CDPHP Medicare Plans Earn Top Honors in New York State

ALBANY — CDPHP announced that its Medicare Advantage plans are among the highest rated in New York state and the country on the 2023 U.S. News & World Report Medicare Advantage Honor Roll.

U.S. News uses plan-ratings data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to populate its comparison tool and identify the Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans. CMS rates individual plans on a scale of 1 to 5 Stars. CDPHP Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO plans recently received 5 out of 5 Stars, respectively, for the second consecutive year.

The annual election period for Medicare runs from October 15 to December 7, 2022.