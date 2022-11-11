Panthers defeat Falcons in the rain on TNF. Plus, expert NFL Week 10 predictions, fantasy advice.

Carolina Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman had 31 carries for 130 yards and one touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons. Jacob Kupferman, AP

Welcome to Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season , and can you believe the regular season is already past the halfway point ?

About last night: Carolina Panthers 25, Atlanta Falcons 15 -- This one was nothing like the thriller played between these two teams just 11 days ago. The Falcons, meanwhile, squandered an opportunity to secure sole possession of first place in the NFC South.

Game of the week: Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (in Munich🥨🍺) -- The first regular-season game in Germany is also the first International Series game between first-place teams . Wunderbar ! Tom Brady is set to become the first quarterback to start NFL regular-season games in three countries outside the United States. Brady's first such start came in 2009, five days after Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III celebrated his ninth birthday.

Could-be game of the week: Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills -- This one would get hyped as a possible Super Bowl 57 preview. That is, only if we knew Josh Allen was good to go. The Bills star quarterback missed a second straight day of practice on Thursday, and his status is in doubt for Sunday. Former Vikings QB Case Keenum could get the start if Allen is a no-go.

Overhyped game of the week: Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers -- FOX made sure sports fans knew this game was happening well before it was to be played. Unfortunately, it likely will be a total dud. The Cowboys are rolling and the Packers are a massive struggle bus. Five weeks ago, this looked like a juicy midseason matchup. Not so much as we hit mid-November.

Schadenfreude game of the week: Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders -- Let's all take a moment to point and laugh at the Colts and Raiders . The Colts fired head coach Frank Reich and named Jeff Saturday - whose only head-coaching experience was at the high school level - as the interim head coach. Josh McDaniels was nearly head coach of the Colts in 2018, only to be like, "thanks, but no thanks." Now, McDaniels is on the hot seat for the disappointing Raiders.

Munich's Allianz Arena will host an NFL game for the first time on Sunday. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports

NFL Week 10: Predictions and odds

Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson (87) and Dolphins OLB Bradley Chubb debuted with their new teams during Week 9. Evan Russell, USA TODAY Sports

NFL news, notes and analysis

Colts owner Jim Irsay and new interim head coach Jeff Saturday have a laugh during Monday's introductory press conference. Robert Scheer, IndyStar

Fantasy football advice: Get your lineup right

Our fantasy football experts are here for your Week 10 lineup needs.

Justin Fields has emerged as the playmaker Bears fans envisioned when the team drafted him in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. Mike Dinovo, USA TODAY Sports

Week 10 NFL schedule

(All times Eastern)

Bye week: Baltimore Ravens , Cincinnati Bengals , New England Patriots , New York Jets

Thursday

Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Sunday

Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (in Munich), 9:30 a.m. (NFL Network)

Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills , 1 p.m. (FOX)

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears , 1 p.m. (FOX)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs , 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins , 1 p.m. (CBS)

Houston Texans at New York Giants , 1 p.m. (CBS)

New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers , 1 p.m. (FOX)

Denver Broncos at Tennessee Titans , 1 p.m. (CBS)

Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders , 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers , 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams , 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers , 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles , 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Chargers QB Justin Herbert and 49ers DE Nick Bosa square off on Sunday night. Evan Russell, USA TODAY Sports

Let's talk some football

If you enjoy reading 4th & Monday 📰, tell your football fan friends to subscribe . Follow the delightfully diabolical writer of this newsletter on Twitter @jimreineking 📱.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Panthers defeat Falcons in the rain on TNF. Plus, expert NFL Week 10 predictions, fantasy advice.