Williamsburg, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FraminghamSOURCE

Homesense Opening Newest Store in Virginia

FRAMINGHAM – Homesense, part of the TJX Companies, is opening its latest store in Newport News, Virginia on November 17. The store is located in the Tech Center at 12080 Jefferson Avenue. Homesense features a wide array of furniture, a rug emporium, a wall art and mirror gallery, an...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
cruisefever.net

Carnival Cruise Line Doubling Cruises at East Coast Port

Carnival Cruise Line is expanding at one East Coast port and is also proposing to offer year-round cruises from the port. Carnival Cruise Line is doubling the number of cruises out of Norfolk, Virginia next year by extending sailings to a consecutive six-month period from May through October. The announcement is a first step toward a proposed year-round cruise program from Norfolk starting in 2025, as the cruise line and City of Norfolk leaders discuss necessary terminal and port improvements to support an expansion of operations.
NORFOLK, VA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia

- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Grand Illumination highlights busy weekend in Norfolk. Here’s what you need to know

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The holiday magic is returning to downtown Norfolk this weekend, but don’t let traffic or street closures cause you to lose it. A trio of events Saturday and Sunday (Nov. 19-20) – the Norfolk Harbor 5K, the Grand Illumination Parade and the Norfolk Harbor Half-Marathon and 10K – will mean street closures and having to find parking, and the city and Hampton Roads Transit have outlined their plans.
NORFOLK, VA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Burgers in Virginia

VIRGINIA - If you think burgers are boring, you haven't tried Virginia's best. The top burger joints in the state boast world-class burgers at reasonable prices. They offer a diverse menu of choices, including classics like the double-double and a grilled cheeseburger. 80/20 Burger Bar in Norfolk. 80/20 Burger Bar...
VIRGINIA STATE
peninsulachronicle.com

BellyButton’s Boutique Now Open On Richmond Road In Lightfoot

JAMES CITY-A new clothing store recently opened on Richmond Road in the Lightfoot area. BellyButton’s Boutique, which specializes in apparel made from recycled materials, opened earlier this year at 6623 Richmond Rd. A grand opening was held on October 21. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already...
LIGHTFOOT, VA
gotodestinations.com

10 FANTASTIC Breakfast Spots in Richmond, Virginia – (With Photos)

Are you a breakfast lover? Do you love starting your day with a hearty meal? If so, then you’ll definitely want to check out some of the best breakfast restaurants in Richmond! From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone. And trust us, these restaurants are...
RICHMOND, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Wine & Design Opening In Newport Square Shopping Center

NEWPORT NEWS-There’s a new paint and sip art studio opening on the Peninsula. The Virginia Peninsula Chamber and Brandon Gist, owner of the new establishment, invite the public to a ribbon cutting ceremony from noon to 1pm on Friday, November 18 to celebrate the opening of Wine & Design located at 882 J. Clyde Morris Blvd. in Newport News. The studio will offer a wide range of affordable private and public paint and sip parties for all ages, groups, and talents.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

2 killed in separate crashes in Hampton, York County

Two people were killed in separate crashes in Hampton and in York County over the Veterans Day holiday weekend, according to Virginia State Police. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/2-killed-in-separate-crashes-in-hampton-york-county/. 2 killed in separate crashes in Hampton, York County. Two people were killed in separate crashes in Hampton and in York County over the Veterans...
YORK COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Williamsburg PD investigate pedestrian accident

According to dispatch, the call for the accident came in around 8:09 p.m. in front of the Homewood Suites. Police did not specify whether a vehicle was involved in the accident. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/williamsburg/williamsburg-pd-investigate-pedestrian-accident/. Williamsburg PD investigate pedestrian accident. According to dispatch, the call for the accident came in around 8:09 p.m....
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
13newsnow.com

Auto dealer in Chesapeake donates car to be raffled for charity

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A woman who friends and coworkers say is always looking out for others got a big surprise Saturday. Veneeca Jeffries works with ForKids in Chesapeake. She does a lot for the organization, and recently decided she would purchase a car to use as a raffle prize in a fund raiser.
CHESAPEAKE, VA

