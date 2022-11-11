ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

2 crash sites cleared, I-95 back open in Robeson County

By Dennis Bright
 4 days ago

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Crews have cleared two crashes reported Friday morning along southbound Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transporation.

The first crash occurred at about 7:10 a.m. and blocked one lane of I-95 at exit 7 near Raynhan Road, NCDOT said.

The second crash happened at about 7;15 a.m. and blocked traffic near Fayetteville Road, NCDOT said.

No additional details were immediately available about either crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

