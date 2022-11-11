RRR filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli has said that his father, screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad, is “working on the story” for a sequel to the epic action smash. When asked about the possibility of an RRR 2 during a Chicago screening event at the weekend, Rajamouli said, “I would absolutely love to do that. I can’t reveal many details about it, but my father is the storywriter for all my films; we discussed a bit about it and he is working on the story.” This drew cheers from the Windy City crowd — and should certainly delight fans of the original which has grossed...

22 MINUTES AGO