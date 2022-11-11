‘Here we go again’: Coach Prime calls for Governor, Mayor to ‘huddle up,’ fix Jackson’s water crisis

Read full article on original website
WLBT
Vicksburg leaders pass resolution supporting new Jackson State University stadium
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg leaders pass a resolution in support of a new Jackson State University stadium. Mayor George Flaggs and the Board of Aldermen are calling on alumni and residents of the surrounding area to ask Governor Tate Reeves and state lawmakers to help JSU get the needed funding for an on-campus stadium.
WAPT
New operators begin work at Jackson water plants
JACKSON, Miss. — New operators started working Monday at Jackson's water treatment plants. Last week, the Jackson City Council voted to hire Los Angeles-based waterTALENT, which will bring in four Class-A licensed operators to assist the operators that are already in place. City officials said the current operators are working more than 80 hours a week to keep Jackson's water system afloat.
Gov. Reeves announces $49 million in funds for 15 new Mississippi projects
Governor Tate Reeves today announced 15 new RESTORE Act projects totaling $49 million for Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. “I remain fully committed to ensuring that every dollar meant for our Gulf Coast, stays on our Gulf Coast,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “Mississippi’s economy is thriving in every region across our state, and this includes our Gulf Coast. These 15 new projects that I approved will strengthen our Coastal economy and better the quality of life for those living there. I’m grateful to the Governor’s Gulf Coast Advisory Committee and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality for their continued efforts to make our state the best in the nation to live, work, and raise a family.”
thelocalvoice.net
Building a More Competitive Mississippi: Vision Session Brings Together University, State, National Leaders
Mississippi has the ingredients it needs to thrive in a high-tech economy, but the state’s leaders must embrace technology to ensure success, business and policy leaders agreed Tuesday (Nov. 8) at the University of Mississippi. More than 60 leaders gathered at Ole Miss for the second annual Mississippi Competes...
NAACP’s Freedom Fund Awards Banquet held in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 77th Annual Mississippi NAACP State Convention was held on Saturday. Community leaders from across the state gathered at the Downtown Convention Complex for the Freedom Fund Awards Banquet. The ceremony honors those who have displayed a consistent commitment to civil rights advocacy. WJTV 12 News anchor Byron Brown was Master […]
WTOK-TV
What does the future of the Democratic Party look like in Mississippi?
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Can Mississippi move away from being known as a red state? One Democratic candidate is calling out his own party’s leadership for being a roadblock to victories. WLBT spoke with Mississippi Democratic Party chairman Tyree Irving in October of 2021 about the future of the...
WLBT
Mississippi State Conference NAACP announces new executive director, Charles Taylor
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Conference NAACP (MS NAACP) has announced that it has named Charles V. Taylor, Jr. as its new executive director. Taylor served as the MS State Conference NAACP’s transition consultant immediately after former Executive Director Dr. Corey Wiggins in early March. “The Mississippi...
WJTV.com
Mississippi baker competes in Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi baker will show off her skills while competing on the upcoming season of the Christmas Cookie Challenge on the Food Network. Beth Hennington is a consummate entrepreneur. As a teenager, her grandmother saw potential and invested in her artistic ability by signing her up for as summer art course at Mississippi College in Clinton with Wyatt Waters.
desotocountynews.com
Officials push for more road funding from Jackson
DeSoto County officials were in Jackson on Thursday, Nov. 10, meeting with state officials regarding the need for expanded road projects in the county. In particular, the officials came to lobby and petition for support and funding for improvements on I-55, as well as U.S. Highway 51 and state Highway 305.
Community raises $150K at Jackson’s Heart Walk
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It was a heartwarming turnout of support to help bring awareness to heart health issues. Heart disease is one of America’s leading causes of death. On Saturday, the Heart Walk Association held their annual 5K walk fundraiser to bring awareness and honor those affected by heart health issues. With community support […]
Mississippi counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
WLBT
Governor Reeves announces 15 new RESTORE Act projects
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves announced 15 new Resources and Ecosystems Sustainability, Tourist Opportunities, and Revived Economies (RESTORE) Act projects Thursday, totaling $49 million for Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. The 15 projects announced for 2022 are funded through the Act, which is a Gulf Coast Restoration trust fund.
WLBT
Jackson City Council creates new meeting to hear public comments
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson city leaders will soon be setting aside one night each month to hear directly from the general public. Tuesday, the city council approved amending city code to establish “citizen agenda meetings.”. The meetings will be held at 6 p.m. on the last Thursday of...
WDAM-TV
Sanders goes down, but JSU still clinches SWAC East crown
MOBILE, Ala. (WDAM) - Jackson State University quarterback Shedeur Sanders threw four touchdown passes Saturday before exiting, injured, in the third quarter as the undefeated Tigers took down Alabama A&M University, 27-13. Sanders had thrown for 183 yards and four scores when he was hit hard in the third quarter and did not return to the game.
WLBT
Councilman to host sweet potato giveaway in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A councilman is hosting a sweet potato giveaway on Saturday. Ward 4 Councilman Brian Grizzell says the giveaway will occur at Grove Park Community Center in Jackson. The giveaway will last from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. or until everything is gone. Want more WLBT news...
fox8live.com
Five Virginia college football players are from Louisiana, including one recovering from shooting
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A University of Virginia student shot and killed three members of the school’s football team and injured two others as they returned from a field trip, authorities said, setting off panic and a 12-hour lockdown of the campus until the suspect was captured Monday. University...
Mississippi Press
Singing River, MGCCC break ground on state’s first healthcare training academy
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Officials with Singing River Health System and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, along with Gov. Tate Reeves, broke ground Thursday afternoon on what will be the first healthcare apprenticeship center in Mississippi. The Singing River Healthcare Academy, expected to open in 2024, will expand upon the...
Yazoo County to hire dumpster patrol officer
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo County Board of Supervisors agreed to hire an officer to patrol the county’s garbage pitch-in sites. The Yazoo Herald reported the decision was made because of the illegal dumping of debris and tires. There’s also an issue with fires being set in dumpsters, which costs the county about […]
WTOK-TV
Missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A missing Greenwood woman was found Sunday evening after her vehicle was located Sunday afternoon. According to the Jackson Police Department, the car, owned by 20-year-old Khalea Brister, was discovered at Northtown Apartment Complex. According to Brister’s mother, Khalea was originally reported missing Saturday after she...
$4 million grant aims to fix White Oak Creek erosion
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service awarded a $4 million grant to Hinds County for the erosion issue that’s affecting White Oak Creek in northeast Jackson. The Northside Sun reported the grant and the $2 million that was allocated for the project by the Mississippi Legislature during […]
