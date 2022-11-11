Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Whole Foods in Chicago's South Side neighborhood of Englewood is permanently closedJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Is Kuma's Corner still as Iconic as it once was?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Celebrate National Pickle Day in Chicago With Free Pickles from Potbelly Sandwich ShopsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Sewa Diwali food donation and recognition at NapervilleStealthy2009Naperville, IL
Related
NBC Chicago
With Snow in Chicago's Forecast, Here's How Much Accumulation is Expected
Although it's not quite wintertime yet, it'll sure feel -- and look -- like it this week. According to NBC 5 Storm Team, forecast models show the Chicago area is in store for its first measurable snowfall. While Monday is expected to be mild and dry, snow showers are expected to develop just after midnight, starting from the south and spreading northward.
Chicago's First Measurable Snow of the Season On the Way. When It's Expected to Begin
On average, Chicago typically sees its first measurable snow of the year Nov. 18. This year though, it's predicted to come a bit early. While Monday is expected to be mild and dry, snow showers are expected to begin developing overnight, setting the scene for accumulation to collect Tuesday, potentially affecting morning commuters.
Snowy Weather, Near-Freezing Temperatures Expected in Chicago, Suburbs This Week
The Chicago area sure had a nice stretch of the temperatures in the 50s, 60s and 70s the past few weeks. But it's now time to get those warm weather jackets, gloves and hats out of storage for good -- because the cold weather is officially here. According to NBC...
How Much Snow is Expected? Tracking Chicago Snow Totals, Accumulation For First Measurable Snowfall
Chicago's first measurable snowfall of the season is here -- about three days earlier than average. And while much of those big, chunky flakes will melt as they hit the ground, some accumulation is expected. According to NBC 5 Storm Team, widespread snow in the area began around 3:30 a.m....
Accumulating Snow, Chilly Conditions on Tap for Parts of Chicago Area
The Chicago area will see clear skies to begin the work week, but don't expect them to stick around for long. Monday will likely be the most pleasant day for a while, with temperatures in the high 30s to low 40s. The situation will change Monday night - when snow is slated to begin.
Chicago Area Prepares for Slippery Tuesday Morning Commute as Snow Expected
While the Chicago area saw summer-like conditions in recent weeks, weather of a much different sort is expected Tuesday. The region is expected to see its first measurable snowfall, with widespread snow showers beginning at around 5 a.m. With a winter weather advisory set to go into effect, many people could experience traffic delays and a slushy commute to work or school.
Winter Weather Advisories Issued for Chicago Area Ahead of Looming Snowfall
Nov. 15 Update: Ready or not Chicago, it's snowing. For the latest on the storm and the winter weather advisories, click here. Our original story continues below. Winter weather advisories have been issued across the Chicago area, as slushy snow is expected to snarl morning commutes throughout the region. According...
After Quiet Sunday, A Snowy and Frigid Blast of Weather is Heading Chicago's Way
Sunday should be a relatively quiet day on the weather front for the Chicago area, but some big changes are on the way, including snow and frigid temperatures looming in the forecast. Before all that arrives, Sunday will dawn with partly sunny skies across the area, and that will remain...
From Lisle to Gurnee, Here's What The First Snow Across the Chicago Suburbs Looks Like
The Chicago area's average first snowfall typically comes on Nov. 18. This year, it came a few days early. According to NBC 5 Storm Team, widespread snow in the Chicago area began around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Snow showers are expected to continue on and off, with a rain and snow mix along the lakefront. According to forecast models, lake effect snow will continue to develop this afternoon north of the city in Lake, McHenry and northern Cook County, where higher snow totals are expected to be recorded.
State, Local Officials Offer Driving Tips as Chicago Braces for Season's First Snow
Officials are reminding motorists to use extra caution on area roadways this week as a blast of wintry weather is expected to cause hazardous driving conditions in coming days. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for nearly every county in the Chicago area, including Cook County, with...
Trevor Noah Is Heading to Chicago for ‘Off the Record' Stand-Up Tour
After Trevor Noah signs off from his seven-year stint at "The Daily Show," he will head to Chicago and a number of other cities for a stand-up comedy tour. Noah announced Monday the new gig, billed "Off the Record," entails 28 stops across the U.S. that will take shape January and wrap up December 2023.
P!nk Coming to Wrigley Field for 2023 Summer Tour
Pop sensation P!nk will take the stage at Wrigley Field this summer, along with some other notable music artists. P!nk announced her worldwide Summer Carnival 2023 tour Monday, which includes a stop in Chicago Aug. 12. The three-time Grammy Award winner will perform at the Friendly Confines where she'll be joined by Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo, Grouplove and DJ Kid Cut UP.
Are Illinois Residents Legally Allowed to Warm Up Their Cars Unattended?
After one last taste of summer this week, cold temperatures are here to stay in the Chicago area for the upcoming months. With high temperatures ranging in the 30s for much of the next week, Chicago-area residents are likely trying to get a head start on having a warm car to jump into before heading to work.
Some Taylor Swift ‘The Eras Tour' Tickets For Chicago Shows On Sale Tuesday
Some lucky Taylor Swift fans will be able to buy tickets Tuesday for the Chicago stops of Swift's 52-date "The Eras Tour." Others however, will have to wait until the end of the week. The 2023 tour is slated to run March 17 through Aug. 9 of 2023 throughout the...
At Least 16 Hurt, 3 Critically, After Semi Slams Into Chicago High School Hockey Team's Bus
More than one dozen people were injured, three critically, after a semi slammed into a school bus carrying a Chicago high school hockey team on Saturday night in northern Indiana. Authorities say the junior varsity hockey team from Chicago’s Saint Ignatius College Prep High School was traveling back to their...
Cubs Officially Release Jason Heyward
Cubs officially release Jason Heyward originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jason Heyward's time with the Cubs is officially over. As expected, the Cubs have granted Heyward his unconditional release, ending his time on the North Side after seven seasons. Cubs president Jed Hoyer said in August the team would...
10 Observations: Blackhawks Lose to Hurricanes, Shut Out for 3rd Time
10 observations: Hawks shut out by Hurricanes originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks were shut out for the third time this season after falling to the Carolina Hurricanes 3-0 at the United Center on Monday. Here are 10 observations from the loss:. 1. I know the Blackhawks have...
Pediatric ICU Beds Almost Full in Illinois Due to RSV, With Only 4% Availability Statewide
Health officials are worried about how quickly RSV is spreading, particularly with concerns over flu and COVID cases also rising this winter, and in Illinois, the number of pediatric intensive care unit beds is dropping quickly. The Illinois Department of Public Health told NBC Chicago Monday that pediatric ICU beds...
NBC Chicago
A Longtime Staple Is Returning to Westfield Old Orchard Ahead of the Holidays
A familiar storefront is heading back to Westfield Old Orchard in Skokie: Barnes & Noble. The bookstore originally resided on the suburban shopping center's grounds for 27 years before shuttering its doors in 2021 so the the site could be redeveloped. Word of its closure struck a chord with many shoppers, according to the company.
p!nk
Pop sensation P!nk will take the stage at Wrigley Field this summer, along with some other notable music artists. P!nk announced her worldwide Summer Carnival 2023 tour Monday, which includes a stop in Chicago Aug. 12. The three-time Grammy Award winner will perform at the Friendly Confines where she’ll be joined by Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo, Grouplove and DJ...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
100K+
Followers
80K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0