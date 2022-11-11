ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, PA

Truck with steel beams catches fire on I-80 in Mercer County

By Michael Reiner
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P1NiZ_0j7BjZap00

EAST LACKAWANNOCK, Twp. (WKBN)- Firefighters responded to a truck fire on I-80 in Mercer County Friday morning.

Crews were called to Exit 15 of I-80 in East Lackawannock Township headed towards Mercer around 5:30 a.m.

Trooper involved in crash on Route 11 in Liberty Twp.

Troopers said that the truck was carrying steel beams.

Crews did not confirm if there were any injuries. They also said that there were no road closures.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The accident was cleared shortly before 6:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Car accident in Mercer County injures several people

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- An early morning car accident in Mercer County has reportedly injured several people. Police are investigating the scene and say it's pretty early in the investigation to determine precisely what happened.   Multiple police units are investigating what led to this early Sunday morning crash. The crash was so significant, traffic lights and trees were knocked over. The city is on the scene Sunday morning removing the branches and clearing the roads.  The area between South Stockton Street and Armory Drive remains blocked off.  Meanwhile, sources tell CBS3 this crash, involving multiple cars, happened just around 2 a.m. on East State Street. Six to eight people were injured.  CBS3 is still waiting to learn about any potential fatalities, the ages of the victims and the extent of injuries.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Allegheny College student killed in I-79 car crash over the weekend

An Allegheny College student was killed in a car accident over the weekend. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 19-year-old Danielle Duncan of Pittsburgh was killed in the crash. It happened just after 8 p.m. Friday along I-79 in Mercer County. She was a passenger in the car when the driver reportedly lost control, went off […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Police Respond to One-Vehicle Crash on Route 257

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin responded to a one-vehicle crash on State Route 257 in Cranberry Township on Friday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this accident happened around 8:44 a.m. on Friday, November 11, at the intersection of State Route 257 and Ranch Street, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Wampum Man Killed in Clinton Twp. Motorcycle Accident

(Clinton Twp., Butler County, Pa.) Pa State Police are reporting that 36-year-old Roy Herr Jr., of Wampum was killed while riding his motorcycle around 4:19 PM on November 10, 2022. According to Troopers, Herr crashed after losing control and exiting the roadway and striking a guide rail on Glade Mill...
WAMPUM, PA
explore venango

Local Man Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 157

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was injured in a rollover crash that occurred on Friday morning on State Route 157. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 11:03 a.m. on Friday, November 11, on State Route 157, south of Old Kahle Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, involving 25-year-old Matthew T. Miller, of Cranberry.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
cranberryeagle.com

7-vehicle crash blocks Turnpike in Beaver

Seven vehicles were involved in a rollover box truck crash on the westbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Beaver County between the Cranberry Township and Beaver Valley exits on Friday morning. Four people were taken to a hospital by EMS for injuries, and 18 people in all were evaluated...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole on Route 322

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injuries when his vehicle slammed into a utility pole along Route 322 on Wednesday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened at 6:24 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, on U.S. Route 322, near Astral Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WKBN

WKBN

55K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy