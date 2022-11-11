Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
AZFamily
Woman dies after being hit by teen driver in central Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after being hit by a teen driver at a busy central Phoenix intersection late Sunday night. Police say the crash happened near 7th Avenue and Camelback Road just after 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a woman who was attempting to cross the street when she was hit by a teenage driver. Paramedics rushed the woman to the hospital where she later died. Her identity has not been released.
AZFamily
At least 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning on US 60
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - At least two people are injured after a multi-vehicle crash that happened Sunday morning on the U.S. 60 off-ramp near Gilbert Road. Arizona DPS troopers are investigating after responding to reports of a crash. One vehicle involved caught on fire after crashing into another car. DPS officials believe at least two people are injured, although there may be more. Paramedics are treating patients at the scene.
1 dead, 2 in the hospital after fatal crash on I-10 in central Phoenix
PHOENIX — One person is dead and two others, including a child, are in the hospital after a crash on I-10 at the 7th Street off-ramp in downtown Phoenix, DPS officials said. The crash happened late Sunday night when one vehicle reportedly rolled over, ejecting two of its adult occupants.
One dead, multiple hurt after multi-vehicle crash on I-10 near Guadalupe
One person is dead and five others, including an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper, are hurt after a multi-vehicle crash overnight.
10 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Mesa (Mesa, AZ)
The Mesa Fire and Medical Department reported a five-vehicle collision on Sunday morning. The accident occurred near US-60 and Gilbert Road. The officials reported that the collision involved five vehicles. Some of the cars had reportedly caught fire after the crash.
Man hospitalized after crash involving train in Sun City West
Just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies were called to the area of Grand Avenue and R.H. Johnson Boulevard for reports of a crash.
fox10phoenix.com
I-10 crash in Guadalupe involving Arizona trooper leaves 1 dead, 5 hurt
GUADALUPE, Ariz. - One person was killed and five others were hurt after a multi-vehicle crash involving an Arizona trooper on Interstate 10 overnight, according to the Dept. of Public Safety. The incident happened just after midnight on Nov. 13 on the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Guadalupe Road. Officials...
Police identify woman shot to death near 27th and Glendale avenues
A woman is dead after she was reportedly found shot near 27th Avenue and Glendale Avenue in west Phoenix.
East Valley Tribune
Family of crash victim seeks $25M from Chandler
The family of a 26-year-old father of three has filed claim for $25 million against the City of Chandler and others in the wake of his of his death. It is among a handful of claims filed against the city in October. Brandon Yazzie was driving his motorcycle on the...
Man seriously hurt after shooting near 59th Avenue and Indian School Road
A man is in the hospital after police say he was shot in an attempted robbery in west Phoenix early Saturday morning.
fox10phoenix.com
Abandoned Phoenix school catches fire, department investigating
PHOENIX - An abandoned school in Phoenix caught fire over the weekend, the fire department said. Phoenix Police officers drove by Alfred F. Garcia Elementary School around midnight on Saturday, Nov, 12, near 27th Avenue and Buckeye Road and saw the school almost fully engulfed in flames. They called dispatch to send firefighters.
AZFamily
Woman dead after a shooting Friday night in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead after a shooting Friday night in Phoenix near 27th Avenue and Ocotillo Road. Police responded around 6:30 p.m. to a shooting call and found a woman, later identified as 20-year-old Taliyah Kizzee, wounded by a gunshot. She died of her injuries at the scene. Police don’t have any suspects and detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting.
At Least 1 Person Dead in A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Glendale (Glendale, AZ)
The Arizona Department of Public Safety reported a multi-vehicle accident on Thursday. The deadly crash occurred on the westbound side of Loop 101, near 67th Avenue, around 4 p.m.
KTAR.com
Silver Alert issued for Phoenix-area man not seen since weekend
PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was issued for a metro Phoenix man who went missing days ago. Charles Cohen, 78, was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Friday at home in the area of Cave Creek and School House roads. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office issued the alert Sunday. They said they were told he was going to the gym, but his workout clothes were still at the home.
fox10phoenix.com
Dead newborn found lying on central Phoenix street
PHOENIX - A dead newborn was found lying in the street in central Phoenix early Saturday morning, police said. Police responded to an area near 11th Avenue and Madison Street at around 1 a.m. on Nov. 12 after someone called 911 to report a child in the roadway. "A fetus...
AZFamily
Deadly crash closes parts of Ray Road in Gilbert
GIBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash early Friday morning has closed both directions of Ray Road in parts of Gilbert. According to Gilbert police, the crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Higley Road. Video from the scene shows that the car hit a tree. Details on the victim have not yet been released, but detectives note that they are in the early stages of the investigation.
AZFamily
Man linked to several burglaries arrested after brief chase in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man linked to several Chandler burglaries is facing charges after leading Phoenix officers on a brief chase Thursday afternoon. Just after 2 p.m., officers attempted to pull over 18-year-old Jose Miguel Puga, who was driving a reported stolen Hyundai near 5th Street and Southern Avenue in Phoenix. The car was stolen on Oct. 30 when police say Puga was caught on surveillance video pulling into a driveway just a few blocks where the car was stolen.
KTAR.com
Suspect in fatal Chandler shooting caught at nearby home by resident with gun
PHOENIX – Police are piecing together the events of a fatal shooting that rocked a Chandler neighborhood earlier this week. A suspect was arrested after he allegedly broke into a home near the homicide scene and ended up being held at gunpoint by a resident, the Chandler Police Department said.
proclaimerscv.com
Phoenix Man Was Arrested After Shooting His Brother
A Phoenix man was arrested and jailed after shooting his brother leading to his death. An investigation is conducted in relation to the crime. Police officers said that they arrested a Phoenix man after shooting and killing his brother early Saturday morning. According to reports from different news outlets, the shooting incident happened around 4:30 in the morning near Thunderbird Road and 44th Street at an apartment complex.
KTAR.com
Northbound Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway closed in south Valley due to fatal crash
PHOENIX — The Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway was closed in the south Valley on Wednesday afternoon for about three hours due to a fatal crash, state transportation officials said. The northbound lanes of the freeway closed near 51st Avenue at about 2:15 p.m., according to the Arizona Department...
Comments / 0