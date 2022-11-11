ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Robber punches subway rider's face, chomps on his hand in Lower Manhattan

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CBs34_0j7Bj85h00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police are searching for a robber who punched and bit a subway rider in Lower Manhattan this week.

The NYPD released video Friday of the suspect in Tuesday morning’s attack at the Rector Street station in the Financial District.

The 24-year-old victim was on the southbound 1-line platform when his attacker came up and punched him in the face, police said.

The assailant then grabbed the victim’s hand, put it in his mouth and chomped on it, according to police.

The thief snatched the victim’s cellphone and wallet before fleeing the station.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Comments / 18

Hunter
4d ago

my Dad was telling me there was cut name goetz I think that how it's spelled how he shot couple robbers on train we need this to come back this is disgusting and people cry when These things aren't treated right in Ryker's island 😑 they deserve everything they get it they wanna do Epstein let them more oxygen for upstanding people

Reply
7
Enrique de Carvajal
4d ago

This is what most NYC residents voted for. You get what you vote for. And will get more of it. Much much more of it until you value your life and safety over ideology and idiocy.

Reply
8
Beulah Rose Alejandro
4d ago

Where was the police? We're going to need police presence in every subway in NY! Instead of building shelter for migrant hire more police officers. What's the priority here?

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Shooter still on the loose in entrepreneur’s Brooklyn car rental scam murder, accomplice held without bail

The shooter who killed an entrepreneur in Brooklyn over a car rental scam is still on the loose, the criminal complaint against an accomplice charged with murder reveals. Reputed Crips member Kevin Faneus, who was charged last week with the Sept. 17 murder of Julftson Remy, took part in the slaying but didn’t pull the trigger, according to court papers. Remy, 24, confronted his killers after ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Newsing the States

NYPD: Suspect open fires at cops in Brooklyn.

A man open fired on several NYPD officers, and got struck as cops responded with return fire. Around 10:15 pm on November,10 a shooting incident took place at the west 36th Street and Neptune Avenue in Coney Island. Two police officers heard several gunshots around the block and two women approached them reporting about a man open firing. Two 911 calls were made regarding the same man, and 6 police officers reported at the scene.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

NYC Fight Death: Wooden Board Bash Kills 1, Cops Say

A late-night fight between a group of men turned deadly early Sunday in Queens when one of the men was struck in the head with a wooden board, police said. Officers were alerted to a fight in progress on Junction Boulevard in Corona around 2 a.m. When they arrived the group involved in the dispute had already scattered, but cops found a 23-year-old with a fatal head injury.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
50K+
Followers
14K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy