Panthers defeat Falcons in the rain on TNF. Plus, expert NFL Week 10 predictions, fantasy advice.

Welcome to Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season , and can you believe the regular season is already past the halfway point ?
About last night: Carolina Panthers 25, Atlanta Falcons 15 -- This one was nothing like the thriller played between these two teams just 11 days ago. The Falcons, meanwhile, squandered an opportunity to secure sole possession of first place in the NFC South.
Game of the week: Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (in Munich🥨🍺) -- The first regular-season game in Germany is also the first International Series game between first-place teams . Wunderbar ! Tom Brady is set to become the first quarterback to start NFL regular-season games in three countries outside the United States. Brady's first such start came in 2009, five days after Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III celebrated his ninth birthday.
Could-be game of the week: Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills -- This one would get hyped as a possible Super Bowl 57 preview. That is, only if we knew Josh Allen was good to go. The Bills star quarterback missed a second straight day of practice on Thursday, and his status is in doubt for Sunday. Former Vikings QB Case Keenum could get the start if Allen is a no-go.
Overhyped game of the week: Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers -- FOX made sure sports fans knew this game was happening well before it was to be played. Unfortunately, it likely will be a total dud. The Cowboys are rolling and the Packers are a massive struggle bus. Five weeks ago, this looked like a juicy midseason matchup. Not so much as we hit mid-November.
Schadenfreude game of the week: Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders -- Let's all take a moment to point and laugh at the Colts and Raiders . The Colts fired head coach Frank Reich and named Jeff Saturday - whose only head-coaching experience was at the high school level - as the interim head coach. Josh McDaniels was nearly head coach of the Colts in 2018, only to be like, "thanks, but no thanks." Now, McDaniels is on the hot seat for the disappointing Raiders.
NFL Week 10: Predictions and odds
- Week 10 picks: USA TODAY Sports' expert panel has predictions for every game this weekend.
- Lorenzo's Locks for Week 10: Keep an eye on the Steelers coming off a bye week against a Saints team that played on MNF.
- NFL Week 10 odds: Which teams, according to Tipico Sportsbook , are favored to win this weekend?
- Power rankings: See how all 32 teams stack up entering Week 10.
NFL news, notes and analysis
- NFL goes to Germany: USA TODAY Sports' Nate Davis explains what you need to know about the league's first regular-season game in Deutschland .
- Odell Beckham Jr. landing spots: Here's a ranking, from worst to best, of 13 (Beckham's jersey number for much of his career) viable landing spots.
- What's next for Colts? Former player Jeff Saturday is now the interim head coach. Gregg Doyel asks: Does that mean Peyton Manning is coming back as GM?
- In clownish AFC South, Colts are jesters and Titans are kings: The Titans have become the AFC South’s best team as the Colts and rest of the division have crumbled with self-inflicted woes , writes Gentry Estes .
- Will PED suspension keep DeAndre Hopkins out of the Hall of Fame? The Cardinals receiver was shown on HBO's "Hard Knocks" expressing concern that his PED suspension could hurt his Pro Football Hall of Fame chances.
- Cardinals team owner also deserves blame for woes: Want to play the blame game for why the Cardinals are 3-6? Make sure to include team owner Michael Bidwill , writes Kent Somers .
- This week on "As the Cheesehead Turns": Another week, another humbling loss for the Packers . It's gotten so bad that Packers fans of a certain age are reminiscing of the pre-Brett Favre/Aaron Rodgers era . There are previously unthinkable calls to bench Rodgers in favor of Jordan Love . Rodgers' leadership skills were put into question . But Rodgers was quick to remind people that he's the two-time reigning NFL MVP. Stay tuned for next week, as the Packers welcome former coach Mike McCarthy and his Cowboys to Lambeau Field.
Fantasy football advice: Get your lineup right
Our fantasy football experts are here for your Week 10 lineup needs.
- Fantasy rankings for Week 10: Take a look to see where your players stand in these updated ratings 📈 for this week's games.
- Studs, duds and sleepers: The tide has turned in the NFC North. While Bears QB Justin Fields has emerged as a playmaker , Packers QB Aaron Rodgers just can't get it together this season.
- Fantasy stock watch: Seahawks QB Geno Smith's renaissance season continues 👍. Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire appears stuck in a three-back committee 👎.
- Waiver wire: Is it finally time to snatch Odell Beckham Jr. ?
Week 10 NFL schedule
(All times Eastern)
Bye week: Baltimore Ravens , Cincinnati Bengals , New England Patriots , New York Jets
Thursday
Sunday
Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (in Munich), 9:30 a.m. (NFL Network)
Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills , 1 p.m. (FOX)
Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears , 1 p.m. (FOX)
Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs , 1 p.m. (CBS)
Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins , 1 p.m. (CBS)
Houston Texans at New York Giants , 1 p.m. (CBS)
New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers , 1 p.m. (FOX)
Denver Broncos at Tennessee Titans , 1 p.m. (CBS)
Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders , 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers , 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams , 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers , 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Monday
Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles , 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Let's talk some football
- It's a Football Podcast! This week, Safid Deen and Tyler Dragon are joined by Gregg Doyel of the Indy Star to talk about what's going on with the Colts , tackle hot-button NFL topics🗣 such as Odell Beckham Jr.'s possible landing spots, while also looking ahead to Week 10🎧.
- NFL Facebook group: Run a post route to The Ruling Off the Field 📲 to engage in friendly debate and conversation with football fans 🏟. Not a member yet? Sign up today! ✍
