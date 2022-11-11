ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

Charleston City Paper

Lonnie Hamilton III gets a belated honor after 28-year delay

Lonnie Hamilton III’s name is finally on the Charleston County Public Service Building, 28 years after Charleston County Council voted 7-1 to name it for the former council chairman. Time needed to pass, Hamilton said, to ensure that placing his name on the county’s premiere office building on Bridgeview...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Reelected Hanahan mayor talks past, present and future of city

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - After being reelected for another term on Tuesday, Hanahan Mayor Christie Rainwater is already preparing for the next four years. In this year’s election, no opponents ran against Rainwater, which she says was a relief to not sit on the edge of her seat and worry about winning or not.
HANAHAN, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach to begin milling, repaving Farrow Parkway

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach is reminding drivers of some roadwork set to begin along Farrow Parkway. A project involving milling and repaving the road will start at 7 p.m. Sunday and is expected to take around a month to complete. The scope of the project will stretch from Kings Highway to Fred Nash Boulevard.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Highway 31 bridgebuilder blames county, state for delays in multi-million dollar lawsuit

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Roughly three years after the much-anticipated, long-awaited extension of Highway 31 was complete, the builder is suing the state and Horry County. Flatiron Contructors Inc. named Horry County and the SC Dept. of Transportation in a newly filed lawsuit claiming both entities breached their...
WCBD Count on 2

Three tightly-contested elections leave CCSD with three school board vacancies

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Election officials are working to come up with answers for three tightly-contested Charleston County School District (CCSD) school board elections at once. In the District 6 election, Erica Cokley was re-elected to her seat. “Erica Cokley was an active candidate for the November 8election that we had on Tuesday,” Isaac […]
WMBF

Conceptual design plans presented for Garden City improvements

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -- More than $45 million is being invested into improvements of the Garden City area of Horry County. The local hospitality fee revenue is providing the funding to improve roads, drainage, pedestrian and bicycle lanes, improved parking and connection to beach accesses along with more street lighting.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
charlestondaily.net

Ashley River Property Protected Forever

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC – Lowcountry Land Trust announced today the permanent protection of 33 acres on the Ashley River in the heart of one of South Carolina’s most iconic landscapes, the Ashley River Historic District. The three properties making up the site are owned by members of the Carter family and are each bounded by the District’s national scenic byway and state scenic river.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Withdrawn candidate wins, leaving questions for school board

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The votes have been counted and, while at least seven of the nine seats will be occupied by new board members, we still don’t know the final composition of the Charleston County School Board just yet. In District 6, incumbent Erica Cokley won reelection....
viatravelers.com

Where to Stay in Myrtle Beach: 5 Best Areas & Neighborhoods

Wondering where to stay in Myrtle Beach for a family vacation, romantic getaway, business trip, or golfing excursion? The Grand Strand of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina offers 60 miles of coastline jam-packed with amazing restaurants, shopping, shows, and family-friendly attractions, making it a top destination for travelers of all interests.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
multifamilybiz.com

Buvermo Investments Acquires 194-Unit Inspire Coastal Grand Active Adult Apartment Community in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, SC - Buvermo Investments, a commercial real estate investment company, announced the acquisition of Inspire Coastal Grand, an active adult apartment home community in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The property, which now operates under the name, The Grove at Coastal Grand, is located at 1749 Sea Pine Blvd.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
live5news.com

ROAD CLOSURES: Flooding closing roads around Charleston County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole are beginning to be felt in the Lowcountry Thursday morning as flooding is resulting in road closure around the area. Charleston:. America Street from Lee Street to Cooper Street - all lanes closed. Ashley Avenue from Calhoun Street to Sabin...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Rollover crash downs utility pole on Southwick Dr.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rollover crash that took down a utility pole on Johns Island Saturday night. According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), crews responded to a rollover crash at the intersection of Southwick Drive and Castlewick Avenue just before 8 p.m. Saturday. Reports say […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

