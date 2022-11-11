Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
14 Montgomery Public Schools on State’s “Failing Schools List”
It’s a list that no one wants to lead. This year, there are 14 Montgomery Public Schools on the state’s “Failing Schools List”, more than any other system in the state. This list is published by the Alabama State Department of Education and is required by...
alabamanews.net
MPS Officially Changes Names of Robert E. Lee, Jeff Davis High Schools
Two Montgomery schools named after Confederate figures and slave owners have been renamed. The Montgomery Board of Education voted for the name changes at Thursday night’s meeting. Robert E. Lee will henceforth be known as Dr. Percy L. Julian High School. Julian was a Montgomery-born Black chemist and pioneer...
WSFA
MPS discusses move for students from Lanier to Carver High School
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 2023-2024 school year will look different for some Montgomery ninth graders. These students will represent the first of many to be moved from Lanier High School to Carver High School. MPS Superintendent Melvin J. Brown spoke about the move in a video posted to the...
Montgomery school board approves name changes for Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee high schools
The Montgomery County Board of Education on Thursday reportedly voted to rename Jefferson Davis and Robert E. Lee high schools after a noted Black chemist, an Alabama judge who made influential rulings during the Civil Rights Era and two civil rights activists. In a 5-2 vote, the board approved renaming...
msstate.edu
Recognition, Remembrance and Reflection: The Syphilis Study at Tuskegee and Macon County, Ala.
The Mississippi State Office of Research Compliance and Security will host a seminar from noon to 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 providing participants with both IRB refresher training and two hours of RCR live training credits. This event will acknowledge the 50th anniversary of the end of the U.S. Public...
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Selma Mayor Issues Statement on Selma High School Student Death
Selma Mayor James Perkins, Jr. has issued a statement after a Selma High School student died and several others were taken to the emergency room on Tuesday. There are still no clear answers as to what happened to the students, but local and state officials are investigating. The student who died was a 16-year-old boy.
elmoreautauganews.com
Prattville, Autauga County residents Give Honor to All Veterans for their Sacrifices, Service
See Gallery of more Photos below. The City of Prattville joined with the American Legion Post 122 and Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 1349 at the Autauga County Courthouse on Veterans Day for a respectful remembrance and to honor for all Veterans. Members of the General John Archer Elmore Chapter...
Sunny Or Grey, They Gon’ Slay: A Gallery Of ‘Skegee Stunners Slaying & Parlaying At Homecoming
Compilation of sun-kissed stunners who slayed and parlayed At Tuskegee's Homecoming in the heart of Tuskegee, Alabama
Death of Alabama student at school likely linked to fentanyl
One student who died at an Alabama high school and four others who were taken to a hospital probably were sickened by something that had been laced with fentanyl, a prosecutor said Wednesday.
elmoreautauganews.com
Millbrook Senior Center: With New Building, Activities and Participants are Growing! But there is still room for you
If you know someone who could enjoy the services of the Millbrook Senior Center, visit their Facebook page to learn more at https://www.facebook.com/MillbrookSeniorCenter. Our YMCA is proud to staff the Millbrook Senior Center. As you know, we staff it Monday-Friday from 8 A.M. to 3 P.M. Here are some statistics...
alabamanews.net
Student Dies at Selma High School, Three Other Students Taken to Hospital
A 16-year-old male student has died at Selma High School and three others have been taken to the hospital. District Attorney Michael Jackson tells Alabama News Network that the case is still under investigation at this time. Capt. Natasha Fowlkes of the Selma Police Department says they are waiting on...
Montgomery, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Montgomery. The Trinity Presbyterian School basketball team will have a game with Saint James School on November 14, 2022, 14:30:00. The Robert E. Lee High School basketball team will have a game with Carver-Montgomery High School on November 14, 2022, 15:00:00.
WSFA
Montgomery Habitat for Humanity reopens Restore in new location
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s Habitat for Humanity has a brand new location for its Restore, one of its primary sources of funding. Since 2008, Restore has gone a LONG way in supporting the mission of Montgomery’s Habitat for Humanity. It takes donations, things like furniture and building materials, then sell them to the public at a deep discount, and all of that revenue goes directly back into Habitat for Humanity’s work.
Pike Road, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Pike Road. The Prattville High School basketball team will have a game with Pike Road High School on November 14, 2022, 14:30:00. The Prattville High School basketball team will have a game with Pike Road High School on November 14, 2022, 15:30:00.
Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night
Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
courierjournal.net
Black Vultures Test Positive for Avian Influenza in Montgomery County
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) in cooperation with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) has confirmed Eurasian H5 Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in wild black vultures in Montgomery County, Alabama. This is the second confirmation of HPAI in Alabama. In February 2022, a singular case of a wild, hunter harvested American wigeon tested positive in Limestone County.
WSFA
ALDOT sets $10.4M bridge replacement in Macon County
MACON COUNTY Ala. (WSFA) - A nearly two-year, $10.4 million bridge replacement project is set to begin Monday in Macon County. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, crews will start working to replace the bridge over Uphappee Creek on Hwy. 81. That’s just north of Tuskegee and near Interstate 85 at exit 38.
WTVM
Three-vehicle wreck on Alabama 165, U.S. Hwy 431 leaves 1 person dead
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A three-vehicle crash in Russell County has left one person dead. According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr., on November 14, a crash occurred between a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles. 59-year-old Cindy Deal was pronounced dead at the scene around 12:50 p.m. It...
Suspect tied to murder, kidnappings and rapes from metro Atlanta to central Alabama arrested, sheriff says
ATLANTA — A crime spree that stretched from metro Atlanta to central Alabama is over and the accused suspect is locked up. It involved kidnappings, multiple rapes and even murder. The man was arrested during a high-speed pursuit in Autauga County, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 5. Michael Butler, 35,...
wdhn.com
ALERT: Coffee County road closed
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Coffee County road will be closed for gas line installation. On Monday, November 14, County Road 232 in Coffee County will be closed for gas line installation. The road will remain closed until further notice. Stay with WDHN News for updates.
