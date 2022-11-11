ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Whitehall Township, PA

Travel Maven

This Epic Christmas Village in New Jersey is a Must-Visit

Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Garden State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
SMITHVILLE, NJ
Times News

PMVB announces death of 'Mr. Pocono' Bob Uguccioni

The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau announces that former director Robert Uguccioni has died. Bob, as he was best known, served as the executive director of the PMVB from 1967 to 2007. Uguccioni was also known to many as “Mr. Pocono” for his substantial accomplishments over the years to promote the vitality of the destination to millions of visitors throughout the decades.
LehighValleyLive.com

Before Veterans Day, an early Easton Armistice Day celebration honors Civil War vets | Lehigh Valley historical headlines

Before it was Veterans Day, it was Armistice Day. But the sentiment hasn’t changed in over 100 years. Armistice Day started in 1919 to celebrate the end of World War I. Three years later, the city of Easton used the occasion to honor its dwindling number of Civil War veterans. That war had ended 57 years earlier — about as long ago then as the Korean and Vietnam wars are to us now.
EASTON, PA
Travel Maven

This Pennsylvania Christmas Market is a Must-Visit

Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Keystone State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
MIFFLINBURG, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Hot Dog Joints in Pennsylvania

If you are looking for a hot dog in Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. This long-running stand specializes in sausages and hot dogs. You can also get combos, including a Philly fish cake with franks. These grilled favorites are delicious and are made with only the freshest ingredients. Johnny's Hots also offers an extensive beer selection. Johnny's Hots is an excellent option for hot dog lovers just off Market Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

More closings and openings coming soon at Lehigh Valley Mall

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa - The Lehigh Valley Mall's retail and restaurant roster continues to change in Whitehall Township. In recent months, the two-story shopping center at MacArthur Road and Route 22 has seen two restaurants close and two retailers open as another pair of tenants prepare to join the lineup.
LehighValleyLive.com

Spotted lanternflies are mating. Here’s how to destroy their eggs.

As the last of the adult spotted lanternfly females lay their eggs, experts say the fall is a good time to destroy their egg masses to help control their spread in 2023. The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species that first appeared in the United States in Berks County, Pa. While the spotted lanternfly doesn’t bite, transmit diseases and isn’t dangerous to humans, Camden County Mosquito Commission Superintendent Lauren Bonus told NJ Advance, “they are an invasive species, which means that they’re not native to the U.S.
Gettysburg Connection

Control of PA House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs

Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

The biggest local takeaways from a tense 2022 midterm election | Armchair Lehigh Valley

Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime local journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more!

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

