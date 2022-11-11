GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - At least two people are injured after a multi-vehicle crash that happened Sunday morning on the U.S. 60 off-ramp near Gilbert Road. Arizona DPS troopers are investigating after responding to reports of a crash. One vehicle involved caught on fire after crashing into another car. DPS officials believe at least two people are injured, although there may be more. Paramedics are treating patients at the scene.

GILBERT, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO