The North Face Purple Label Has GORE-TEX-Lined a Classic Cowichan Sweater
The North Face Purple Label has just unveiled a capsule of GORE-TEX sweaters for the winter season — and they blend the imprint’s functional outerwear technology with a flurry of coziness, just in time for the Christmas holidays. Purple Label continue to offer seasonal collections that are specifically...
RIMOWA and adidas Highlight the Spirit of Mobility With a Collaborative Capsule
Has a knack for forging relationships with luxury brands as it has already executed projects with the likes of fashion labels Prada, Balenciaga and Gucci. And now it’s traversing into the world of luggage by joining forces with RIMOWA to produce a footwear and accessories collection that celebrates the spirit of mobility. Being that both imprints are based in Germany, it was only a matter of time before these two parties united for a joint venture.
NEEDLES Brings a Maximalist Touch to ts(s)’s Refined Workwear
Founded by Takuji Suzuki, ts(s) is a menswear brand that draws inspiration from workwear, military uniforms, and sports styles to create its signature utilitarian aesthetics. NEEDLES, on the other hand, was founded by NEPENTHES’ Keizo Shimizu as a clothing label that oozes classic Americana and old Western influences, complementing the store’s existing collections. Now joining forces for the first time, both Japanese brands marry each of their respective signature design languages in a lively capsule collection.
BSTN Brand Wants You to Experience "The Holiday" for FW22
BSTN Brand has just presented its latest collection of the year, with the German-based retailer delivering a series of tonal looks that provide warmth and comfort for the winter season. Aptly dubbed “The Holiday,” the collection comes hot on the heels of BSTN’s collaboration with Autry on a shoe link-up...
PLATEAU STUDIO Embraces the Winter Blues for FW22
Similar to its SS22 collection campaign which looked to encapsulate summer nostalgia, Taiwanese imprint PLATEAU STUDIO partners with its friends in Tokyo once again for a special lookbook capturing the emotions of early winter. Highlighted in the shots are a range of outwear options and bottoms, from faux-snakeskin biker jackets...
Early Look at the Nike Dunk Low "Year of the Rabbit"
Chinese New Year is still a few months away, but we’re already getting a sneak peek at what the brand has up its sleeve for the annual celebration. The first pair to emerge is this. Dunk Low “Year of the Rabbit” colorway which comes fitted with an assortment of...
Merrell 1TRL’s "Hydro Moc AT" Collection Is a Modernized Approach to Outdoor Exploration
Merrell 1TRL has just unveiled its latest trail footwear collection, the “Hydro Moc AT.” The three-model range is derived from a design-led construction and integrates Merrell’s high-performance integrity to break the mold of traditional hiking footwear. “Hydro Moc AT” — which stands for “all-terrain” — is an...
Supreme x PiL Fall 2022 Collaboration
Following the release of the New York Yankees x Supreme Fall 2022 collection, the titular streetwear brand is back with yet another collaboration for this season’s release. Exclusive to Supreme, the brand has teamed up with the English experimental post-punk band Public Image Ltd (PiL), fronted by Sex Pistols‘ John Lydon.
Aleali May Debuts Cozy Apparel Brand MAYDE WORLDWIDE
Stylist, model, and designer, Aleali May’s personal style often mixes elements of streetwear with luxury runway pieces. As a manifestation of her aesthetics and professions, the designer launched MAYDE WORLDWIDE — a unisex clothing label that focuses on delivering good-quality structured basics and elevated staples doused in rich color tones.
Lola James Harper and von Holzhausen Unveils Banbū Leather Candle Collab
Lola James Harper and von Holzhausen have collaborated on a scented candle that beckons the question, “what does vegan leather smell like?” The answer, of course, is also presented in their collaborative Banbū Leather Candle. Material innovators and accessories label von Halzhausen is the brainchild of former...
A Kind of Guise and Monocle Are Back With a Stylish Marani Overshirt
To complement its Fall/Winter 2022 collection, German imprint A Kind of Guise partnered with Monocle on yet another classic piece that will find heavy rotation in any wardrobe. Following the sought-after Janker cardigan the two released, AKOG and Monocle revisit the popular Marani Overshirt. Dressed down in a no-frills dusky...
Dapper Dan and Gap Reunite for “DAP GAP” Hoodie Collab
Harlem-based fashion designer Dapper Dan and are releasing another drop of its special edition “DAP GAP” hoodies, just in time for the cold weather. The new drop consists of four styles spanning colorways from dark green, yellow, and red to camel. The dark green, yellow and red colors all come in a checkered print, while the camel color boasts a herringbone pattern. Presented in the original hoodie’s classic silhouette with a drawcord hood to match, the new edition elevates the iconic “DAP” applique in gold, which is now complemented with an embroidered cursive “Harlem” beneath it. Complete with Gap’s standard kangaroo pockets, banded cuffs, and hems that make up its signature logo-emblazoned models.
eYe Junya Watanabe MAN Gives The North Face Nuptse Jacket a New Look
First introduced in 1992, The North Face’s Nuptse jacket has since become an iconic silhouette for the brand. Named after the namesake mountain a mile southwest of Mt. Everest, the jacket is constructed with lightweight down feathers and fitted with a snow and rain-repellent finish, while striking the perfect balance of breathability and insulation for its wearers.
DIVINITIES FW22 Proves Simplicity Is Best
Los Angeles-based brand DIVINITIES is going back to basics for its Fall/Winter 2022 collection. This season, the brand focuses on fundamental pieces, bringing back closet staples that include a range of graphic t-shirts, hoodies and of course, its signature travel bag. Keeping it simple, the collection features a white t-shirt with a blue shaded in silhouette of a baby lamb, decorated in a floral pattern with the branding on the side. In black, DIVINITIES offers two t-shirts, one with a simple apple graphic and the branding inside and another that includes a playful green and purple gator with the phrases, “Gator Don’t Play NO SHIT!/Gator ain’t never been about playin’ no shit” above and below the cartoon animal.
Opening Ceremony Adds a Tailored Twist to Dickies' Workwear
Carol Lim and Humberto Leon have turned Opening Ceremony into a collaborative powerhouse, following up on its collection with LUAR with a new capsule made in tandem with Dickies. Opening Ceremony, which plays with bold graphics, brash colors and non-conformist silhouettes, has taken the straightforward and traditional attitude of Dickies...
GOLF WANG and Converse Return With New "By You” Customizable Experience
Tyler, the Creator’s label GOLF WANG has once again joined forces with Converse to present a new Converse By You experience that allows fans to create their own collaborative sneaker. Featuring the timeless Converse Chuck 70, GOLF WANG’s archives have opened up to present countless possible combinations in its latest collection.
Maison Margiela Readies Aged Reebok TZ Pump
After releasing their Club C “Memory Of” V2 collection in September, Maison Margiela and Reebok meet again for the TZ Pump Deadstock, a new trainer concept that honors a pop cultural sneaker icon with intentional elements of aging. Like past iterations, Margiela’s creative director John Galliano prioritizes deconstruction...
Official Look at Mowalola x New Balance 90/60 Collaboration
After teasing a New Balance collaboration on the runway at Paris Fashion Week this Spring/Summer 2023 season, Mowalola, the eponymous brand of Mowalola Ogunlesi, has officially dropped the highly anticipated 90/60 collaboration. The Mowalola x New Balance 90/60 sneakers have launched in two exclusive colorways. The first sees the silhouette...
Yoon Ahn Unveils New AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Green/Yellow"
On her latest visit to Nike World Headquarters, AMBUSH creative director Yoon Ahn donned an unreleased “Green/Yellow” colorway of the AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low. Revealed for the first time on the massive outdoor staircase in front of the Nike LeBron James building, the new colorway marks the fifth iteration of the silhouette following a first look in classic “Chicago” colorblocking.
Converse Taps Toya Horiuchi for Skate-Ready Leather Loafers
Following the introduction of the popular One Star Loafers, Converse reconnects with New York-based graphic artist Toya Horiuchi for a special take on the CS Loafer SK. Dressed in antique red-brown leather uppers, the upcoming pairs reference Toya’s distinct “NEW YORK” typography on the matte gold plaque attachments.
