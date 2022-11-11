ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Largest Military Bases

The U.S. military is not only considered the most effective fighting force in the world, but also among the largest. While there are nearly 160,000 active duty U.S. military personnel deployed abroad and on ships at sea, the vast majority of American troops are stationed at bases within the United States.  There are hundreds of […]
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

This Veterans Day, consider the reasons to serve

For many, this means a day off from school, or that banks are closed. For others, it’s an opportunity to thank or honor someone who served in the military, or to reflect on their own service. For all of us, this year, I’d invite us to consider the role we can each play in encouraging more people to serve — and ultimately become our next generation’s veterans.
CONNECTICUT STATE
L.A. Weekly

Five Organizations That Are Helping Veterans Year-round

Veterans Day is a time when we stand together in unity for one day, countrywide, to pay our respect and extend our gratitude to our loved ones who have served and those who continue to serve our country. While we dedicate Veterans Day to honor our veterans for their patriotism...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

'Veterans were being lost in this shuffle': Vietnam War memorial marks 40-year anniversary

There are more than 58,000 U.S. service members whose legacies are sketched into the Vietnam War memorial, which was unveiled 40 years ago this Veterans Day. Prior to the memorial's unveiling in 1982, the roughly 3 million U.S. service members who served in the military during the Vietnam War came home to a largely unwelcoming crowd nationwide as the public disagreed with the war. Public sentiment regarding U.S. involvement in Vietnam was an obstacle for those who were in support of a memorial.
WASHINGTON, DC
KSNT News

New survey reveals misunderstandings about veterans

NATIONAL (WEHT) – Officials say the new CVN Military 101 Survey reveals that Americans’ overall knowledge about the U.S. military and veterans is low. Officials say Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) a not-for-profit philanthropic organization that serves post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members and military families through a nationwide system of mental health clinics, is challenging Americans to gain […]
CBS 8

Navy Corpsman amputee shares Veterans Day story of valor

SAN DIEGO — Veteran's Day is a time to honor our nation's heroes. In this Zevely Zone, I met the definition of valor and share a story that goes beyond the call of duty. It was the attack on 9-11 that compelled Doc Jacobs at 18 years old to become a Navy Corpsman. "That's me in a Humvee we are heading out on patrol," said Doc. On February 25th, 2006, Doc wasn't supposed to work but when he heard his team was a medic short, he insisted they send him out in a Humvee in Iraq.
MilitaryTimes

Veterans Day 2022 events at National Cemetery, Vietnam Memorial

Military and government leaders plan to attend events in and around the nation’s capital tomorrow in honor of this year’s Veterans Day. Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough will host a program at Arlington National Cemetery Friday morning for the 69th annual National Veterans Day Observance, according to a news release from the cemetery. He will be joined by D.C. military leaders and Vice President Kamala Harris, who will lay a wreath at the cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy