Daywatch: It’s feasting time

A former College of DuPage president is expected to receive a $4 million settlement, according to records released by the school, after leaving under a cloud of controversy more than seven years ago.

The deal would resolve a federal lawsuit between Robert Breuder and the community college, ending an expensive, yearslong legal battle in which the parties accused each other of malfeasance. The school’s insurance carrier will pay the ex-administrator more than five times the amount of his original severance package.

As part of the settlement, trustees unanimously voted to drop their counterclaims against Breuder at a special meeting Thursday night in which the lawsuit was the only item on the agenda.

Foundation officials are condemning a “shameless act of cowardice and hate” at the site of former President Barack Obama’s presidential center in Jackson Park on Thursday morning.

Officials say a noose was discovered at the project site and construction has been halted. “We have zero tolerance for any form of bias or hate on our worksite. Anti-bias training is included in our onboarding process and reiterated during sitewide meetings,” Lakeside Alliance, the construction team building the center, said in an emailed release.

Amid a year of product shortages, the latest hard-to-find item is amoxicillin . A tight supply in the Chicago area has left some parents going from pharmacy to pharmacy looking for the medication, and asking doctors to prescribe alternatives.

Generally, it’s still possible to locate the medication at some pharmacies, or to get an alternate prescription, doctors say. But it can be a hassle. Amoxicillin is often doctors’ first choice of medication for ailments such as ear infections, strep throat and pneumonia, because of its effectiveness and few side effects.

The light breeze made the fall leaves on the ground twirl as a group of senior veterans gathered in front of their living facility. Don was wearing his Air Force hat, holding a small American flag in one hand and an old portrait of when he served in the other. Donald Brann is nearing 90, and like many of his fellow veterans at the care facility, suffers from some form of dementia and memory loss.

Despite it all, he smiled when a group of children came running from the school across the street on Thursday afternoon, the day before Veterans Day. The fourth and fifth graders from Southwest Chicago Christian School paid a visit to the veterans to celebrate their life and honor them for their service by writing and drawing messages with chalk on the sidewalk at Grace Point Place, an assisted living facility in Oak Lawn.

Following a 35-32 home loss to the Miami Dolphins, the Chicago Bears will be back at Soldier Field on Sunday. Led by quarterback Justin Fields, they welcome the Detroit Lions to town, looking to build on their offensive momentum and the NFC Player of the Week performance Fields delivered last week. As kickoff approaches, here’s a snapshot look at Sunday’s game.

We sense a little extra burst of holiday spirit coursing through the city this year, as chefs have dreamed up every sort of Thanksgiving imaginable: vegan, Irish, Greek, French, Peruvian, Cajun, buffet, take-home, dine-in, turkey-free or even just free.

Whether you want to dine in the restaurant, host your own Friendsgiving, or take premade meal packages home to heat up on the holiday, give thanks that you won’t be cooking with the help of these Chicagoland Turkey Day specials .

Have the time of your life watching a remastered version of the Dirty Dancing with a band and singers performing the soundtrack live on stage or check out the 30,000-square-foot interactive Harry Potter touring experience making its debut in Chicago.