2 crash sites cleared, I-95 back open in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Crews have cleared two crashes reported Friday morning along southbound Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transporation.
The first crash occurred at about 7:10 a.m. and blocked one lane of I-95 at exit 7 near Raynhan Road, NCDOT said.
The second crash happened at about 7;15 a.m. and blocked traffic near Fayetteville Road, NCDOT said.
No additional details were immediately available about either crash.
