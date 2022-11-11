ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

‘Here we go again’: Coach Prime calls for Governor, Mayor to ‘huddle up,’ fix Jackson’s water crisis

By Garrett Busby, Anthony Warren
 3 days ago
WAPT

New operators begin work at Jackson water plants

JACKSON, Miss. — New operators started working Monday at Jackson's water treatment plants. Last week, the Jackson City Council voted to hire Los Angeles-based waterTALENT, which will bring in four Class-A licensed operators to assist the operators that are already in place. City officials said the current operators are working more than 80 hours a week to keep Jackson's water system afloat.
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Gov. Reeves announces $49 million in funds for 15 new Mississippi projects

Governor Tate Reeves today announced 15 new RESTORE Act projects totaling $49 million for Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. “I remain fully committed to ensuring that every dollar meant for our Gulf Coast, stays on our Gulf Coast,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “Mississippi’s economy is thriving in every region across our state, and this includes our Gulf Coast. These 15 new projects that I approved will strengthen our Coastal economy and better the quality of life for those living there. I’m grateful to the Governor’s Gulf Coast Advisory Committee and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality for their continued efforts to make our state the best in the nation to live, work, and raise a family.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

NAACP’s Freedom Fund Awards Banquet held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 77th Annual Mississippi NAACP State Convention was held on Saturday. Community leaders from across the state gathered at the Downtown Convention Complex for the Freedom Fund Awards Banquet. The ceremony honors those who have displayed a consistent commitment to civil rights advocacy. WJTV 12 News anchor Byron Brown was Master […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV.com

Mississippi baker competes in Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi baker will show off her skills while competing on the upcoming season of the Christmas Cookie Challenge on the Food Network. Beth Hennington is a consummate entrepreneur. As a teenager, her grandmother saw potential and invested in her artistic ability by signing her up for as summer art course at Mississippi College in Clinton with Wyatt Waters.
JACKSON, MS
desotocountynews.com

Officials push for more road funding from Jackson

DeSoto County officials were in Jackson on Thursday, Nov. 10, meeting with state officials regarding the need for expanded road projects in the county. In particular, the officials came to lobby and petition for support and funding for improvements on I-55, as well as U.S. Highway 51 and state Highway 305.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Community raises $150K at Jackson’s Heart Walk

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It was a heartwarming turnout of support to help bring awareness to heart health issues. Heart disease is one of America’s leading causes of death. On Saturday, the Heart Walk Association held their annual 5K walk fundraiser to bring awareness and honor those affected by heart health issues. With community support […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Governor Reeves announces 15 new RESTORE Act projects

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves announced 15 new Resources and Ecosystems Sustainability, Tourist Opportunities, and Revived Economies (RESTORE) Act projects Thursday, totaling $49 million for Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. The 15 projects announced for 2022 are funded through the Act, which is a Gulf Coast Restoration trust fund.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Jackson City Council creates new meeting to hear public comments

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson city leaders will soon be setting aside one night each month to hear directly from the general public. Tuesday, the city council approved amending city code to establish “citizen agenda meetings.”. The meetings will be held at 6 p.m. on the last Thursday of...
WDAM-TV

Sanders goes down, but JSU still clinches SWAC East crown

MOBILE, Ala. (WDAM) - Jackson State University quarterback Shedeur Sanders threw four touchdown passes Saturday before exiting, injured, in the third quarter as the undefeated Tigers took down Alabama A&M University, 27-13. Sanders had thrown for 183 yards and four scores when he was hit hard in the third quarter and did not return to the game.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Councilman to host sweet potato giveaway in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A councilman is hosting a sweet potato giveaway on Saturday. Ward 4 Councilman Brian Grizzell says the giveaway will occur at Grove Park Community Center in Jackson. The giveaway will last from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. or until everything is gone. Want more WLBT news...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Yazoo County to hire dumpster patrol officer

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo County Board of Supervisors agreed to hire an officer to patrol the county’s garbage pitch-in sites. The Yazoo Herald reported the decision was made because of the illegal dumping of debris and tires. There’s also an issue with fires being set in dumpsters, which costs the county about […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A missing Greenwood woman was found Sunday evening after her vehicle was located Sunday afternoon. According to the Jackson Police Department, the car, owned by 20-year-old Khalea Brister, was discovered at Northtown Apartment Complex. According to Brister’s mother, Khalea was originally reported missing Saturday after she...
GREENWOOD, MS
WJTV 12

$4 million grant aims to fix White Oak Creek erosion

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service awarded a $4 million grant to Hinds County for the erosion issue that’s affecting White Oak Creek in northeast Jackson. The Northside Sun reported the grant and the $2 million that was allocated for the project by the Mississippi Legislature during […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS

