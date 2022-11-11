ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
alabamanews.net

MPS Officially Changes Names of Robert E. Lee, Jeff Davis High Schools

Two Montgomery schools named after Confederate figures and slave owners have been renamed. The Montgomery Board of Education voted for the name changes at Thursday night’s meeting. Robert E. Lee will henceforth be known as Dr. Percy L. Julian High School. Julian was a Montgomery-born Black chemist and pioneer...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

MPS discusses move for students from Lanier to Carver High School

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 2023-2024 school year will look different for some Montgomery ninth graders. These students will represent the first of many to be moved from Lanier High School to Carver High School. MPS Superintendent Melvin J. Brown spoke about the move in a video posted to the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

UPDATE: Selma Mayor Issues Statement on Selma High School Student Death

Selma Mayor James Perkins, Jr. has issued a statement after a Selma High School student died and several others were taken to the emergency room on Tuesday. There are still no clear answers as to what happened to the students, but local and state officials are investigating. The student who died was a 16-year-old boy.
SELMA, AL
alabamanews.net

Student Dies at Selma High School, Three Other Students Taken to Hospital

A 16-year-old male student has died at Selma High School and three others have been taken to the hospital. District Attorney Michael Jackson tells Alabama News Network that the case is still under investigation at this time. Capt. Natasha Fowlkes of the Selma Police Department says they are waiting on...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Montgomery Habitat for Humanity reopens Restore in new location

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s Habitat for Humanity has a brand new location for its Restore, one of its primary sources of funding. Since 2008, Restore has gone a LONG way in supporting the mission of Montgomery’s Habitat for Humanity. It takes donations, things like furniture and building materials, then sell them to the public at a deep discount, and all of that revenue goes directly back into Habitat for Humanity’s work.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night

Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
ALABAMA STATE
courierjournal.net

Black Vultures Test Positive for Avian Influenza in Montgomery County

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) in cooperation with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) has confirmed Eurasian H5 Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in wild black vultures in Montgomery County, Alabama. This is the second confirmation of HPAI in Alabama. In February 2022, a singular case of a wild, hunter harvested American wigeon tested positive in Limestone County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WSFA

ALDOT sets $10.4M bridge replacement in Macon County

MACON COUNTY Ala. (WSFA) - A nearly two-year, $10.4 million bridge replacement project is set to begin Monday in Macon County. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, crews will start working to replace the bridge over Uphappee Creek on Hwy. 81. That’s just north of Tuskegee and near Interstate 85 at exit 38.
MACON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

ALERT: Coffee County road closed

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Coffee County road will be closed for gas line installation. On Monday, November 14, County Road 232 in Coffee County will be closed for gas line installation. The road will remain closed until further notice. Stay with WDHN News for updates.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy