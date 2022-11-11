Truck with steel beams catches fire on I-80 in Mercer County
EAST LACKAWANNOCK, Twp. (WKBN)- Firefighters responded to a truck fire on I-80 in Mercer County Friday morning.
Crews were called to Exit 15 of I-80 in East Lackawannock Township headed towards Mercer around 5:30 a.m.Trooper involved in crash on Route 11 in Liberty Twp.
Troopers said that the truck was carrying steel beams.
Crews did not confirm if there were any injuries. They also said that there were no road closures.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The accident was cleared shortly before 6:30 a.m.
