‘The Walking Dead’ producer launches new game studio
The Walking Dead producer Sharon Tal Yguado has announced the launch of her new gaming studio Astrid Entertainment. Yguado partnered with AMC on the launch of The Walking Dead as a senior media executive, and also worked on The Boys and The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power.
Jerry Springer is “so sorry” for his talk show: “I’ve ruined the culture”
Jerry Springer says he’s “so sorry” for his controversial talk show, that ran for nearly 30 years and over 4,000 episodes. The Jerry Springer Show featured guests airing their problems in relationships and family life in front of a live studio audience. It gained notoriety and criticism...
Margot Robbie says female-led Pirates Of The Caribbean film has been scrapped
Margot Robbie has said that Disney has scrapped plans for a female-led Pirates Of The Caribbean movie. In June 2020 it was reported that Disney was in development on a Pirates Of The Caribbean film that reunited Robbie with Birds Of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson. It was set to be a separate installment from a planned reboot by franchise veteran Ted Elliott and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin.
Israeli pop star Noa Kirel wears Kanye West outfit to MTV EMAs in “message to the world”
Israeli pop star Noa Kirel wore an outfit adorned with photos of Kanye West to last night’s (November 13) MTV EMAs in a “message to the world”. Last month, West was banned from Twitter and Instagram after posting a series of anti-Semitic messages. He went on to say he didn’t believe in the term anti-Semitism and that he’s “jealous” of Jewish culture.
‘Grand Theft Auto’: Rockstar Games rejected Eminem movie deal
Rockstar Games turned down an opportunity to launch a Grand Theft Audio film starring Eminem, according to a new BBC podcast. Kirk Ewing, a games industry veteran and friend of GTA creators Sam and Dan Houser, told the Bugzy Malone’s Grandest Game podcast that a Hollywood agent brought the potential deal to him.
‘Stranger Things’ final season made “Netflix executives cry” during pitch meeting
Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer have teased the show’s fifth and final season. The duo discussed their progress on the final season during a panel at Netflix’s Tudum Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday (November 13), where they joined by producer Shawn Levy and cast members Caleb McLaughlin, Joseph Quinn, Jamie Campbell Bower, Priah Ferguson, Eduardo Franco and a virtual Millie Bobby Brown.
‘RRR’ Sequel: Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli Says Story In The Works
RRR filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli has said that his father, screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad, is “working on the story” for a sequel to the epic action smash. When asked about the possibility of an RRR 2 during a Chicago screening event at the weekend, Rajamouli said, “I would absolutely love to do that. I can’t reveal many details about it, but my father is the storywriter for all my films; we discussed a bit about it and he is working on the story.” This drew cheers from the Windy City crowd — and should certainly delight fans of the original which has grossed...
How to preload ‘Warzone 2’ for all platforms
Though Warzone 2 players won’t be able to jump into the new battle royale until tomorrow (November 16), it’s worth downloading the game ahead of launch so that you can start playing as soon as it’s live – to that end, here’s when (and how) to preload Warzone 2.
Drake and 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ beats Taylor Swift to top US and UK album charts
Drake and 21 Savage‘s ‘Her Loss’ has knocked Taylor Swift off the top of the album charts in both the US and UK. The pair’s first collaborative album came out earlier this month (November 4) and becomes 21 Savage’s fist ever UK Number One album, knocking Taylor Swift’s new album ‘Midnights’ off the top spot.
Here’s every film Quentin Tarantino references in new book ‘Cinema Speculation’
Quentin Tarantino analyses some of his favourite films in his new book Cinema Speculation – from Deliverance to Daisy Miller. The director’s latest book, which is his first work of non-fiction, is a collection of essays organised around the “key American films from the 1970s” that inspired him in his youth.
Green Day confirm work on new album
Green Day have confirmed that they’ve been recording a new studio album this year. The Billie Joe Armstrong-led trio, who released their 13th and latest record ‘Father Of All Motherfuckers’ in 2020, recently shared a video on TikTok that documents their time on the road in 2022.
Watch Bruce Springsteen perform ‘Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)’ on ‘Fallon’
Bruce Springsteen performed his version of Frank Wilson’s ‘Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon yesterday (November 14) – watch the video below. The track appears on the singer-songwriter’s new album of soul covers ‘Only The Strong Survive’, which...
Smashing Pumpkins cancel show after Billy Corgan comes down with laryngitis
Smashing Pumpkins had to cancel one of their recent shows after frontman Billy Corgan came down with laryngitis. The band were scheduled to perform at the Moda Center arena in Portland, Oregon on Sunday night (November 13) as part of their current North American tour with Jane’s Addiction. However,...
Morrissey says new album ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’ will no longer drop in February
Morrissey has revealed that his forthcoming 14th solo album, ‘Bonfire of Teenagers’, will no longer be released in February of 2023. The singer shared a message to his official website Morrissey Central yesterday (November 14), with the header ‘BONFIRE UNLIT’. The two-sentence statement reads as follows, in its entirety: “‘Bonfire of Teenagers’ is no longer scheduled for a February release, as stated by this site. Its fate is exclusively in the hands of Capitol Records (Los Angeles).” NME has reached out to Capitol Records for comment.
Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones went as Fleabag and Hot Priest for Halloween
Daisy Edgar-Jones has shared a photo of her Fleabag-themed costume with Paul Mescal for Halloween. The Normal People actor took to social media yesterday (November 14) to post a photo of her and her co-star Mescal in character as Fleabag and the Hot Priest. “Oh btw Paul and I did...
Blur tease what to expect from huge 2023 Wembley reunion gig
Blur have spoken about what to expect from their massive reunion gig at London’s Wembley stadium next summer. The Britpop icons yesterday (November 14) announced their only UK show of 2023, which takes place on Saturday, July 8, marking the band’s first headline show since 2015 and first ever at the iconic venue.
Chae Jong-hyeop makes an odd discovery in ‘Unlock My Boss’ trailer
Upcoming sci-fi mystery K-drama Unlock My Boss has unveiled its first trailer starring Shooting Stars actor Chae Jong-hyeop. On November 14, South Korean television channel ENA released a new trailer for its upcoming series Unlock My Boss on Twitter, ahead of its premiere on December 7. The new K-drama is led by actors Chae Jong-hyeop, Park Sung-woong and Seo Eun-soo (Missing: The Other Side).
Blur’s Alex James on possibility of new music: “I never know what’s going to happen”
Blur bassist Alex James has commented on the possibility of new music from the Britpop pioneers. James was speaking to Steve Lamacq on BBC 6Music earlier today (November 14) alongside drummer Dave Rowntree, following the news that the band will reunite for a one-off headline show at Wembley Stadium next year. Lamacq said to them: “I can’t imagine that you won’t write or record something because I just can’t imagine you in a room with Damon Albarn and not coming up with something new because he just can’t let it go. He has to write, doesn’t he?”
The Game Awards 2022 reveals full list of nominees
The Game Awards has announced the full list of nominees for its 2022 ceremony – check it out below. This year’s event, which will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, is set to be live-streamed across more than 40 global video platforms on Thursday, December 8.
‘Stranger Things’’ Matthew Modine had a “desire to protect” Millie Bobby Brown
Stranger Things’ Matthew Modine has admitted he had a “desire to protect” co-star Millie Bobby Brown from the “rollercoaster” of fame. Modine, who played the complex but villainous Dr Martin Brenner AKA Papa in Stranger Things, first started working with Brown when she was just 11.
