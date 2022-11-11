Read full article on original website
kciiradio.com
HALCYON HOUSE WASHINGTON PAGE WITH JARED SCHNEIDER
On today’s program we are talking with Washington County Sheriff Jared Schneider to recap the local DEA National Drug Takeback Day Event.
ktvo.com
Wood stove determined to be cause of southeast Iowa house fire
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa — A wood stove has been blamed as the cause of a house fire in southeast Iowa. Just before 7:30 a.m. Friday, crews with the Washington Fire Department were called to the blaze at 2268 303rd Street in Washington. Firefighters found the structure fully engulfed when...
kciiradio.com
Area Crews Work to Contain Business Fire Near Washington Square Saturday
At approximately 4p.m. Saturday, local crews responded to the scene of a business fire at 120 E. Main Street, the former library building, just off the square in Washington. Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof of the building. Ladder trucks were deployed, some surrounding buildings were evacuated, and several blocks of the downtown area were closed off most of the evening. According to Washington Fire Chief Brendan DeLong, the building is owned by Greiner Buildings, and is adjacent to several others. Departments on scene were able to get the fire extinguished with no damage to surrounding structures. There were no injuries reported and the cause is under investigation.
kciiradio.com
Washington School Board Seeking Bids For Phase One Construction
At their meeting last week, the Washington School Board took the next step toward making district improvement plans a reality. The Board has opened the bid letting process on Phase I Construction for improvements at the Washington High School and Middle School complex. This phase of work includes the construction three new additions to the existing high school. The first, a two-story, 25,100 square feet building, adjacent to the west wing of the high school that provides corridors, classrooms, a culinary arts lab, art room, restrooms offices and a conference room. The second, a 17,100 square foot building at the end of the north wing that provides additional corridors, classrooms, a band room, restrooms, a teacher work room and offices. The third is an 11,000 square foot gym addition built at the southeast corner of the facility next to the existing gyms which would also include restrooms and athletic storage spaces. Site improvements would include a new drive at the northwest corner of the existing lot, a parking lot expansion east of the facility and a small lot within the circle drive to the east. This week, Washington Superintendent Willie Stone spoke with KCII News about the time line, rough dollar estimate and anticipation around the project. “These are the actual plans that go out to bid. Bids will come back on December 7th and then at our next board meeting we’ll open those. Total cost for the project is about $28.3 million, both phases combined. The first phase of it is really a lot of cost because we’re building a lot of new, we’re not renovating. That equals about $22 million. Then we have money set aside for renovations. We’re at an exciting time in our district. We have a lot of great things going on and this is kind of the icing on the cake that our community backed it by at 72%. Now we’re getting to the fun stuff where we’re going to start building this summer!”
kciiradio.com
Local Business Celebrates Century With Ribbon Cutting
The Washington Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors have a ribbon cutting scheduled for Tuesday, November 15th at the Edward Jones office, 120 E. Washington Street, just east of the square. The office is celebrating 100-years of serving Washington and southeast Iowa. The Accredited Asset Management Specialist for the office is David C. Bruns, other staff includes Senior Branch Office Administrator Sherry Hack and Branch Office Administrator Mikhayla Knupp. The event will begin at 11:45a.m. Tomorrow.
kciiradio.com
Southeast Iowa Fishing Report
Despite the weather turning colder, anglers are finding their opportunities to test the bite across southeast Iowa. Trout fishing remains good in Discovery Park Pond in Muscatine County, East Lake Park Pond in Henry County, and Wilson Lake in Lee County. In Discovery Park Pond, they are making themselves at home around the pier and off the points and corners of the dam. As a result of turbid waters in East Lake Park Pond in Henry County, anglers are using something with a little flash to get their attention. Continue to look for Trout in 4-6 feet of water around trees and cedars in Wilson Lake. A valid fishing license and paid Trout fee are still required to possess Trout.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids food pantry recovering after fire
Republican Representative Ashley Hinson will serve another term in Washington, D.C., after defeating her Democratic challenger Liz Mathis. Show You Care: Using dance to bring mental health awareness. Updated: 7 hours ago. This year's University of Iowa dance gala highlights themes of mental health, with inspiration coming from personal stories.
ourquadcities.com
Sunday: Boil advisory remains for parts of Davenport, Blue Grass
On Saturday, Iowa American Water has issued a precautionary boil advisory for all customers in west Davenport and Blue Grass. That advisory continues Sunday. According to an update, Iowa American will notify customers and news media later Sunday when water test results are available. Two 12-inch water main breaks occurred...
kciiradio.com
Area Crews Battle Blaze South of Washington Friday Morning
According to a statement issued by Washington Fire Chief Brendan DeLong, at approximately 7:20a.m. Friday, November 11th, the Washington Fire Department was dispatched to 2268 303rd Street south of Washington, just east of Coppock Road, for a report of a house fire. When crews arrived on scene the structure was fully engulfed and a defensive exterior attack was initiated as the structure had already burned completely through. Crews remained on scene for the next two hours. The house was a total loss. No injuries were reported. A wood stove, which was operating in an addition to the structure, was determined to be the cause of the blaze.
KCRG.com
With deadline looming, $312 million bond for Cedar Rapids schools facing more criticism
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The interim Cedar Rapid Schools Superintendent faces a challenge to carry on the $312 million bond proposal of his predecessor to renovate or replace the district’s middle and high schools as more questions emerge on the plan with a deadline looming. In an update...
kciiradio.com
Gertrude “Gertie” Loder
Celebration of life services for 90-year-old Gertrude “Gertie” Loder will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 19, at the Jones and Eden Funeral Home in Washington. The family will be present to receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. until noon at the funeral home. Interment will take place at the Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington. A memorial has been established for the Wounded Warrior Project.
kciiradio.com
WMU Hosting School Improvement Committee Meeting
On Wednesday, November 16 at 6 p.m. Winfield-Mt. Union will hold a school improvement committee meeting corresponding with a recent survey sent out to the community. The survey reached out to students, staff, and parents in the area to identify the strengths and areas of improvement for the school district as a whole. According to Superintendent Jeff Maeder, with this information, “We are going to work together to identify some shared values and priorities. We want to make sure that we are not saying this is what we should be working on, that this is more of a community-wide effort to develop some long-range areas to improve.”
KCJJ
Barbeque business to close Iowa City location
A downtown Iowa City barbeque restaurant location has been put up for sale. The Press-Citizen reports that Moseley’s, on South Gilbert Street, will close once a sale has been completed. Owner Sean Keller told the publication on Friday that the business expanded to North Liberty in 2018 and moved...
Measurable Snow Arrives in Eastern Iowa This Week
Ready or not, here it comes. Our weather partners with the KCRG TV-9 First Alert Storm Team are calling it the "first measurable snow event" of the season in our area. After a clear and dry Monday, prepare for a long-duration accumulating snow event beginning Monday night. With highs in...
kciiradio.com
Washington County Public Health Offers Appointment Vaccine Clinic Wednesday
Washington County Public Health wants to make sure you are ready for flu season with a vaccine clinic Wednesday, November 16th. They will host the clinic from 1-4p.m. On the third floor of the Federation Bank Building at 110 N. Iowa Avenue in Washington. In order to participate you must schedule an appointment through washph.com or by calling Washington County Public Health at 319-653-7758. They will offer both COVID and flu vaccines. Those six months and older are eligible with the original and booster doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax COVID vaccines available at no charge. For more information, contact Washington County Public Health.
kciiradio.com
KCII Kicks off Caring Christmas Food Drive With Day of Giving Radiothon Wednesday
The 20th annual KCII Washington HyVee Caring Christmas Food Drive kicks into high gear tomorrow with the first of two “Day of Giving Live Radiothons”. From 10a.m. To noon and 1-5p.m. Wednesday, local businesses and organizations will join members of the KCII staff live in studio and through recorded vignettes to talk about the importance of helping those in need during the holiday season. This week, KCII General Manager Joe Nichols spoke about why it’s an important campaign for the station. “I’ve talked with multiple places in the past and food donations are a great and tangible way of making a donation. The number one top needed donations, were financial donations. (The food pantries) have relationships with other food producers and wholesalers so a dollar for most of the food pantries can go farther than a dollar for us could go. There are also things that they need outside of food. When we first started this whole thing, we really wanted to make the food drive a big deal, and we did that. With the Radiothon last year, I was able to write checks and mail those out and get them right directly into the hands of our food pantries. We raised just shy of $3,000 last year. So we’re really pushing to get the most we can to the food pantries to help those in need this year.”
kciiradio.com
Supervisors Work on Ambulance Service, Human Resources and Canvass Tuesday
The Washington County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session Tuesday. Topics on the agenda include discussion and action regarding a patient transfer vehicle for Washington County Ambulance, a proposal from Iowa Negotiating and Consulting Services regarding human resources, canvass of November 8th’s general election results and personnel change requests from county ambulance and communications. The meeting will be Tuesday, November 15th at 9a.m. In the basement of the Washington County Courthouse.
KCRG.com
Two displaced after house fire in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were displaced after a fire in and around a clothes dryer caused significant heat and smoke damage throughout their one-story home Friday morning. Firefighters said they responded to the fire in the 1300 block of M Avenue NE just after 10 a.m. The...
KCJJ
Clothes dryer fire displaces Cedar Rapids residents
A dryer fire in a Cedar Rapids home Friday has displaced the residents. According to a release from the Fire Department, no one was home when they were alerted to smoke and flames coming from a home on the 1300 block of M Avenue Northeast just after 10am. Arriving crews went in through the rear entrance and discovered fire coming from inside and around a clothes dryer on the first floor.
kciiradio.com
Columbus CSD Board Meeting Recap
Maintenance issues were discussed at the Columbus Community School District board meeting Sunday, October 25th. According to board members and the building and grounds committee, there are issues including yellowing toilet seats and ceiling tiles, missing tiles, counter top wear and sections of roof that have leaked causing staff to devise ways to collect the water. One particular example was given, involving a young student being injured by a rusty, old, and jagged piece of stall partition from the elementary school restroom.
