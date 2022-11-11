Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
3 Security and Safety Services Stocks to Beat Industry Woes
The Zacks Security and Safety Services industry is gaining from continued demand for security and safety services, thanks to rising cases of hacking and security breaches in healthcare institutions and other organizations during the pandemic. Product upgrades, enhanced digitization and technological advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry. However, persistent supply chain woes, especially component shortages, and raw material cost inflation, are weighing significantly on the profitability of companies, thus making the industry’s near-term prospects appear dull.
Zacks.com
5 Retailers Likely to Gain on Earnings Results This Month
We are in the last major week of the third-quarter 2022 earnings season. So far, corporate America has shown mixed results. Although the earnings growth rate has declined systematically, margin pressures have come in less than expected. Most of the sectors have already reported with the notable exception being the...
Zacks.com
Fast-paced Momentum Stock Purple Innovation (PRPL) Is Still Trading at a Bargain
Momentum investing is essentially the opposite of the tried-and-tested Wall Street adage -- "buy low and sell high." Investors following this investing style typically avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. They believe instead that one could make far more money in lesser time by "buying high and selling higher."
Zacks.com
4 Electronics Stocks to Escape Pandemic-Led Disruptions
GFS - Free Report) , Lattice Semiconductor (. PI - Free Report) are steadily benefiting from increasing demand for high-volume consumer electronic devices, such as digital media players, smartphones and tablets, and the strong uptake of efficient packaging, machine vision solutions and robotics. Additionally, the growing proliferation of AI, Machine Learning (ML), Blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR) and industrial revolution 4.0 (focusing on interconnectivity and automation) should continue to drive the industry’s growth.
Zacks.com
2 Media Stocks to Buy From a Prospering Industry
FWONK - Free Report) and Reservoir Media (. RSVR - Free Report) are investing heavily to develop original and fresh content, including music and shows, to attract and retain subscribers. The availability of a variety of alternative packages, including skinny bundles, which are delivered at lower costs than traditional offerings to attract consumers, is aiding the industry players’ prospects. However, media companies have been affected by the decline in ratings for broadcast television, as well as reduced demand for home entertainment sales of theatrical content. Sluggish spending by advertisers due to raging inflation and a higher interest rate has been another concern.
Zacks.com
5 Solid Stocks to Play a Topsy-Turvy Wall Street
Major stock indexes in the United States posted their biggest gains in months last week on signs of inflation moderating. Soft inflation data, undeniably, bolstered expectations among investors that there could be a shift in the Federal Reserve’s present hawkish stance, which is unfavorably impacting consumers’ spending habits and deterring economic growth.
Zacks.com
5 Sector ETFs to Play for Revenue Growth Potential
The third-quarter (Q3) earnings reporting cycle is in full swing. Investors have already shifted their focus from Fed and Russia and put emphasis on earnings releases. Bottom line may be investors’ top focus amid an earnings season, but top line probably tells you more about the inherent strength of a company.
Zacks.com
DigitalBridge (DBRG) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
DBRG - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The Zacks rating relies solely on a...
Zacks.com
3 Reasons to Hold DexCom (DXCM) Stock in Your Portfolio
DXCM - Free Report) is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, backed by its strong product portfolio. A robust second-quarter 2022 performance, along with a series of favorable coverage decisions, is expected to contribute further. However, stiff competition and reimbursement risks persist. So far this year, this Zacks Rank...
Zacks.com
Why Lululemon (LULU) is a Top Stock for the Long-Term
Here at Zacks, we offer our members many different opportunities to take full advantage of the stock market, as well as how to invest in ways that lead to long-term success. One of our most popular services, Zacks Premium offers daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank; full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List; Equity Research reports; and Premium stock screens like the Earnings ESP filter. All are useful tools to find what stocks to buy, what to sell, and what are today's hottest industries.
Zacks.com
Is ISG (III) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock...
Zacks.com
Is Frontline (FRO) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?
FRO - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Zacks.com
Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
ZM - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended October 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The earnings report, which is expected...
Zacks.com
Will LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (LVTX) Report Negative Q3 Earnings? What You Should Know
LVTX - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The earnings report might help the...
Zacks.com
Top Stock Picks for Week of November 14, 2022
ANET - Free Report) is engaged in providing cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments. Arista reported strong third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both the bottom and the top lines beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate, driven by solid demand trends and healthy customer additions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current and next fiscal earnings has been revised 22.7% and 26.6% upward, respectively, over the past year.
Zacks.com
Bull of the Day: Arista Networks (ANET)
ANET - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) that develops markets, and sells cloud networking solutions globally. The company offers cloud networking solutions that consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms. The stock struggled for...
Zacks.com
Are Medical Stocks Lagging Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) This Year?
CPRX - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Zacks.com
Home Depot (HD) Beats on Sales & Earnings in Q3, Retains View
HD - Free Report) has posted better-than-expected earnings and sales in third-quarter fiscal 2022. The top and bottom lines also improved year over year. The company’s results have benefitted from strong growth in project-related categories across the business. HD gained from continued strong demand for home improvement projects, robust housing market trends and ongoing investments. HD reiterated the guidance for fiscal 2022.
Zacks.com
Palo Alto (PANW) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
PANW - Free Report) is scheduled to report its first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 17. Palo Alto projects its fiscal first-quarter revenues in the $1.535-$1.555 billion range, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 23%-25%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.55 billion, suggesting growth of 24% from the year-ago reported figure.
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 15th
NWPX - Free Report) : This company which manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days. Northwest Pipe Company Price and Consensus. Northwest Pipe Company price-consensus-chart...
