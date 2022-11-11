Read full article on original website
kelz white
3d ago
15 year old?? Halloween party? At 2:15 AM? 🤦🏿♂️ I know thats besides the point but that's still a "HELL NO" for my daughters. It still may have happened, if she wasn't there. But it wouldn't have been her. Unless the suspect was going for her specifically.
Reply
2
Related
Officials: Florida woman allegedly threatened man with sword over parking spot
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman allegedly threatened a man with a sword over a parking spot in St. Petersburg, Florida, officials say. According to an affidavit from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Quiana Manning, 41, allegedly threatened a man with a sword. PCSO said in the affidavit...
fox13news.com
No arrests after man dragged by hit-and-run driver on Orient Road
TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a driver they say hit and dragged a man on Orient Road before speeding off, leaving the man for dead. According to investigators, a man was walking in the middle of Orient Road, just south of...
4th person arrested after woman's body found burned in St. Pete alley
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 43-year-old man has become the fourth person arrested for setting a body on fire in a St. Petersburg alley in August, according to an arrest affidavit. Martellish Hale was charged with abuse of a dead body — the same charge 64-year-old Julie Heltman Curran,...
hernandosun.com
HCSO deputy on leave after fatal shooting
A Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) deputy is on administrative leave after being involved in a shooting in Spring Hill. According to the HCSO, around 2:40 a.m., on Nov. 12, deputies arrived at a residence at 12480 Feather St. in Spring Hill to serve a felony warrant. At the...
Pinellas County Sheriff Investigating Death Of 58-Year-Old Inmate
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives assigned to the Robbery/Homicide Unit are investigating the death of 58-year-old inmate Tony Smith. Detectives say Smith was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on April 1, 2022, after being arrested for Trespassing and Possession of Oxycodone. According to detectives,
One shot to death during ‘argument’ in New Port Richey
A person is dead and another is in police custody after a shooting in New Port Richey on Saturday.
Woman struck, killed by vehicle while crossing Tampa street
"According to the driver, the pedestrian stepped into the path of travel, providing limited time to break and avoid the collision," police said in a news release.
fox13news.com
Polk County child struck by vehicle in Poinciana neighborhood
POINCIANA, Fla. - A child was hit by a vehicle in a Poinciana neighborhood. The incident occurred Tuesday morning on Rio Grande Forest Lane. There is no word yet on what led up to the collision. According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the child has a broken leg. :...
fox13news.com
Palmetto realtor tracks down her stolen car, parked with other lifted vehicles, property
PALMETTO, Fla. - A realtor from Palmetto might want to consider becoming a detective after finding her own stolen car. Rachel Speight took matters into her own hands and was able to track it down within 24-hours, but that's not all she found. Speight says she won't be letting her...
Elderly woman dies after nearly head-on crash in Polk County, troopers say
The Florida Highway Patrol said an elderly woman died after a nearly head-on crash in Polk County on Sunday evening.
Sheriff's office: Deadly shooting stemmed from argument in New Port Richey
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead in New Port Richey Saturday evening. Just before 10 p.m., sheriff's deputies responded to the area of Magnolia Valley Drive and Raintree Drive. That's where they found one person dead, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Silver Alert Canceled For Missing 83-Year-Old Hillsborough County Man, Located Safe
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – The Silver Alert has been canceled as Mr. Rembert was located. He is safe and uninjured. A Silver Alert was been issued for an 83-year-old man missing out of Hillsborough County. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Herbert
One Person Shot And Killed In New Port Richey After Argument Escalated
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting in the area of Magnolia Valley Dr. and Raintree Dr. in New Port Richey. According to deputies, preliminary information indicates an argument between two adults escalated, and one adult was shot, resulting in
fox13news.com
Hernando deputy shoots, kills man while serving felony warrant
SPRING HILL, Fla. - A man with a felony warrant for his arrest is dead and a Hernando County deputy is on paid administrative leave after shots were fired early Saturday morning in Spring Hill. According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to a home at 12480 Feather...
Police: 1 person injured after shooting near Tampa park
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police are looking for the shooter that left one person with a gunshot injury on Sunday, according to a news release. Police said the shooting happened near the area of the Grant Park neighborhood. When police arrived at the scene, they found one adult man wound to the upper body, per the news release.
995qyk.com
Florida Woman Uses Sword To Claim Her Parking Spot
A Florida Woman used a sword to claim a parking spot in her apartment complex. This story comes to us from St. Petersburg. The Florida Woman, Quiana Manning, got into an argument over a parking spot at her apartment complex. It appears the driver of the box truck was in a spot that Manning wanted to park in. When the box truck driver didn’t move, Manning got out of her car wielding a two-foot sword! According to police, she pointed the sword close to the truck driver’s open window and threatened him.
Man hospitalized after shooting in Tampa’s Grant Park neighborhood
A man was shot in the Grant Park neighborhood of Tampa on Sunday morning.
fox13news.com
Hillsborough deputies searching for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run crash
TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a driver they say hit and dragged a man on Orient Road before speeding off. According to investigators, a man was walking in the middle of Orient Road, just south of Zemis Drive, shortly after midnight when he was hit by a car that was traveling southbound. Upon impact, the pedestrian was tossed into the northbound lanes of traffic.
fox13news.com
Florida toddler found dead in retention pond after wandering away from home, deputies say
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - A three-year-old boy, who was at the center of a Florida Missing Child Alert on Sunday, has been found dead, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. The agency said members of its dive team located the body of 3-year-old Axel Caballero in a nearby retention...
fox13news.com
HCSO: Juvenile shot, killed in Seffner
SEFFNER, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a juvenile was killed early Friday morning. According to HCSO, deputies responded to a shooting in the 4000 block of Brower Drive around 3:30 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies found a juvenile suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The...
Comments / 5