FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fox 19
2 men wanted in connection with burglaries in Dearborn County
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Two men are wanted in three counties in the Tri-State area, but authorities do not know who the suspects are, according to Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry. The two men are accused of breaking into at least nine cars in the Hidden Valley Lake community...
These are the casinos with the loosest slots
The I-Team used state data to rank 32 gambling venues on their payout rates for slot machines in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Spoiler alert: Playing the loosest slots might require a full tank of gas.
eaglecountryonline.com
Holiday Shopping Expo Returns to Lawrenceburg Nov. 18-20
See a full list of vendors here. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – We can't guarantee you'll get all your holiday shopping done in one place, but Lawrenceburg is a good place to start. The Holiday Shopping Expo returns to the Lawrenceburg Event Center Friday, November 18 through Sunday, November 20. The...
WISH-TV
Two arrested following police chase through 3 Indiana counties
SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were arrested Saturday after leading police on a vehicle pursuit through three counties, the Indiana State Police says. Shorty after 3 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a Home Depot in Seymour after receiving reports of an attempted theft. When officers arrived the suspects left the property in a U-Haul truck.
WLWT 5
Chili cook off to benefit first responders takes place Saturday in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — On Saturday, the Milford Masonic Lodge and Milford American Legion are presenting a chili cook off to benefit first responders. The event will take place at American Legion in Milford, 111 Victor Stier Drive, and will run from 4 to 10 p.m. The event will be...
WRBI Radio
Leanna R. Voelker, 55, Brookville
Leanna Renee Voelker, age 55, of Brookville, Indiana died late Wednesday night, November 9, 2022 at her home surrounded by family and friends following a brave fight with cancer. Born August 24, 1967 in Evansville, Indiana she was the daughter of the late Leon & Mary (Miles) Guinn. On August...
wdrb.com
Free Christmas activities begin Nov. 25 at Kentucky's Ark Encounter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You'll be able to celebrate Christmas this year on the Ark Encounter in Williamstown, Kentucky. ChristmasTime at the Ark and ChristmasTown at the Creation Museum will display hundreds of thousands of lights. The museum will feature a live nativity, while the ark will offer an animated show on a big screen, special concerts and live animal encounters.
miamistudent.net
Oxford receives grant for Amtrak station
Thanks to a $2.1 million grant, Miami University students could arrive in Oxford by train in the future. The City of Oxford submitted an application to the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana (OKI) Regional Council of Governments for its Surface Transportation Block grant to construct an Amtrak train station. The grant is on a reimbursement basis, so after construction is completed, OKI will compensate the city for costs.
A Cincinnati couple with a history of giving away millions of dollars has done it again. This month, Xavier University announced the receipt of a $50-million gift from Harry and Linda Fath. Xavier University is a private university located in Cincinnati, Ohio, providing a liberal arts education in the Jesuit Catholic tradition.
Anchor Bar, the original Buffalo wing restaurant, to add Cincinnati location
The Anchor Bar is spreading its wings even wider, with plans to open six new franchise locations across the country next year.
Fox 19
Deputies release 911 calls from Green Township home invasion
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Hamilton County deputies released the 911 calls from a home invasion robbery in Green Township. Green Township officers were called to a home on Calmhaven Drive early Tuesday after a caller stated that there were people she did not know inside her house. Aaron Clower, 18, and Zachery...
ohparent.com
9 Holiday Round Up Events in Cincinnati this Weekend!
We’ve got your holiday round up for the first cold weekend in Southwest Ohio! Stay warm inside with cooking classes, trains galore, family fun days or throw on your coat for Summit Park’s Ice Skating rink opening!. This Cincinnati holiday classic is back. Your family will love driving...
Woodland Lights opening for 30th year, to include new preview event
"Woodland Lights has grown bigger and brighter over the years, continually adding new experiences to delight our visitors," Washington Township Trustee President, Sharon Lowry, said
Cincinnati's Downtown Surface Parking Lot Ban Extended to April
New surface parking lots may continue to pop up Downtown, despite a ban on permits for new parking lots.
WRBI Radio
Registration now open for 2023 Polar Plunge benefitting Special Olympics
Versailles, IN — Registration is open for the 16th annual Polar Plunge and After Splash Bash at Versailles State Park. The event supports Special Olympics Indiana – Ripley Ohio Dearborn and will take place on Saturday, February 18. Participants must be at least 12 years old on the...
Fox 19
Popular Over-the-Rhine restaurant returns, teases opening date
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Krueger’s Tavern, a once and former restaurant in Over-the-Rhine, will return in December. The Thunderdome-owned eatery posted Thursday on Instagram for the first time in six months and for just the second time this year. Located on Vine Street, Krueger’s shuttered at the start of the...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Springfield Pike in Wyoming
CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Springfield Pike in Wyoming. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati is home to the oldest candy cane company in the country
A sweet sense of pride, joy and nearly 150 years of family tradition is what you’ll find at Doscher’s Candy Company in their Newtown location. The company is known for its candy canes and French Chew. “A lot of people don't realize that French Chew is made right...
Fox 19
Carew Tower hotel faces another foreclosure
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Downtown Cincinnati’s landmark 49-story Carew Tower hotel faces foreclosure just a few months after other portions of the city’s second-tallest building were sold. It’s the latest issue for the city’s second-tallest building after Great American Tower. Built in 1930 with art-deco architecture, the...
dayton.com
Dayton snowfall breaks 128-year-old record
Dayton’s first snowfall of the season was a record-setting one. The day’s 1.8 inches shattered the old record of 1 inch set way back in 1894, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Dayton’s earliest measurable snow occurred Oct. 18, according to NWS. It’s average first measurable...
