Arlington, TX

PWMania

NWA Receives Fan Backlash Over Tyrus Becoming New World Champion

Tyrus was crowned the new NWA world champion after defeating Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a triple threat match on Saturday’s Hard Times 3. The NWA, which had been dealing with Nick Aldis’ departure from the promotion, faced fan backlash as a result of Tyrus becoming the new champion.
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – November 14th, 2022

WWE RAW Results – November 14th, 2022. Kicking off this weeks Raw with re capping the events of the United States Title Open Challenge last week. United States Champion Seth Rollins welcomes fans to Monday Night Rollins and introduces himself. He says he is still United States Champion by the hair on his chin and says last week was crazy. He says contenders are coming out of the woodwork, then addresses Austin Theory’s failed Money In The Bank cash in. He says it didn’t work out for him like he had planned, and says something seems different about his title: him. He says it is the top prize on Monday nights and says he will add to his legacy when he takes on Finn Balor.
PWMania

Tyrus Crowned New NWA World Champion at NWA Hard Times

The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion is Tyrus. Tyrus defeated Trevor Murdoch to win the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship in the main event of NWA Hard Times in New Orleans. Matt Cardona was the third competitor in the match. Murdoch was placed in the Tongan death grip by Tyrus, who then...
PWMania

Fan Kicked Out From WWE Live Event After Throwing a Drink at Scarlett

Fans at the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live show in Peoria, Illinois, are stating that a “fan” was arrested after throwing a drink at Scarlett, although there aren’t a ton of details that are currently available about the incident. During the match between Karrion Kross...
PEORIA, IL
PWMania

Rumor Killer About Charlotte Flair Being Away From WWE TV

Some fans have speculated that something is preventing Charlotte Flair from returning to WWE because she has backed out of a major appearance. Ric Flair confirmed on the “To Be The Man” podcast that Charlotte is fine and healthy, but he has no idea when she will return to WWE TV.
PWMania

Latest News on Ticket Sales for ROH Final Battle (12/10/22)

ROH will broadcast Final Battle from the University of Texas in Arlington, Texas on December 10, 2022. According to WrestleTix, 1,505 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (11/7/22), leaving 1,000 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 2,005. The UFC...
ARLINGTON, TX
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (11/14/22)

WWE RAW will air live on the USA Network tonight from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins will face Finn Balor in a non-title match on RAW. Speaking of Balor and The Judgment Day, tonight’s RAW will include a sequel to The O.C. bringing back Mia Yim last week to even the odds against The Judgment Day and Rhea Ripley.
LOUISVILLE, KY
PWMania

Lacey Evans Teases Character Change Following SmackDown Loss

Lacey Evans is in an unusual position on the WWE roster because she hasn’t seen much action this year. Evans returned to SmackDown on September 9th as part of a Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match with Natalya, Ronda Rousey, Sonya Deville, and Xia Li, with the winner challenging for then-SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules. The fight was won by Rousey.
PWMania

AEW Rampage Will Air at a Special Start Time for a Post-Thanksgiving Episode

AEW Rampage will air earlier on the day following Thanksgiving. TNT’s website shows the November 25th episode of Rampage airing at 4 PM ET, rather than the usual 10 PM ET. The two NHL games scheduled for that day at 5 PM ET and 10:30 PM ET appear to be the cause of this. The time change has yet to be announced by AEW.
PWMania

Backstage News on Went Wrong During Liv Morgan’s Table Spot With Raquel on SmackDown

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan botched a table spot during the 6-pack challenge on Friday Night SmackDown, which sparked a lot of discussion on social media. Many WWE fans blamed Liv Morgan for not being able to leap far enough to hit the target, but the spot was botched due to a misunderstanding, not something Morgan did wrong.
PWMania

Changes Made to Tonight’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up (11/14/22)

Matt Riddle will face Chad Gable in singles action on tonight’s RAW. WWE had previously announced that Riddle and Elias would “form a band” to face Alpha Academy in tag team action on tonight’s RAW, but they changed the match to a singles match just this afternoon.
PWMania

Roman Reigns Comments on The Usos’ History-Making Win on WWE SmackDown

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos retained their titles over The New Day on Friday’s WWE SmackDown. With the victory, The Usos have now held the blue brand straps for 481 days, breaking The New Day’s record for the longest-reigning tag team champions on Monday, November 14.
PWMania

Paul Heyman Defends Logan Paul Against Criticism

Prior to WWE Crown Jewel, Paul Heyman joined Corey Graves on After The Bell to discuss a variety of topics, including Logan Paul’s time in WWE thus far. WWE’s Crown Jewel event saw Paul come up short when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. He defended Paul against David Arquette-style criticism.
PWMania

Roxanne Perez Reveals Her WWE WarGames Dream Team

Last week, WWE NXT star Roxanne Perez appeared on El Brunch de WWE to discuss a variety of topics. Survivor Series will feature two WarGames matches. Perez named her dream team for the War Games match. She said, “Well, I would have chosen Cora, but she lost that now. But...
PWMania

Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE RAW

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:. * WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins to deliver promo. * Bobby Lashley...
PWMania

Japanese Wrestling Legend Jun Akiyama Comments On Debut Set For AEW Rampage

As noted, Tony Khan announced the AEW debut of Japanese legend Jun Akiyama, who will team with Konosuke Takeshita to square off against the duo of Eddie Kingston & Ortiz in tag-team action on the AEW Full Gear 2022 “go-home” edition of AEW Rampage on TNT. Ahead of...
PWMania

Shawn Michaels Says Bret Hart “Was Easily a Better Wrestler” Than Him

WWE Hall of Famer and Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels discussed his experiences of working with Bret Hart over the course of their careers in an interview with TheRinger.com. “Over the years, I have sort of come to understand Bret and I will always be linked....
PWMania

JBL Reveals What He Told Vince McMahon About Young John Cena

Many believe that John Cena’s victory over JBL to win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 21 marked the moment he was named the company’s new face. JBL revealed what he told Vince McMahon when John Cena was a young man during a Table for 3 episode with Booker T and Rey Mysterio.

