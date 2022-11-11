ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Veterans Day ceremonies and events in the Miami Valley

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S7Qye_0j7BjfwJ00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you or someone you know is looking to attend a Veterans Day ceremony on Friday, 2 NEWS has you covered.

Veterans Day deals and freebies in the Miami Valley

Here’s a list of Veterans Day ceremonies in the Miami Valley.

Veterans Day, City of Centerville

  • Friday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m.
  • Veterans Memorial at Stubbs Park, 255 W. Spring Valley Rd.
  • Color guard presentations, keynote speakers
  • Learn more

Veterans Day, Fairborn Intermediate School

  • Friday, Nov. 11, 9 a.m.
  • Fairborn Intermediate School, 1020 S. Maple Ave.
  • Musical performance, Fallen Soldiers table

Veterans Day Recognition Ceremony, Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care

  • Friday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m.
  • Lincoln Park, 590 Isaac Prugh Way, Kettering
  • Former Miss Ohio will sing the National Anthem and God Bless America, luncheon to follow
  • Learn more

Veterans Day Recognition , City of Trotwood

  • Friday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m.
  • Trotwood Community and Cultural Arts Center, 4000 Lake Center Dr.
  • Remembering and honoring service members

Veterans Day Celebration, Legacy Village

  • Friday, Nov. 11, 12:30 p.m.
  • Legacy Village, 695 Wycliffe Dr., Xenia
  • Learn more

Veterans Day Ceremony, City of Kettering

  • Friday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m.
  • Delco Park Veterans Memorial Plaza, Delco Park Drive
  • Performance by Fairmont High School’s Symphonic Chorale, Kettering’s VFW will post colors

Cedarville University Facebook Livestream

What’s open and closed on Veterans Day?

Did we miss something? Email us at newstip@wdtn.com.

