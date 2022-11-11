Read full article on original website
Related
KMPH.com
Small business advocacy group says block of student loan plan is 'a big win'
WASHINGTON (TND) — A federal judge blocked President Joe Biden's plan for taxpayers to pay for student loan debt, with the group that filed the lawsuit calling it "a big win" for taxpayers. The lawsuit was filed by the Job Creators Network Foundation, a conservative small business advocacy group...
World leaders rally to help Indonesia break away from coal
A multi-billion fund will support Indonesia's efforts to rely less on fossil fuels.
Red Cross says first aid convoy arrives in Tigray capital
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said a medical aid convoy had arrived in the capital of Ethiopia's war-ravaged Tigray region Tuesday, its first since a peace deal between the federal government and Tigrayan rebels almost two weeks ago. The peace deal does not mention the region, raising fears of further conflict down the road.
Comments / 0