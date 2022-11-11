Read full article on original website
Indiana Daily Student
More than 500 without power on northeast side of Bloomington
A power outage occurred at 1:18 p.m. Sunday, causing 567 Duke Energy customers to lose power, according to Duke’s Outage Map. The power outage is affecting people in the northeast part of Bloomington along State Road 45 and the surrounding area, according to the map. According to Duke Energy,...
Fox 59
Winter-like pattern sets up over central Indiana
The wave of snow dumped more snow than originally anticipated. Heavy bands that set-up over central Indiana produced 2” to 3” in spots across central Indiana. More than 3” was reported in Terre Haute, Brazil, and in Speedway! Indianapolis broke the record for the date, which was 0.8” set back in 1991.
Southside Times
Southside high schools place in annual state finals marching band competition
The 49th Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) State Finals for High School Marching Bands were held Saturday, Nov. 5, in Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis. Center Grove High School placed 10th in the Class A category, while Greenwood Community High School placed fourth in Class B. ISSMA is proud to...
WISH-TV
Hamilton County sues Indiana after veterans couldn’t get benefits for years
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Dozens of people gathered for a 21-gun salute for Veterans Day on Friday outside the Hamilton County Courthouse. They gathered in the shadow of Hamilton County government buildings that represented frustration for many local veterans from 2014-2019. Hamilton County is suing the director of the Indiana...
cbs4indy.com
3 years since record snowfall for this date across Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – It has been three years since we picked up enough snowfall to break previous records for this date. It wasn’t a lot of snow, but enough to break records. Record high temperature: 76° (1927) Record low temperature: 18° (1995) Record rainfall: 1.63” (1879)
WISH-TV
Two arrested following police chase through 3 Indiana counties
SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were arrested Saturday after leading police on a vehicle pursuit through three counties, the Indiana State Police says. Shorty after 3 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a Home Depot in Seymour after receiving reports of an attempted theft. When officers arrived the suspects left the property in a U-Haul truck.
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Indianapolis gets record-breaking snow
INDIANAPOLIS — A quick-moving storm system brought accumulating snow across central Indiana on Saturday. Many areas picked up at least 1-2 inches of snow, with higher amounts being around three inches. One of the highest amounts of snow reported was 3.1 inches in Speedway. Locally, the next highest amount...
readthereporter.com
What Hoosier woman created Stove Top stuffing?
1859 – Mayor Samuel Maxwell and the Indianapolis City Council established the first paid fire department. It had previously been a volunteer force. The department began with a hook and ladder company and two hand engines and, in 1860, gained their first steam engine. 1885 – Charles Edward Henry...
'It felt like a death' | Brown County voters reject school referendum
NASHVILLE, Ind. — Eight Indiana school districts had issues on the ballot Tuesday and voters in three of those communities rejected referendums to support their schools. In Brown County, school leaders warned of major cuts if the levy failed. Voters narrowly rejected the referendum by 333 votes. Now parents and school leaders are worried about what's next.
Current Publishing
Lake: Three residents to approach election board about voting machines
A candidate who was defeated in the race for the U.S. House 5th Congressional District seat during the Nov. 8 general election says three more individuals plan to approach the Hamilton County Election Board during its meeting next week after two residents cited issues with voting on their machines. Jeannine...
Fox 59
Indiana winter weather photo submissions
CENTRAL INDIANA — With most of Indianapolis and central Indiana projected to see winter weather this weekend, many Hoosiers have begun snow and ice prep. While our meteorologists are predicting the first real snow of the year this weekend, we are looking to see what our viewers are experiencing.
Record-breaking deaths prompt overdose review team in Bartholomew County
COLUMBUS, Ind. — For the third year in a row, Bartholomew County has broken its record for overdose deaths. Coroner Clayton Nolting said his office has seen 35 deaths so far this year. That’s up from 33 last year and 31 in 2020. The last six years of overdose deaths in Bartholomew County: 2017: 30 […]
WRBI Radio
Body found in Fayette County cemetery for second time in four months
— A dead body has been found in a Fayette County cemetery for the second time in four months. The body discovered Tuesday morning in Everton Cemetery was that of a man who, investigators say, had a gunshot wound to the head. The Fayette County coroner is conducting an autopsy.
cbs4indy.com
Indy Snow Force on standby as Hoosiers see three seasons in three days
INDIANAPOLIS — Snow plows are on standby in Indianapolis as white flakes are expected Saturday morning. It’s a part of a drastic change in temperatures in a 48-hour span. “Yesterday I’m on my deck in a hammock and this morning I’m bundled up for a walk,” said David Dreith, who was out for a walk on the Monon. ”It’s like the bottom fell out of the thermometer on this one.”
WRBI Radio
All of SE Indiana, most of state in a moderate drought
Southeastern IN — All of Southeastern Indiana is in a moderate drought. In fact, most of the state is in one, according to a map released on Thursday by the US Drought Monitor. Drought conditions and other wildfire risk factors prompted Franklin County Commissioners to issue a countywide burn...
Carmel police looking for 4 accused of stealing bottles in liquor store robbery
CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Carmel are seeking four people in connection to a robbery at a liquor store. Carmel Police are investigating a robbery that was reported just before 1 p.m. Thursday at Payless Liquors at 14580 River Road. Four people who were seen on surveillance video are believed to have taken “numerous” bottles […]
WISH-TV
Neighbors want speed limit reduced in south side neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Nearly 80 neighbors along South Sherman Drive are requesting the Indianapolis Department of Public Works to reduce the speed limit from 40 to 30 mph between Southport Road and Stop 11 Road. Ashley Ernsting, a resident of the area, also asking the city to place a...
munciejournal.com
IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital Reaches 7,000 Open-Heart Cases
MUNCIE, IN — Since its creation in 1977, the open-heart surgery program at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital has reached a huge milestone: 7,000 open-heart cases. These cases include everything from Coronary Artery Bypass Grafts (CABG) to valve repairs and replacements, and all the specialty cases in between. This is a low volume, community-based program as our physicians and advanced practice providers see both scheduled and emergent cases.
