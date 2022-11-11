Read full article on original website
WITN
J.H. Rose High School to put on comedic murder mystery play
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - J.H. Rose High School will put on the “The Plot, Like Gravy, Thickens” by Billy St. John this week. Showtimes include Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. at the J.H. Rose Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $5...
WITN
Gaming fundraiser exceeds goal to benefit Eastern Carolina kids
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Coming off of COVID the ECU Board Gaming and Table Top Society worked quickly to make sure the Extra Life fundraiser would still happen. Extra Life is a nationwide fundraiser that benefit the children that utilize Children’s Miracle Network services. Over the weekend, the group...
neusenews.com
Kinston’s Annual Drive-In Movie Night The Polar Express
Kinston, NC: Rotaract is excited to announce this year’s Drive-In Movie Night, a nostalgic evening with friends and family. Kinston’s Drive-In Movie Night is a fun way to spend time with your loved ones while celebrating the holidays and watching the Christmas classic, The Polar Express! Attendees will be able to go home with a golden ticket and reindeer bell. Everyone is invited to wear their favorite Christmas pajamas!
WITN
Greenville shutters red light camera program
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A traffic safety program here in the east is coming to an end today after Greenville City Council voted to discontinue it on November 7th. Greenville’s red light camera program will no longer be in service after a state court of appeals ruled that not enough money from the program was going to the county school system.
WITN
Kick off holiday season with Santa Dash 5k
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - You can kick off the holiday season with a 5k to benefit kids battling cancer and their families in Eastern Carolina. Riley’s Army is teaming up with NC Offroad to host the Santa Dash 5k and mile run. Participants are asked to bring a new, unwrapped, gift for a Riley’s Army family member.
neusenews.com
Downtown Kinston Revitalization establishes Shirley Herring Memorial Park Fund
Pride of Kinston/Downtown Kinston Revitalization (DK) has established the Shirley Herring Memorial Park Fund to honor Shirley Herring and her dedication and service to Kinston and Lenoir County. The memorial park will be located at North and Mitchell Streets and will serve as an enduring legacy of her life’s work in Kinston and beyond. Plans for the park include a beautiful landscaping with a scenic mural of flowers as a backdrop as well as a pergola with a seating area for people to visit and relax in a lovely, tranquil setting to enjoy the beauty of the garden.
WITN
WITN takes home several RTDNAC awards during ceremony
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Several WITN journalists were recognized for their work at this year’s Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas awards. Justin Lundy, Maddie Kerth, Lauren Baker, and Deric Rush received awards for different categories at the ceremony held in Charlotte on Saturday. Entertainment:. 1st Place:...
4 killed in head-on collision in Wayne County, including man from Kinston
The Highway Patrol said alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.
2 bodies found in eastern North Carolina home
Officials also said they have established persons of interest but no arrests have been made.
WITN
Viral trick-or-treater meets neighbor with a message
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - After weeks of trying to find the viral trick-or-treater with a heart of chocolate gold, a Beaufort man got his introduction to Oliver Abbot on ENC at Three. As on Monday, the video Chuck Kennedy shared from his Ring doorbell camera was watched by nearly 20...
4 killed, including 2 Holly Springs teens, in wrong-way crash in Wayne County
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor, authorities said.
WITN
Two bodies found in Duplin County home, deputies say
Coastal Carolina Regional Airport announces return of non-stop flights to Washington, D.C.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pender County man to hold annual meal giveaway in Currie
CURRIE, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County man is hoping to fill the stomachs and hearts of those in need ahead of Thanksgiving. This will be David Graham’s 11th year holding his annual “Feeding the Needy & Unfortunate” event. It will be held on Saturday, November 12, at 11 a.m. at Minnie Newkirk Park Center in Currie.
WITN
Onslow County Elder Cheer program seeking donations
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County is helping local elderly people in time for the holiday season. The Onslow County Department of Social Services is accepting donations for the Elder Cheer program for the rest of the month. Donations can be dropped off at the Onslow County Consolidated Human...
WITN
Hundreds take advantage of veterans lunch in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Veterans in one Eastern Carolina county got treated to a free lunch today. The Craven County Veterans’ Council once again hosted its annual Veterans Day Lunch at Temple Baptist Church. Veterans, along with the spouse or primary caregiver, were given a Carolina-style barbeque lunch,...
Three killed, including juvenile, in head-on crash in Wayne County
LA GRANGE, N.C. — Three people, including a juvenile, were killed Sunday in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on U.S. Highway 70 Bypass. The crash occurred around 10:45 p.m. in La Grange, near the Wayne and Lenior County line. The driver was traveling east in the westbound lanes.
U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree makes stop in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – “The People’s Tree” made a stop on the coast in New Bern on Saturday. Hundreds gathered at Union Point Park for Saturday’s event. “From the Mountains to the Sea” is the theme of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree this year, celebrating the diversity of North Carolina’s forests. “This year, the […]
NC city votes to end red light camera program
City officials said vehicle crashes at the intersections where the red lights were installed went down by 29 percent.
WITN
Four people dead in U.S. 70 wrong-way crash
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol now says four people have died in a wrong-way crash late Sunday night on a busy Eastern Carolina highway. The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on the U.S. 70 Bypass west of La Grange and just inside Wayne County. Troopers say Roy...
WITN
ENC school districts, companies partner to fight period poverty
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - International corporations are partnering with Eastern Carolina school systems to provide resources for students. International Paper has partnered with Craven County, Jones County, and Pamlico County schools and the United Way of Coastal Carolina to create Feminine Hygiene, or Fem-Hy packs for students to help fight the lack of feminine hygiene products throughout the area.
