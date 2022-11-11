ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Woman dies after being hit by teen driver in central Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after being hit by a teen driver at a busy central Phoenix intersection late Sunday night. Police say the crash happened near 7th Avenue and Camelback Road just after 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a woman who was attempting to cross the street when she was hit by a teenage driver. Paramedics rushed the woman to the hospital where she later died. Her identity has not been released.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

At least 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning on US 60

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - At least two people are injured after a multi-vehicle crash that happened Sunday morning on the U.S. 60 off-ramp near Gilbert Road. Arizona DPS troopers are investigating after responding to reports of a crash. One vehicle involved caught on fire after crashing into another car. DPS officials believe at least two people are injured, although there may be more. Paramedics are treating patients at the scene.
GILBERT, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

I-10 crash in Guadalupe involving Arizona trooper leaves 1 dead, 5 hurt

GUADALUPE, Ariz. - One person was killed and five others were hurt after a multi-vehicle crash involving an Arizona trooper on Interstate 10 overnight, according to the Dept. of Public Safety. The incident happened just after midnight on Nov. 13 on the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Guadalupe Road. Officials...
GUADALUPE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Family of crash victim seeks $25M from Chandler

The family of a 26-year-old father of three has filed claim for $25 million against the City of Chandler and others in the wake of his of his death. It is among a handful of claims filed against the city in October. Brandon Yazzie was driving his motorcycle on the...
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Abandoned Phoenix school catches fire, department investigating

PHOENIX - An abandoned school in Phoenix caught fire over the weekend, the fire department said. Phoenix Police officers drove by Alfred F. Garcia Elementary School around midnight on Saturday, Nov, 12, near 27th Avenue and Buckeye Road and saw the school almost fully engulfed in flames. They called dispatch to send firefighters.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dead after a shooting Friday night in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead after a shooting Friday night in Phoenix near 27th Avenue and Ocotillo Road. Police responded around 6:30 p.m. to a shooting call and found a woman, later identified as 20-year-old Taliyah Kizzee, wounded by a gunshot. She died of her injuries at the scene. Police don’t have any suspects and detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for Phoenix-area man not seen since weekend

PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was issued for a metro Phoenix man who went missing days ago. Charles Cohen, 78, was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Friday at home in the area of Cave Creek and School House roads. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office issued the alert Sunday. They said they were told he was going to the gym, but his workout clothes were still at the home.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Dead newborn found lying on central Phoenix street

PHOENIX - A dead newborn was found lying in the street in central Phoenix early Saturday morning, police said. Police responded to an area near 11th Avenue and Madison Street at around 1 a.m. on Nov. 12 after someone called 911 to report a child in the roadway. "A fetus...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Deadly crash closes parts of Ray Road in Gilbert

GIBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash early Friday morning has closed both directions of Ray Road in parts of Gilbert. According to Gilbert police, the crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Higley Road. Video from the scene shows that the car hit a tree. Details on the victim have not yet been released, but detectives note that they are in the early stages of the investigation.
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Man linked to several burglaries arrested after brief chase in Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man linked to several Chandler burglaries is facing charges after leading Phoenix officers on a brief chase Thursday afternoon. Just after 2 p.m., officers attempted to pull over 18-year-old Jose Miguel Puga, who was driving a reported stolen Hyundai near 5th Street and Southern Avenue in Phoenix. The car was stolen on Oct. 30 when police say Puga was caught on surveillance video pulling into a driveway just a few blocks where the car was stolen.
PHOENIX, AZ
proclaimerscv.com

Phoenix Man Was Arrested After Shooting His Brother

A Phoenix man was arrested and jailed after shooting his brother leading to his death. An investigation is conducted in relation to the crime. Police officers said that they arrested a Phoenix man after shooting and killing his brother early Saturday morning. According to reports from different news outlets, the shooting incident happened around 4:30 in the morning near Thunderbird Road and 44th Street at an apartment complex.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy