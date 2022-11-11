Robber punches subway rider's face, chomps on his hand in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police are searching for a robber who punched and bit a subway rider in Lower Manhattan this week.

The NYPD released video Friday of the suspect in Tuesday morning’s attack at the Rector Street station in the Financial District.

The 24-year-old victim was on the southbound 1-line platform when his attacker came up and punched him in the face, police said.

The assailant then grabbed the victim’s hand, put it in his mouth and chomped on it, according to police.

The thief snatched the victim’s cellphone and wallet before fleeing the station.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.