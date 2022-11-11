ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

GMA Cool Schools: Our Lady of Fatima

By Dave Baker
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
Today's Cool School is Our Lady of Fatima School in Lafayette.

The new Fatima 8th grade broadcasting class initiating KOLF. The students research, organize, write, video and execute monthly broadcasts to all classrooms via the Fatima channel.

They update the school on current events and activities. They also interview students and teachers. Great job 8th graders!

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to coolschools@katctv.com . Put Cool Schools in the subject line, include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool.

