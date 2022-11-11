Read full article on original website
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los AngelesRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Jay Leno Reportedly Hospitalized Following "Severe Medical Emergency"News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Black Merchants in Leimert Park Join Forces To Buy BuildingSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles: The Best City in America for Soccer FansAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattooist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
Related
CIF Football: Lakewood Travels For Semifinals Friday, Would Host Championship
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. The Lakewood football team will hit the road Friday for a 7 p.m. CIF Southern Section Division 8 semifinal game at Rancho Verde High in Moreno Valley. Tickets aren’t yet available but we will post the link as soon as it goes live.
Football: CalPreps Projection Favors Lakewood to Win Semifinal
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. Lakewood hits the road to Rancho Verde on Friday for the Division 8 CIF-SS semifinals. If they win, they would host either Northwood or Vista Del Lago at John Ford Stadium on Black Friday for the Division 8 championship.
UCLA Receives a Monday Afternoon “BOOM!"
On Monday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. That’s the first “BOOM!” in a few weeks. The last "BOOM!" by Young was back on Oct. 28. For a look at the 2023 prospects UCLA has offered,...
Head football coach Troy Thomas and Servite 'part ways' in shocking announcement
Thomas led the Friars to the Division 1 Southern Section championship game a year ago
Long Beach, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Long Beach. The Warren High School basketball team will have a game with Mira Costa High School on November 14, 2022, 14:00:00. The Narbonne High School basketball team will have a game with West High School - Torrance on November 14, 2022, 15:30:00.
LIVE UPDATES: Long Beach State vs. Montana State, NCAA Men’s Basketball
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. We’ll have live updates from the Long Beach State men’s basketball home opener against Montana State. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. #CountOnMe https://twitter.com/562sports/status/1592239355808321536. Reply on Twitter 1592240041698676736 Retweet on Twitter...
Women’s Basketball: Long Beach State Thumps La Sierra in Home Opener
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. Long Beach State fans got a nice look at the new offensive firepower in the Beach lineup on Saturday evening as LBSU (1-1) cruised to a 79-34 win over visiting La Sierra at Walter Pyramid.
Cross Country: Both Poly Teams, Millikan Boys Advance Through CIF-SS Prelims
The562’s coverage of cross country and track and field is sponsored by Bryson Financial. The Moore League’s top distance runners competed at the CIF-SS Prelims on Friday at Mt. SAC, with some punching their ticket to the CIF-SS Cross Country Championships next Saturday, Nov. 19. Both the Long...
Mission Viejo gets revenge, shocks Corona Centennial in CIFSS D1 quarterfinals: 5 takeaways
CORONA, Calif. – After Nov. 12, 2021, Mission Viejo badly wanted a do-over. The wheels fell off that night as the sixth-seeded Diablos' were dismantled by third-seeded Corona Centennial in the Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinals. After a competitive start to the game, the Huskies owned ...
AP Top 25 Poll: USC Trojans move up to No. 7 in latest college football rankings
After a crazy Saturday in the Pac-12 the USC Trojans find themselves in a great spot. Tied atop the Pac-12 standings with Utah and Oregon, the Trojans are now the highest-ranked team in the Pac-12 in the national polls. USC is ranked No. 7 in the latest AP Poll and No. 6 in the latest Coaches Poll.
Angels Owner Could Face $300M Repair Bill Before Sale
The City of Anaheim might slap the Los Angeles Angels with a bill almost as large as Mike Trout’s $426.5 million contract. $300 million in repairs to Angel Stadium. The Anaheim city council will consider approving a study expected to show that the venue needs hundreds of millions in repairs.
Los Angeles Mayor’s Race: Karen Bass now leads Rick Caruso by 29,000 votes
Rep. Karen Bass has expanded her lead in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles. The latest results released by the Los Angeles County Registrar’s Office Monday afternoon showed Bass jumping ahead of Rick Caruso by more than 29,200 votes. The new vote totals showed Bass holding with 354,948 votes, a total […]
NBC Los Angeles
LA Election Results Take Shape: More Numbers Released Monday
As hundreds of thousands of ballots still have to be counted in Los Angeles County, more election results and numbers were released Monday afternoon, giving voters a better idea of the direction in several key races like that of the mayoral and sheriff's races. The LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released...
This California pastry shop is considered the ‘best’ in the state, according to Yelp
Fans of the bakery say croissants and macarons are must-try items.
gotodestinations.com
The 7 Best Breakfast Spots in Long Beach, California – (With Photos)
Known by the locals as “LBC,” Long beach is a lively port city in southern Los Angeles. The city has a small-town provincial vibe despite it being the sixth largest in California and the 42nd-most populous in the United States. With its bike-friendly streets, active neighborhood community, and artists collectives, this city attracts tourists from all over the globe.
theshelbyreport.com
Northgate Gonzalez Market Celebrates Opening In Santa Ana, CA
Northgate González Market celebrated the grand opening of its new store at 2603 Westminster Ave. in Santa Ana, California. “We are excited at the overwhelming response and support from the Santa Ana community,” said Miguel González, co-president of Northgate González Market. The company invested more than...
Nas’ Los Angeles Home Burglarized
The Calabasas home of the "King's Disease III" rapper was burglarized over the weekend. Police are investigating.
Body found floating in Los Angeles River
An investigation is underway in Long Beach after a body was found floating in the Los Angeles River Monday morning. The discovery was reported near Pacific Coast Highway around 6:20 a.m., a Long Beach Police Department spokesperson confirmed. Sky5 was over the scene as multiple police and fire units were stationed on the PCH bridge. […]
sgvcitywatch.com
Road Closed After Major Crash on Route 66 in Glendora
GLENDORA – Both east and west lanes of Route 66 are closed for a major collision investigation after a van was involved in a crash. Los Angeles County Firefighters Report that one person died at the scene, according to radio traffic. One patient was extricated and transported in full arrest.
