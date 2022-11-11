Thanks to a $2.1 million grant, Miami University students could arrive in Oxford by train in the future. The City of Oxford submitted an application to the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana (OKI) Regional Council of Governments for its Surface Transportation Block grant to construct an Amtrak train station. The grant is on a reimbursement basis, so after construction is completed, OKI will compensate the city for costs.

OXFORD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO