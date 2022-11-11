Read full article on original website
Related
Deported veterans trying to cope and celebrate holiday
"I don't make enough to fix my teeth," said Guillen. If I was over there, north of the border, all I would have to do is make an appointment, here I can't do that."
'Surprise of my life': WWII veterans get heroes' welcome for DC trip
As the Greatest Generation ages, a charity group dedicated to honoring World War II veterans is racing against time to give heroes a dignified welcome to Washington, D.C.
America’s Largest Military Bases
The U.S. military is not only considered the most effective fighting force in the world, but also among the largest. While there are nearly 160,000 active duty U.S. military personnel deployed abroad and on ships at sea, the vast majority of American troops are stationed at bases within the United States. There are hundreds of […]
This Veterans Day, consider the reasons to serve
For many, this means a day off from school, or that banks are closed. For others, it’s an opportunity to thank or honor someone who served in the military, or to reflect on their own service. For all of us, this year, I’d invite us to consider the role we can each play in encouraging more people to serve — and ultimately become our next generation’s veterans.
A special Veterans Day for some of America’s newest citizens
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The 11th day of the 11th month at 11 a.m. in 1918 marked the end of World War I, and since then, the day has been set aside to honor the men and women who served in the U.S. military – our veterans.
L.A. Weekly
Five Organizations That Are Helping Veterans Year-round
Veterans Day is a time when we stand together in unity for one day, countrywide, to pay our respect and extend our gratitude to our loved ones who have served and those who continue to serve our country. While we dedicate Veterans Day to honor our veterans for their patriotism...
15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check
The average monthly payment for Social Security retirement benefits is $1,613.77. That's not enough to get by in most places in America, but Social Security was never meant to serve as a retiree's...
Washington Examiner
'Veterans were being lost in this shuffle': Vietnam War memorial marks 40-year anniversary
There are more than 58,000 U.S. service members whose legacies are sketched into the Vietnam War memorial, which was unveiled 40 years ago this Veterans Day. Prior to the memorial's unveiling in 1982, the roughly 3 million U.S. service members who served in the military during the Vietnam War came home to a largely unwelcoming crowd nationwide as the public disagreed with the war. Public sentiment regarding U.S. involvement in Vietnam was an obstacle for those who were in support of a memorial.
New survey reveals misunderstandings about veterans
NATIONAL (WEHT) – Officials say the new CVN Military 101 Survey reveals that Americans’ overall knowledge about the U.S. military and veterans is low. Officials say Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) a not-for-profit philanthropic organization that serves post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members and military families through a nationwide system of mental health clinics, is challenging Americans to gain […]
Navy Corpsman amputee shares Veterans Day story of valor
SAN DIEGO — Veteran's Day is a time to honor our nation's heroes. In this Zevely Zone, I met the definition of valor and share a story that goes beyond the call of duty. It was the attack on 9-11 that compelled Doc Jacobs at 18 years old to become a Navy Corpsman. "That's me in a Humvee we are heading out on patrol," said Doc. On February 25th, 2006, Doc wasn't supposed to work but when he heard his team was a medic short, he insisted they send him out in a Humvee in Iraq.
Veterans Day by the numbers: 8 facts about the federal holiday
Veterans Day is a federal holiday begun in 1954 but it has origins that date back to World War I. Here are eight number-based facts about the day that honors America's troops.
Anthem Veterans Day Memorial In Arizona Illuminates Only Once A Year, On Veterans Day At 11:11 AM
Today is Veterans Day, the one day of the year where we collectively honor, celebrate and thank all the brave men and women that have served our country. And while their sacrifice warrants more than just one day of the year and a handful of Instagram posts, it is import to remember that freedom doesn’t come free.
Veterans Day is about honoring those who served – including my mother
Thank a veteran today. Well, every day... but especially today.
MilitaryTimes
Veterans Day 2022 events at National Cemetery, Vietnam Memorial
Military and government leaders plan to attend events in and around the nation’s capital tomorrow in honor of this year’s Veterans Day. Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough will host a program at Arlington National Cemetery Friday morning for the 69th annual National Veterans Day Observance, according to a news release from the cemetery. He will be joined by D.C. military leaders and Vice President Kamala Harris, who will lay a wreath at the cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State
Comedian Chris Rock has an old joke about how bad Bill Gates would feel if he woke up one day with Oprah's money. The point was that "rich" is a subjective term. The same holds true if you make a lot...
Chili's offers restaurant careers to military veterans through a seamless transition program
Air Force veteran Leslye Kinsey and Chili executive Aaron White discuss the company's commitment to America's military with a program that promotes a fast-track transition back into civilian life.
America's national parks are free to visit on Veterans Day and many are tied to the military
More than 100 sites with the National Park Service are tied to the military, whose service on Veterans Day and beyond.
Comments / 0