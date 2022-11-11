When people move out of their parents' house or to and from college, it's common for them to rent a place somewhere to get started as opposed to purchasing a home right away. As Ruby Home points out, in 2021 in the United States, around 35% of the population chose to rent. While there are many renting options available such as houses and condos, some also choose to rent an apartment. After all, according to Investopedia , there are many benefits that come with this decision, such as lack of taxes, access to amenities, and free maintenance.

Yet, when the time comes for you to move into your first apartment, there are a lot of emotions that accompany this. You're likely to feel sad, happy, and bittersweet all at the same time. However, you may also feel stressed. While the move itself is enough to stress you out, as well as those around you, it can also be overwhelming figuring out exactly what you need for your new place. Of course, this can vary depending on the person and their ideas for it. However, there are also some items that every person will need to have at some point or another. From comfort items to lighting , here are 15 things you absolutely need for your first apartment.

Designated Space

If your new pad is on the smaller side, such as a one-room apartment, you'll need a way to separate the space. A way to do this is to purchase Amazon' s four-panel room divider for $33. It contains wooden mesh and stands 6 feet tall. You can also purchase a six-panel model for around $103.

Plenty Of Lighting

No matter the size, you'll need plenty of lighting in your apartment. While you can always open windows, you can also add lighting fixtures. Amazon 's table lamps come in a pack of two for $35. The shades are gray and each comes with two USB ports as well as a pull chain.

A Sofa That Doubles As A Bed

Whether you have guests stay over or not, it's best to make sure you have enough space. The most common way to ensure this is by buying Amazon' s sofa bed for $158. This model is made of faux leather, contains cupholders, and has removable armrests for when the bed is in use.

Comfort Items

Make sure you also have plenty of comfort items laying around. Usually, these are items such as throw blankets or pillows. Amazon offers a fleece blanket for $18. This particular model is 50 inches in length and 60 inches in width. It comes in several colors, including light gray, black, white, pink, Mediterranean blue, and emerald green.

Organization Shelves

You'll also need a way to keep your new residence as organized as possible. One option is Amazon 's 12-cubed organizer for $128. These shelves each sit at 11 1/4 inches in height and width and 11 3/4 inches in depth. The shelf as a whole has four horizontal cubes and three vertical ones, or vise versa.

A Few Houseplants

To bring any residence to life, including apartments, adding house plants is always a good idea. Amazon has this 3-foot cat palm tree for sale for less than $27. This plant should be in a room with medium to bright light; however, it should also avoid direct sunlight. It will also need to be watered weekly.

Window Protection

You'll definitely need window treatments for your new apartment and you can choose from either blinds or curtains. Amazon sells these cordless blackout blinds for $62, depending on size and color. This is perfect if you reside in a one-room apartment to help keep the light out while you sleep.

Frames For Family Photos

Since you might feel homesick after moving out, consider taking some of your family photos. When you go to display them, purchase some picture frames such as Amazon 's 10-pack black frames for $31. These frames can be displayed on flat surfaces or hung on the wall.

Basic Kitchenware

What's an apartment, or any residence for that matter, without kitchenware? Since it's your first apartment, you don't have to go overboard. Amazon 's 15-piece cookware and 18-piece dinnerware set for less than $100 will do the trick. It contains white bowls and plates as well as black pots, pans, and utensils.

Wall Decor

To make the place feel even cozier, add some wall décor that displays who you are as a person. While this is customizable, you can showcase simple wall art such as Amazon 's three-piece quote for $14. The pieces can be displayed in multiple ways and come in the colors blue, red, and purple.

A Desk

While this is more beneficial for those that work from home , a desk can come in handy for multiple reasons. Of course, you don't have to go above and beyond with this purchase either. Amazon 's framed computer desk for less than $50 will work just fine.

Bathroom Essentials

Not to be left out, there are a few items you'll need to add to your bathroom as well. For instance, Amazon 's six-piece bath towel set is available for less than $27. It comes with two washcloths, hand towels, and bath towels. These are available in multiple colors, including beige and white.

A Fan

Every apartment's air flow will vary; therefore, it's always best to have a fan on hand. Amazon sells this 42-inch tower fan for less than $45. It contains five different speed settings as well as three different modes, making it customizable to your personal needs. It also comes in a standard black color to fit any aesthetic.

Small Dining Set

When it comes to eating, should your apartment allow it, you can get by with a simple and small dining room table. For example, Amazon 's 3 piece dining set comes with a table and two chairs for just over $75. They're black and brown in color, and the table also houses a rack underneath for more storage.

End Table

Finally, one of the things you'll need, in either the bedroom or living room, is an end table. This end table from Amazon comes in either black, white, or rustic brown for $100. In addition, this model houses an open shelf, a pull-out drawer at the bottom, USB ports, standard outlets, and wireless charging for phones and other devices.

