Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
6 Dead After Two Historic Planes Collide in Midair at Dallas AirshowMark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Uvalde Residents disappointed that Governor Abbott was re-electedVictorTexas State
Yellowstone Filming in North Texas Next WeekLarry LeaseVenus, TX
NTSB Investigation into Air Show Crash could take 18 Months to CompleteLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
PWMania
NWA Receives Fan Backlash Over Tyrus Becoming New World Champion
Tyrus was crowned the new NWA world champion after defeating Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a triple threat match on Saturday’s Hard Times 3. The NWA, which had been dealing with Nick Aldis’ departure from the promotion, faced fan backlash as a result of Tyrus becoming the new champion.
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – November 14th, 2022
WWE RAW Results – November 14th, 2022. Kicking off this weeks Raw with re capping the events of the United States Title Open Challenge last week. United States Champion Seth Rollins welcomes fans to Monday Night Rollins and introduces himself. He says he is still United States Champion by the hair on his chin and says last week was crazy. He says contenders are coming out of the woodwork, then addresses Austin Theory’s failed Money In The Bank cash in. He says it didn’t work out for him like he had planned, and says something seems different about his title: him. He says it is the top prize on Monday nights and says he will add to his legacy when he takes on Finn Balor.
PWMania
Tyrus Crowned New NWA World Champion at NWA Hard Times
The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion is Tyrus. Tyrus defeated Trevor Murdoch to win the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship in the main event of NWA Hard Times in New Orleans. Matt Cardona was the third competitor in the match. Murdoch was placed in the Tongan death grip by Tyrus, who then...
PWMania
Fan Kicked Out From WWE Live Event After Throwing a Drink at Scarlett
Fans at the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live show in Peoria, Illinois, are stating that a “fan” was arrested after throwing a drink at Scarlett, although there aren’t a ton of details that are currently available about the incident. During the match between Karrion Kross...
PWMania
Rumor Killer About Charlotte Flair Being Away From WWE TV
Some fans have speculated that something is preventing Charlotte Flair from returning to WWE because she has backed out of a major appearance. Ric Flair confirmed on the “To Be The Man” podcast that Charlotte is fine and healthy, but he has no idea when she will return to WWE TV.
PWMania
Latest News on Ticket Sales for ROH Final Battle (12/10/22)
ROH will broadcast Final Battle from the University of Texas in Arlington, Texas on December 10, 2022. According to WrestleTix, 1,505 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (11/7/22), leaving 1,000 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 2,005. The UFC...
PWMania
Producers from 11/11/22 WWE SmackDown Revealed, Backstage Note on Sarah Logan
The WWE Producers for the November 11, 2022, WWE SmackDown from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN, have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. * Drew Gulak vs. Humberto was a dark match produced by Jason Jordan. * The WWE Tag Team title match featuring The Usos vs. The New...
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (11/14/22)
WWE RAW will air live on the USA Network tonight from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins will face Finn Balor in a non-title match on RAW. Speaking of Balor and The Judgment Day, tonight’s RAW will include a sequel to The O.C. bringing back Mia Yim last week to even the odds against The Judgment Day and Rhea Ripley.
PWMania
Lacey Evans Teases Character Change Following SmackDown Loss
Lacey Evans is in an unusual position on the WWE roster because she hasn’t seen much action this year. Evans returned to SmackDown on September 9th as part of a Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match with Natalya, Ronda Rousey, Sonya Deville, and Xia Li, with the winner challenging for then-SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules. The fight was won by Rousey.
PWMania
Kevin Nash Shares Advice He Gave AJ Styles Before WrestleMania 32 Match With Chris Jericho
Kevin Nash has a lot of veteran advice to offer those who are still actively performing in the pro wrestling business. And often-times, the WWE Hall of Fame legend will share some of this wisdom with others in the industry. AJ Styles received some “phenomenal” advice from “Big Daddy Cool”...
PWMania
AEW Rampage Will Air at a Special Start Time for a Post-Thanksgiving Episode
AEW Rampage will air earlier on the day following Thanksgiving. TNT’s website shows the November 25th episode of Rampage airing at 4 PM ET, rather than the usual 10 PM ET. The two NHL games scheduled for that day at 5 PM ET and 10:30 PM ET appear to be the cause of this. The time change has yet to be announced by AEW.
PWMania
Backstage News on Went Wrong During Liv Morgan’s Table Spot With Raquel on SmackDown
Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan botched a table spot during the 6-pack challenge on Friday Night SmackDown, which sparked a lot of discussion on social media. Many WWE fans blamed Liv Morgan for not being able to leap far enough to hit the target, but the spot was botched due to a misunderstanding, not something Morgan did wrong.
PWMania
Changes Made to Tonight’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up (11/14/22)
Matt Riddle will face Chad Gable in singles action on tonight’s RAW. WWE had previously announced that Riddle and Elias would “form a band” to face Alpha Academy in tag team action on tonight’s RAW, but they changed the match to a singles match just this afternoon.
PWMania
Roman Reigns Comments on The Usos’ History-Making Win on WWE SmackDown
The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos retained their titles over The New Day on Friday’s WWE SmackDown. With the victory, The Usos have now held the blue brand straps for 481 days, breaking The New Day’s record for the longest-reigning tag team champions on Monday, November 14.
PWMania
Paul Heyman Defends Logan Paul Against Criticism
Prior to WWE Crown Jewel, Paul Heyman joined Corey Graves on After The Bell to discuss a variety of topics, including Logan Paul’s time in WWE thus far. WWE’s Crown Jewel event saw Paul come up short when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. He defended Paul against David Arquette-style criticism.
PWMania
Roxanne Perez Reveals Her WWE WarGames Dream Team
Last week, WWE NXT star Roxanne Perez appeared on El Brunch de WWE to discuss a variety of topics. Survivor Series will feature two WarGames matches. Perez named her dream team for the War Games match. She said, “Well, I would have chosen Cora, but she lost that now. But...
PWMania
Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE RAW
Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:. * WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins to deliver promo. * Bobby Lashley...
PWMania
Japanese Wrestling Legend Jun Akiyama Comments On Debut Set For AEW Rampage
As noted, Tony Khan announced the AEW debut of Japanese legend Jun Akiyama, who will team with Konosuke Takeshita to square off against the duo of Eddie Kingston & Ortiz in tag-team action on the AEW Full Gear 2022 “go-home” edition of AEW Rampage on TNT. Ahead of...
PWMania
Shawn Michaels Says Bret Hart “Was Easily a Better Wrestler” Than Him
WWE Hall of Famer and Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels discussed his experiences of working with Bret Hart over the course of their careers in an interview with TheRinger.com. “Over the years, I have sort of come to understand Bret and I will always be linked....
PWMania
JBL Reveals What He Told Vince McMahon About Young John Cena
Many believe that John Cena’s victory over JBL to win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 21 marked the moment he was named the company’s new face. JBL revealed what he told Vince McMahon when John Cena was a young man during a Table for 3 episode with Booker T and Rey Mysterio.
Comments / 0