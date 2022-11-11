Ed Bishop facing late fitness check for Lincoln’s home fixture with Plymouth

Lincoln will check on the fitness of midfielder Ed Bishop ahead of the visit of Plymouth in Sky Bet League One.

Bishop suffered a quad injury on his return from a lay-off in last week’s FA Cup loss to Chippenham and missed the midweek Carabao Cup victory over Bristol City.

Forward Tom Hopper is still out but is making encouraging progress in his recovery from injury and could return to full training next week.

Midfielder Jordon Garrick is not available having returned to parent club Swansea for treatment on his groin problem.

Plymouth are without Dan Scarr and Conor Grant after both suffered serious injuries in last week’s heavy FA Cup loss at Grimsby.

Defender Scarr could be out for up to six weeks with a thigh strain while midfielder Grant is facing the prospect of a four-month lay-off with a torn thigh.

Danny Mayor, James Bolton, Finn Azaz and Mickel Miller also remain on the sidelines.

Defender Macaulay Gillesphey could return after seven weeks out with a groin injury.

