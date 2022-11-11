Los Angeles-based brand DIVINITIES is going back to basics for its Fall/Winter 2022 collection. This season, the brand focuses on fundamental pieces, bringing back closet staples that include a range of graphic t-shirts, hoodies and of course, its signature travel bag. Keeping it simple, the collection features a white t-shirt with a blue shaded in silhouette of a baby lamb, decorated in a floral pattern with the branding on the side. In black, DIVINITIES offers two t-shirts, one with a simple apple graphic and the branding inside and another that includes a playful green and purple gator with the phrases, “Gator Don’t Play NO SHIT!/Gator ain’t never been about playin’ no shit” above and below the cartoon animal.

