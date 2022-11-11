Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
China's real estate crisis could be over. Property stocks are soaring
Chinese authorities are making their biggest effort yet to end a crisis in the country's vast real estate sector that has weighed heavily on the economy over the past year. Shares of China's biggest property developer Country Garden soared as much as 52% in Hong Kong after Beijing on Friday unveiled a 16-point plan that significantly eases a crackdown on lending to the sector.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
All eyes on the consumer ahead of Black Friday and the holidays
It has been a tough year for American consumers. Inflation everywhere. Rapidly rising interest rates. A housing market that is starting to cool off. That begs a question with the holidays right around the corner: Are shoppers finally tapped out?. We'll get a better sense of that this week. There...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
What's at stake for the world's top two economies as Biden and Xi meet
When President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, there were expectations on both sides of the Pacific that he would back away from the trade war his predecessor started with China nearly three years earlier. Frustrated by China's huge trade surplus and accusing it of stealing US intellectual property,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Who is Binance founder Changpeng 'CZ' Zhao, the billionaire who wants to 'rebuild' crypto?
Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao is once again in the global spotlight, this time as the self-appointed white knight of crypto as the industry is embroiled in crisis. The Canadian billionaire has made headlines this week for offering to come to the aid of entrepreneurs who are facing a cash crunch, in efforts to help "rebuild" the sector.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Slower pace of rate increases could be coming 'soon,' says Fed vice chair
It could soon be time for the Federal Reserve to ease up on its super-sized rate interest hikes, according to the central bank's number-two policymaker, Vice Chair Lael Brainard. "I think it will probably be appropriate soon to maintain a slower pace of increases," Brainard said Monday at an event...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
How the crypto fallout could affect you
The crypto industry is still reeling from last week's shocking death spiral of digital currency exchange FTX. The company's bankruptcy filing has left financial backers in the lurch — including the usual suspects in Silicon Valley, from Masayoshi Son's SoftBank to VC firm Sequoia. A few names on the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Crypto crisis continues. Here's the latest on the FTX collapse
Aftershocks from the massive earthquake in the trillion-dollar crypto industry last week continued to reverberate on Monday. Prices of digital currencies fell again as the crisis engulfing the market deepened over the weekend. Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, has plummeted about 65% so far this year. It was trading at about $16,500 on Monday, according to CoinDesk. Analysts believe that it could fall below $10,000.
Stocks gain ground after wholesale inflation eases in US
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks rose broadly in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday after the government reported another decline in the pace of wholesale price inflation last month, the latest glimpse of hope that inflationary pressures in the U.S. might be easing. The S&P 500 index...
Over Half of Millennials Own Stocks. Here Are 3 Stock Ideas to Start Your Own Portfolio.
This will help you begin your investing journey.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Elon Musk heads to court over Tesla pay that made him the world's richest person
Tesla and CEO Elon Musk will spend this week in court to defend the massive compensation package that helped make him the world's richest man. The week-long trial in Delaware Court of Chancery will examine the 2018 compensation plan that the automaker's board of directors created for Musk. The automaker said at the time it could be worth nearly $56 billion, making it the largest compensation package for anyone on Earth from a publicly traded company, and the net value today is $50.9 billion.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Airlines forced to pay more than $600 million in refunds to passengers amid pandemic woes
Airlines have paid more than $600 million in refunds to hundreds of thousands of passengers for canceled or changed flights since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Department of Transportation announced Monday. At the same time, federal regulators are cracking down on a half-dozen airlines they say skirted rules,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Customers who trusted crypto giant FTX may be left with nothing
As the dust settles from one of the most shocking financial implosions in history, one of the key unknowns is how much customers who can't access their money expect to get back from FTX, the crypto exchange that filed for bankruptcy last week. The answer, according to legal experts, may...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden celebrates Democrats holding the Senate on second day of Asia summits
President Joe Biden landed in Cambodia on Saturday still reveling in midterm election results that have produced an unexpected boost at home for his second two years in office. A day after he arrived in Asia, he got another piece of news from back home that could give him a...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'I'm not looking for conflict': Biden discusses three-hour meeting with Xi
President Joe Biden held a three-hour talk Monday with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, their first in-person encounter since Biden took office and an opportunity that both sides appeared to hope would lead to an improvement in rapidly deteriorating relations. Emerging afterward, Biden told reporters he was "open and candid"...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden and Xi sit down for high-stakes first in-person meeting as presidents
President Joe Biden on Monday greeted his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in person for the first time since taking office, their handshake launching high-stakes talks whose effects could ripple around the world. Biden and Xi walked toward each other from opposite sides of a hotel lobby and shook hands in...
Comments / 0