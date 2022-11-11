ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
Indiana Daily Student

More than 500 without power on northeast side of Bloomington

A power outage occurred at 1:18 p.m. Sunday, causing 567 Duke Energy customers to lose power, according to Duke’s Outage Map. The power outage is affecting people in the northeast part of Bloomington along State Road 45 and the surrounding area, according to the map. According to Duke Energy,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Fox 59

Winter-like pattern sets up over central Indiana

The wave of snow dumped more snow than originally anticipated. Heavy bands that set-up over central Indiana produced 2” to 3” in spots across central Indiana. More than 3” was reported in Terre Haute, Brazil, and in Speedway! Indianapolis broke the record for the date, which was 0.8” set back in 1991.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

3 years since record snowfall for this date across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – It has been three years since we picked up enough snowfall to break previous records for this date. It wasn’t a lot of snow, but enough to break records. Record high temperature: 76° (1927) Record low temperature: 18° (1995) Record rainfall: 1.63” (1879)
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Two arrested following police chase through 3 Indiana counties

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were arrested Saturday after leading police on a vehicle pursuit through three counties, the Indiana State Police says. Shorty after 3 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a Home Depot in Seymour after receiving reports of an attempted theft. When officers arrived the suspects left the property in a U-Haul truck.
SEYMOUR, IN
readthereporter.com

What Hoosier woman created Stove Top stuffing?

1859 – Mayor Samuel Maxwell and the Indianapolis City Council established the first paid fire department. It had previously been a volunteer force. The department began with a hook and ladder company and two hand engines and, in 1860, gained their first steam engine. 1885 – Charles Edward Henry...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

'It felt like a death' | Brown County voters reject school referendum

NASHVILLE, Ind. — Eight Indiana school districts had issues on the ballot Tuesday and voters in three of those communities rejected referendums to support their schools. In Brown County, school leaders warned of major cuts if the levy failed. Voters narrowly rejected the referendum by 333 votes. Now parents and school leaders are worried about what's next.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Indiana winter weather photo submissions

CENTRAL INDIANA — With most of Indianapolis and central Indiana projected to see winter weather this weekend, many Hoosiers have begun snow and ice prep. While our meteorologists are predicting the first real snow of the year this weekend, we are looking to see what our viewers are experiencing.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indy Snow Force on standby as Hoosiers see three seasons in three days

INDIANAPOLIS — Snow plows are on standby in Indianapolis as white flakes are expected Saturday morning. It’s a part of a drastic change in temperatures in a 48-hour span. “Yesterday I’m on my deck in a hammock and this morning I’m bundled up for a walk,” said David Dreith, who was out for a walk on the Monon. ”It’s like the bottom fell out of the thermometer on this one.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRBI Radio

All of SE Indiana, most of state in a moderate drought

Southeastern IN — All of Southeastern Indiana is in a moderate drought. In fact, most of the state is in one, according to a map released on Thursday by the US Drought Monitor. Drought conditions and other wildfire risk factors prompted Franklin County Commissioners to issue a countywide burn...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Neighbors want speed limit reduced in south side neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Nearly 80 neighbors along South Sherman Drive are requesting the Indianapolis Department of Public Works to reduce the speed limit from 40 to 30 mph between Southport Road and Stop 11 Road. Ashley Ernsting, a resident of the area, also asking the city to place a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
munciejournal.com

IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital Reaches 7,000 Open-Heart Cases

MUNCIE, IN — Since its creation in 1977, the open-heart surgery program at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital has reached a huge milestone: 7,000 open-heart cases. These cases include everything from Coronary Artery Bypass Grafts (CABG) to valve repairs and replacements, and all the specialty cases in between. This is a low volume, community-based program as our physicians and advanced practice providers see both scheduled and emergent cases.
MUNCIE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy