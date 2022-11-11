ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceburg, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

eaglecountryonline.com

Holiday Shopping Expo Returns to Lawrenceburg Nov. 18-20

See a full list of vendors here. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – We can't guarantee you'll get all your holiday shopping done in one place, but Lawrenceburg is a good place to start. The Holiday Shopping Expo returns to the Lawrenceburg Event Center Friday, November 18 through Sunday, November 20. The...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WISH-TV

Two arrested following police chase through 3 Indiana counties

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were arrested Saturday after leading police on a vehicle pursuit through three counties, the Indiana State Police says. Shorty after 3 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a Home Depot in Seymour after receiving reports of an attempted theft. When officers arrived the suspects left the property in a U-Haul truck.
SEYMOUR, IN
WRBI Radio

Leanna R. Voelker, 55, Brookville

Leanna Renee Voelker, age 55, of Brookville, Indiana died late Wednesday night, November 9, 2022 at her home surrounded by family and friends following a brave fight with cancer. Born August 24, 1967 in Evansville, Indiana she was the daughter of the late Leon & Mary (Miles) Guinn. On August...
BROOKVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Free Christmas activities begin Nov. 25 at Kentucky's Ark Encounter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You'll be able to celebrate Christmas this year on the Ark Encounter in Williamstown, Kentucky. ChristmasTime at the Ark and ChristmasTown at the Creation Museum will display hundreds of thousands of lights. The museum will feature a live nativity, while the ark will offer an animated show on a big screen, special concerts and live animal encounters.
WILLIAMSTOWN, KY
miamistudent.net

Oxford receives grant for Amtrak station

Thanks to a $2.1 million grant, Miami University students could arrive in Oxford by train in the future. The City of Oxford submitted an application to the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana (OKI) Regional Council of Governments for its Surface Transportation Block grant to construct an Amtrak train station. The grant is on a reimbursement basis, so after construction is completed, OKI will compensate the city for costs.
OXFORD, OH
Ash Jurberg

This generous Cincinnatti couple donated $50 million

A Cincinnati couple with a history of giving away millions of dollars has done it again. This month, Xavier University announced the receipt of a $50-million gift from Harry and Linda Fath. Xavier University is a private university located in Cincinnati, Ohio, providing a liberal arts education in the Jesuit Catholic tradition.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Deputies release 911 calls from Green Township home invasion

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Hamilton County deputies released the 911 calls from a home invasion robbery in Green Township. Green Township officers were called to a home on Calmhaven Drive early Tuesday after a caller stated that there were people she did not know inside her house. Aaron Clower, 18, and Zachery...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
ohparent.com

9 Holiday Round Up Events in Cincinnati this Weekend!

We’ve got your holiday round up for the first cold weekend in Southwest Ohio! Stay warm inside with cooking classes, trains galore, family fun days or throw on your coat for Summit Park’s Ice Skating rink opening!. This Cincinnati holiday classic is back. Your family will love driving...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Popular Over-the-Rhine restaurant returns, teases opening date

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Krueger’s Tavern, a once and former restaurant in Over-the-Rhine, will return in December. The Thunderdome-owned eatery posted Thursday on Instagram for the first time in six months and for just the second time this year. Located on Vine Street, Krueger’s shuttered at the start of the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Springfield Pike in Wyoming

CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Springfield Pike in Wyoming. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WYOMING, OH
Fox 19

Carew Tower hotel faces another foreclosure

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Downtown Cincinnati’s landmark 49-story Carew Tower hotel faces foreclosure just a few months after other portions of the city’s second-tallest building were sold. It’s the latest issue for the city’s second-tallest building after Great American Tower. Built in 1930 with art-deco architecture, the...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Dayton snowfall breaks 128-year-old record

Dayton’s first snowfall of the season was a record-setting one. The day’s 1.8 inches shattered the old record of 1 inch set way back in 1894, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Dayton’s earliest measurable snow occurred Oct. 18, according to NWS. It’s average first measurable...
DAYTON, OH

