKEX: 9988) today successfully concluded its 14th annual 11.11 Global Shopping Festival (“11.11”) and delivered results in line with last year’s GMV performance despite macro challenges and Covid-related impact. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005492/en/ Alibaba’s 2022 11.11 Global Shopping Festival facilitated quality growth for participating brands and merchants. (Photo: Business Wire)
Media Buying Briefing: IPG steps up its decarbonization efforts as GroupM, Dentsu evolve their programs
Anyone looking to build a home or office needs to follow agreed-upon building codes. They’re free to use any construction company they want but have to follow the same rules of construction. That’s the perfect analogy for what needs to come to fruition in the brand marketing ecosystem as...
Integrated Finance Launches ‘Fintech Foundation’ With Top Industry Brands
The ‘Fintech Foundation’ will offer emerging Fintech businesses the support they need to take the next step in their growth journey. Working alongside its partners, Integrated Finance will provide businesses who are accepted to the programme with the guidance required to take a solution from ideation to launch, as well as offering access to best-in-class providers, and the technologies needed to build a truly scalable business. The programme is designed to ensure more innovative Fintech businesses get to market and improve the provision of financial services globally.
Biden, Xi seek to 'manage our differences' in meeting
President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are holding their first in-person meeting since the U.S. president took office nearly two years ago
Meta, Twitter, and Stripe engineers wanted: Laid-off tech workers have a job opportunity in climate tech
Laid-off tech workers: There’s a potentially lucrative opportunity waiting for you in climate tech, if you want it. That’s the message the burgeoning industry is sending to many of those affected by the massive layoffs at major tech companies like Meta, Twitter, and Stripe in recent weeks. Former...
KFC pledges to hire young people excluded from work
Fast-food chain KFC has pledged that a third of all its new staff by 2030 will be young people who have faced barriers to employment.The chain’s boss said it wants to help improve social mobility by giving disadvantaged young people more opportunities to work, build skills and confidence, and become managers.Through its Hatch employability programme, launched with charity UK Youth, KFC hopes to help 6,000 young people aged 16-24 get their first job – whether they have faced social, economic, domestic or mental health challenges.Hatch will provide training and practical work experience, followed by an interview with KFC after graduating...
An executive assistant at $53 billion Atlassian calls out people who underestimate her job: 'Almost no one sees the skill that's involved'
Kristine Valenzuela shares how she stands out in a role that's often underappreciated and overlooked by coworkers, bosses, and other leaders.
Universal Robots Reaches 1,000 Employees
ODENSE, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Universal Robots, the largest company in a fast-growing Danish robotics hub, has become the cluster’s first organization to reach 1,000 employees – one of only a few Danish companies founded in this millennium to hit this milestone. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005830/en/ Universal Robots is the world’s leading manufacturer of collaborative robots - or cobots. The fast-growing company just hired its 1000th employee. (Photo: Business Wire)
U.S. Bank Makes Executive Leadership Changes
Jeff von Gillern, vice chair of technology and operations services at U.S. Bank, intends to retire in late 2023 after more than 20 years of service to the organization. Meanwhile, Souheil Badran and Dilip Venkatachari will join the company’s executive team. “Jeff has helped to elevate our technology profile...
Disney announces upcoming layoffs, hiring freeze to cut costs in internal memo from CEO Bob Chapek: report
The Walt Disney Co. is planning to freeze hiring and cut some jobs ahead of the winter holidays following a disappointing quarter, according to a report. In the memo sent to employees, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said the company would be moving forward with prioritizing cost-saving measures including "some staff reductions."
Ilex to Help Develop Messaging & Brand Narrative for Global T1 CSP CMC Networks
CMC Networks, a global Tier 1 service provider, has selected Ilex Content Strategies, a global B2B marketing and communications agency, to accelerate the growth of its carrier and enterprise services in Africa, the Middle East and across its global footprint. Ilex will develop CMC Networks’ messaging and brand narrative and...
Climate Publisher The Cool Down Eyes Commerce Over Ads and Subscriptions
The climate publisher The Cool Down, which was launched in July by the cofounder of Bleacher Report, Dave Finocchio, reached more than 1 million monthly readers in its third month of operation, according to the company—an audience the publisher intends to grow and monetize primarily through commerce. The nine-person...
