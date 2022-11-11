ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Blackout Songs review – drunk and disorderly exploration of love and addiction

By Arifa Akbar
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JLJxi_0j7BjNFL00
Slowburn, charismatic power … Alex Austin and Rebecca Humphries in Blackout Songs.

The couple at the centre of Blackout Songs looks like the kind you might see, sloshed and boisterous, on a night bus. She is flamboyant in a fur-lined coat and leather boots; he is an impoverished art student with dyed blond hair. Listening to their odd, associative conversation while they go out on the razzle is at first like eavesdropping on a drunken conversation – not half as interesting when you’re sober.

But as we tune into their flirtations and role plays, we hear tenderness, intensity and undercurrents of pain. This is a drama about love while in the grip of addiction and this pair (we never learn their names) grow on us, and grow in depth too. They meet at an AA meeting and become co-dependent – in their excessive drinking, which brings hectic adventures, and in their drying out.

In Joe White’s play, directed by Guy Jones, the couple are played with a slowburn, charismatic power by Alex Austin and Rebecca Humphries. She is older, richer and full of flinty banter that keeps him at arm’s length: “I have two rules. Stay single and drink doubles,” she says, like a modern-day Bette Davis. He is besotted despite her cruelties and disappearing acts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RtKr0_0j7BjNFL00
Fall down drunk … Alex Austin in Blackout Songs. Photograph: Tristram Kenton/The Guardian

Anisha Fields’ set design has chairs against walls which are shifted in fiddly ways along with interludes of movement (directed by Iskandar R Sharazuddin) and music (sound design by Holly Khan). What seems pretentious at first turns powerful, along with lighting by Christopher Nairne which pulsates with hedonistic excess and then tightens its focus around the couple like a visual embrace.

These interludes mark breaks in their story so we only see moments in the relationship, similar to the non-linear staging of Nick Payne’s Constellations. But the gaps here stand in for alcoholic amnesia and this lost memory brings contested realities as well as lacunae in their love story – a theme that is excellently blended into the play’s structure.

Blackout Songs has much to say on mutual addiction: the pair’s compulsion to keep drinking is caught up with creativity for him, a rebellion against “normality” for her. She feels her “real” self to be indelibly entwined with her alcoholism and this becomes the big inner battle. This is brave and original writing, hard-edged and unsentimental one minute, heart-meltingly warm the next. A funny kind of romantic tragedy that becomes compulsive to watch.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Three things with Emma Watkins: ‘I lost something precious but it eventually came back to me’

In 2012 Emma Watkins became the first female member of the Wiggles, ushering in a new era for the beloved children’s group. Last year she relinquished her role as the Yellow Wiggle – handing her skivvy to newcomer Tsehay Hawkins – but Watkins hasn’t stopped performing. In August she debuted her new character, Emma Memma, who incorporatesAuslan into her YouTube videos – a passion point for the children’s entertainer. She has also been busy narrating Reef School, an ABC kids’ series that explores the underwater world of an Australian coral reef and its marine life.
NME

Nicki Minaj teases that her long-awaited fifth album is coming “soon”

Nicki Minaj has revealed that her long-awaited fifth album will be arriving “soon”. The rapper spoke on the status of her next album in a cover story for i-D Magazine, published yesterday (November 9), for which she was interviewed by JT of City Girls. When asked what projects she had on her horizon, Minaj replied, “The fifth album”, before offering a vague timeline of its release. “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon,” she confirmed.
The Guardian

Why Poland may have most to gain from a Russian defeat in Ukraine

If the outcome of the war could be determined by the toss of a coin, the camps would be clear: democracies would want Ukraine to win, autocracies would want it to lose. But real-world political outcomes are not so binary. They typically fall on a spectrum between annihilation and total victory. This leaves the democracies divided into at least three camps: the English-speaking, the western European and the eastern European minus Hungary. What Putin calls the “collective west” all want Ukraine to win. But not necessarily to the same extent.
The Guardian

Kim Petras: ‘I am unapologetic about who I am’

Kim Petras’s Slut Pop era is over. At least, it is for now. That was the title of the 30-year-old German-born, LA-based musician’s last EP, released in February. The first lines of the opening track – cheekily imploring listeners to disrobe – set the tone. From there, other offerings on the record continued in the same catchily explicit, sex-positive vein.
The Guardian

Man who lived in Charles de Gaulle airport for 18 years dies there

An Iranian man who lived for 18 years in Paris’s Charles de Gaulle airport and inspired the 2004 Steven Spielberg film The Terminal died on Saturday in the airport, officials said. Mehran Karimi Nasseri died after a heart attack in the airport’s Terminal 2F around midday, according an official...
Elite Daily

Help! I Hooked Up With My Boyfriend’s Friend & Fell In Love With Him

Q: My boyfriend has been cheating on me for a while, and almost our entire relationship has been decidedly toxic. I no longer feel anything towards him, and am planning on moving out soon. The only thing keeping me for the time being is getting my finances in order. There's...
The Guardian

The Guardian

500K+
Followers
115K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy