WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash causes 2-mile backup on I-81 South in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A tractor-trailer crash has caused a 2-mile backup on I-81 South in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities said that the accident happened at mile marker 138. As of 8:15 p.m., the southbound left lane is closed. Stick with 10 News as this breaking news...
WSET
Traffic Alert: Changes coming for Martinsville drivers
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Changes are coming for Martinsville drivers. According to a spokesperson for the city, the intersection of Brown and Cleveland Street will be converted to a Four-Way Stop on November 21. They will bag the existing lights for two months, and if there are no issues,...
wfxrtv.com
Community reacts to fatal shooting at Lynchburg restaurant
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Members of the community are grieving after a shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg left one dead Friday night. Some members of the community say they were frightened and shocked at the events of that night. Meghan Roe is a Lynchburg resident who says she believes she saw the suspect firsthand shortly after he fled the scene.
WSLS
Vehicle crash on Route 58 in Carroll County cleared
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A vehicle crash on Route 58 westbound in Carroll County near I-77 is causing delays. Authorities say as of 5:39 a.m., the west right lane and right shoulder are closed.
WDBJ7.com
Pok-E Joe’s restaurant opening Vinton location
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg barbecue restaurant Pok-E Joe’s is opening a second location. Pok-E Joe’s Smokehouse and Grill will soon take over the site of Joe Goodpies restaurant, which closed in August. Watch the video to get more information from owner Cory Welch, who dropped by 7@four.
WDBJ7.com
Two taken to hospital after Lynchburg apartment fire
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were taken to the hospital Sunday with non-critical injuries after a fire in an apartment at the Holland House complex at 3710 Fort Avenue. According to the Lynchburg Fire Department, both fire and water damage was left to the building.
WSLS
Roanoke police investigate multiple vehicles shot
Roanoke Police said around 8:40 Saturday night they got a call of shots fired in the 1300 block of Leon Street Northwest. When they police arrived on scene, they learned multiple vehicles were shot. Police said no one was hurt. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact police....
wfxrtv.com
Car reportedly hydroplanes and rolls on Friday evening in Rustburg: firefighters
RUSTBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department says they responded to a crash where a car reportedly hydroplaned and rolled on Friday evening. Firefighters say the crash happened at 4:24 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 on Campbell Highway just before Poor House Road. According to a Facebook post, firefighters say a Ford Crown Vic was traveling northbound when it hydroplaned hit a guardrail, and rolled over the rail. The car ended up on its side resting against trees.
WDBJ7.com
Woman arrested after stabbing in Wyndhurst area of Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Jada Nycole Hobbs, 20, was arrested without struggle and is charged with Malicious Wounding. She was taken to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail and is being held on no bond. EARLIER STORY: Lynchburg Police are looking into a stabbing in the 700 block of Wyndhurst...
WSLS
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-581S in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A multi-vehicle crash on I-581S near the Peters Creek exit is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened at the 4 mile marker and has closed the south left lane, right lane, right shoulder, and entrance ramp.
WSLS
Crash on US-220S in Franklin County cleared
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers can expect delays on US-220 in Franklin County due to a vehicle crash, according to VDOT. The crash happened near Pleasant Hill Road off on US-220 south authorities said. As of 6:33 p.m., the south...
WSET
20-year-old woman charged in Wyndhurst stabbing appears in court
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — 20-year-old Jada Hobbs appeared before a judge on Monday morning, after being arrested and charged with malicious wounding. Hobbs will be represented by a public defender and will have a bond hearing scheduled for later this week. She will appear back in court on January...
WSET
Lynchburg fire captain honored at awards ceremony
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A member of the Lynchburg Fire Department was honored with an award at the 2022 Governor's EMS Awards Ceremony in Norfolk. Health & Safety Captain Jennifer Collins was honored with the Outstanding Contribution to EMS Health & Safety Award at the awards ceremony. “Captain Collins...
WSET
19-year-old woman hospitalized after stabbing in Wyndhurst, suspect in custody: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Police confirmed that one woman was stabbed in the 700 block of Wyndhurst Drive Sunday night. At 5:40 p.m., officers responded to find a 19-year-old female with stab wounds. She was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital to treat serious but non-life-threatening injuries. According to LPD, she is in stable condition.
WSET
Vehicle fire in Bedford County: Firefighters
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a report of a vehicle fire Thursday in Bedford County. The Bedford Fire Department was dispatched to the intersection of East Lynchburg Salem Turnpike and Krantz Corner. Units arrived on the scene at 4:05 p.m. to find an SUV with heavy fire...
WSLS
Multi-vehicle crash in Campbell County cleared on Route 622
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A multi-vehicle crash in Campbell County on Route 622 is causing delays, according to VDOT. The crash happened near Lawyers Road, authorities said. As of 7:25 p.m., all westbound lanes were closed.
wfirnews.com
No injuries reported after Roanoke County house fire
(Roanoke County, VA—November 12, 2022) Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at 6:08 a.m. on Saturday, November 12, 2022 to the 1400 block of Skyview Road, in the Ft. Lewis area, for the report of a residential structure fire. Upon arrival, units from Station 9 (Ft.Lewis) found a one story home with fire and smoke showing from the basement door and the front door. The home was not occupied at the time of the fire and was undergoing renovations. The fire was knocked down in about 20 minutes. The home did sustain a partial floor collapse. There were no injuries. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene to investigate a cause and provide a damage estimate.
WDBJ7.com
New Burlington store is latest development in upgraded Tanglewood Mall area
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Burlington opened its doors Friday at Tanglewood Mall. The department store is part of a larger development plan for Roanoke County. “We’re very excited to be opening here in this community because we’re excited to be part of the growth and development in this area,” store manager Jodie Byrd said.
WSET
Golden Pickle to Lead You to Sales, Santa at Bloom by Doyle's
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Bloom by Doyle's is hosting a Christmas Open House on November 19. There will sales and Santa!! Emily finds out how a golden pickle is helping and how that came to be!
WBTM
Road Closure on Westover Dr Begins Monday
A road closure at Westover Dr between Riverside Dr and Capri Ct has been updated, or added to, the City of Danville list of scheduled road closures for construction purposes. The closure will begin at 07:00 am, Monday, November 14, and is scheduled to end at 05:00 pm, Friday, December 9.
