Abilene area forecast: Friday November 11th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Much cooler weather has moved into the Big Country and it looks like it may be with us for a while bringing an end to the summer pattern and a return to more fall-like weather for the area. For your Veterans Day, we will see sunny skies and a high of only 50 degrees. The winds will be brisk at 15-20 gusting to 30 mph from the north. For tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies and a low around 31 degrees. The winds will be out of the north at 5-15 mph.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.