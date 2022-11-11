DraftKings Week 10 QBs: Sleeper and Under-the-Radar Passers

These passers will have low ownership yet high upside in Week 10.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The pricing at quarterback this week on DraftKings has a strange feel due to more options having a salary between $5,000 and $6,000. In addition, five of the top 12 potential quarterbacks play in games off the main slate.

Teams on bye : Baltimore, Cincinnati, New England, New York Jets

When adding some throw-out choices due to below-par matchups, I’m left with slim picking for value quarterbacks in Week 10. As a result, I only see two potential investments with close to the minimum salary for their position.

Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers (DraftKings – $5,100/FanDuel – $6,600)

Over the past month, Pickett played three challenging matchups on the road (Buffalo, Miami, and Philadelphia) while leaving early in his only home start against the Buccaneers. Over this span, he passed for 842 yards with two touchdowns and five interceptions. His yards per pass attempt (5.5) paints him as a dink-and-dunk player early in his career. On the positive side, Pickett threw more than 40 passes in two of his starts (44 and 52).

The Saints are about league average against quarterbacks (19.17 FPPG), with one disaster showing (Cincinnati – 325/4). Pickett has two viable wideouts and a chain-moving tight end. With 300 passing yards and two scores, he would fill his fantasy bucket in Week 10 in the daily contest. More of a flier, but Pickett should be on a low number of rosters this week.

Jacoby Brissett, Cleveland Browns (DraftKings – $5,100/FanDuel – $7,000)

In his last game, Brissett posted his highest output in fantasy points (24.10) for the season despite attempting only 22 passes with minimal rushing stats (6/12/1). He scored fewer than 20.00 fantasy points in six of his first seven starts with no games with more than two scores. Amari Cooper (39/553/5) and Donovan Peoples-Jones (30/417) have played well with Brissett behind center, and David Njoku also had four productive showings (9/89/1, 5/73, 6/88, and 7/71). There is a chance that Njoku plays this week, helping the value of the Browns’ passing attack.

Miami comes into Week 10 with the worst defense in the league against quarterbacks (25.58 FPPG), with most of the damage coming in two games (BAL – 434/4 and CHI – 301/4). For Brissett to shine in this matchup, he needs Miami to jump out to a significant lead, forcing Cleveland to throw. His receiving weapons may surprise this week.