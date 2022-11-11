Read full article on original website
Charleston City Paper
Lonnie Hamilton III gets a belated honor after 28-year delay
Lonnie Hamilton III’s name is finally on the Charleston County Public Service Building, 28 years after Charleston County Council voted 7-1 to name it for the former council chairman. Time needed to pass, Hamilton said, to ensure that placing his name on the county’s premiere office building on Bridgeview...
AOL Corp
Horry County, S.C. DOT bungled highway extension project, cost local firm $42M: Lawsuit
A construction firm involved with the third phase to expand S.C. Highway 31 in Horry County is suing the state’s transportation agency, saying its micromanagement cost the company millions in overruns. Flatiron Constructors is suing the county and S.C. Department of Transportation for breach for breach of contract, interference...
live5news.com
Reelected Hanahan mayor talks past, present and future of city
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - After being reelected for another term on Tuesday, Hanahan Mayor Christie Rainwater is already preparing for the next four years. In this year’s election, no opponents ran against Rainwater, which she says was a relief to not sit on the edge of her seat and worry about winning or not.
live5news.com
Moms for Liberty candidates secure majority of Charleston Co. School Board seats
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Moms for Liberty-backed candidates are expected to take over the Charleston County School Board. When the new board is sworn in next week, at least five of the nine candidates will have come from the Moms for Liberty slate. Tara Wood is the chair of the...
Group files lawsuit against South Carolina city over John C. Calhoun monument removal
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A group that owns Marion Square has filed a lawsuit against the City of Charleston for its removal of the John C. Calhoun monument that towered above the downtown park since the late 1890s. Formerly known as the ‘Washington Light Infantry Sumter Guards Board of Officers,’ members of the newly named […]
WMBF
Myrtle Beach to begin milling, repaving Farrow Parkway
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach is reminding drivers of some roadwork set to begin along Farrow Parkway. A project involving milling and repaving the road will start at 7 p.m. Sunday and is expected to take around a month to complete. The scope of the project will stretch from Kings Highway to Fred Nash Boulevard.
wpde.com
Highway 31 bridgebuilder blames county, state for delays in multi-million dollar lawsuit
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Roughly three years after the much-anticipated, long-awaited extension of Highway 31 was complete, the builder is suing the state and Horry County. Flatiron Contructors Inc. named Horry County and the SC Dept. of Transportation in a newly filed lawsuit claiming both entities breached their...
Three tightly-contested elections leave CCSD with three school board vacancies
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Election officials are working to come up with answers for three tightly-contested Charleston County School District (CCSD) school board elections at once. In the District 6 election, Erica Cokley was re-elected to her seat. “Erica Cokley was an active candidate for the November 8election that we had on Tuesday,” Isaac […]
WMBF
Conceptual design plans presented for Garden City improvements
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -- More than $45 million is being invested into improvements of the Garden City area of Horry County. The local hospitality fee revenue is providing the funding to improve roads, drainage, pedestrian and bicycle lanes, improved parking and connection to beach accesses along with more street lighting.
charlestondaily.net
Ashley River Property Protected Forever
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC – Lowcountry Land Trust announced today the permanent protection of 33 acres on the Ashley River in the heart of one of South Carolina’s most iconic landscapes, the Ashley River Historic District. The three properties making up the site are owned by members of the Carter family and are each bounded by the District’s national scenic byway and state scenic river.
Nurses at South Carolina hospital are frustrated over pay, staffing issues
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Nurses who work at the Ralph H Johnson VA Medical Center spoke out on Veteran’s Day about issues with staffing and pay that they say are negatively impacting patient care. “We honestly feel like we are just nothing,” said one nurse who wanted to remain anonymous. “We have been working mandatory […]
live5news.com
Withdrawn candidate wins, leaving questions for school board
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The votes have been counted and, while at least seven of the nine seats will be occupied by new board members, we still don’t know the final composition of the Charleston County School Board just yet. In District 6, incumbent Erica Cokley won reelection....
Here’s who Horry County voters put down for write-in votes on Election Day
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Some Horry County voters got creative when using the write-in option while casting ballots on Election Day, according to a list of all write-in candidates obtained by News13. The list of names includes various misspellings of the classic Mickey Mouse. Also included were Kermit the Frog and Donald Duck. Sports […]
viatravelers.com
Where to Stay in Myrtle Beach: 5 Best Areas & Neighborhoods
Wondering where to stay in Myrtle Beach for a family vacation, romantic getaway, business trip, or golfing excursion? The Grand Strand of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina offers 60 miles of coastline jam-packed with amazing restaurants, shopping, shows, and family-friendly attractions, making it a top destination for travelers of all interests.
‘Model patrol officer’: Florence police officer retires after 18 years
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Lieutenant Scott Williamson’s time with the Florence Police Department came to an end on Thursday, according to the City of Florence Police Department. Williamson served the city of Florence for 18 years with professionalism, integrity and tenacity, police said. He began his service as a Class III officer with the goal […]
multifamilybiz.com
Buvermo Investments Acquires 194-Unit Inspire Coastal Grand Active Adult Apartment Community in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, SC - Buvermo Investments, a commercial real estate investment company, announced the acquisition of Inspire Coastal Grand, an active adult apartment home community in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The property, which now operates under the name, The Grove at Coastal Grand, is located at 1749 Sea Pine Blvd.
live5news.com
ROAD CLOSURES: Flooding closing roads around Charleston County
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole are beginning to be felt in the Lowcountry Thursday morning as flooding is resulting in road closure around the area. Charleston:. America Street from Lee Street to Cooper Street - all lanes closed. Ashley Avenue from Calhoun Street to Sabin...
WMBF
S.C. Board of Education temporarily suspends Ocean Bay Elementary teacher’s certificate following arrest
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Board of Education temporarily suspended an Ocean Bay Elementary School teacher’s educator certificate after she was arrested and accused of abusing several students. Horry County police arrested special education teacher Grace McColgan a couple of weeks ago following an investigation. She...
Rollover crash downs utility pole on Southwick Dr.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rollover crash that took down a utility pole on Johns Island Saturday night. According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), crews responded to a rollover crash at the intersection of Southwick Drive and Castlewick Avenue just before 8 p.m. Saturday. Reports say […]
LIST: Lowcountry school districts announce schedule changes due to Tropical Storm Nicole
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – School districts across the Lowcountry are preparing for the possibility of severe weather associated with Tropical Storm Nicole. While the storm is not expected to make landfall in the Charleston area, the storm will bring numerous impacts to the Lowcountry on Thursday and Friday including strong, gusty winds and heavy rain. […]
