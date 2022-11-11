ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Early morning fire consumes Lilburn home

LILBURN, Ga. - A Gwinnett County home went up in flames around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning. A fire crew was dispatched to the house fire on the 1600 block of Hewatt Road SW in Lilburn. Luckily, the firefighters said they were able to put out the fire rather quickly and...
LILBURN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

DeKalb County home fully-engulfed, gutted by blaze

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A fire destroyed a home in DeKalb County overnight, according to officials. DeKalb County fire investigators said no one was inside the home on Preakness Drive when the flames broke out. The home was fully engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived. No word on...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

7 cars involved in crash on Windy Hill Road in Marietta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A bad crash caused big delays on Windy Hill Road at Circle 75 Parkway in Marietta Monday. First responders say seven vehicles were involved in the crash right outside the Shell gas station. Four people got trapped in their cars and had to be...
MARIETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fire damages NW Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA - A fire caused damage to an Atlanta apartment complex in northwest Atlanta. Officials haven't released details on what started the fire at ReNew MidTown on Northside Circle. FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn the latest regarding injuries. This story is developing. Check back for details. If you...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta restaurant catches fire, officials evacuate dining patrons

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department has reported an active fire at the Longhorn Steakhouse on Piedmont Road in Atlanta. Officials said they found the blaze at the back of the restaurant in a storage room. Patrons dining inside were evacuated, and officials remain on the scene calling it...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Shots fired, victim dead just outside Ashview Heights funeral home

ASHVIEW HEIGHTS, Ga. - Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting they said left a person dead outside an Ashview Heights funeral home Sunday afternoon. The initial report said police arrived outside the funeral home on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard in southeast Atlanta around 1:40 p.m. when they found the victim.
ATLANTA, GA
WMAZ

1 dead after shooting outside a Georgia funeral home, police say

ATLANTA — One person is dead after a shooting near a funeral home in the Ashview Heights neighborhood in southwest Atlanta Sunday afternoon, police said. Around 1:38 p.m., officers were actively on a traffic stop in the 100-block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard Northwest when they were approached by people that were telling police that another person had been shot inside a vehicle, according to a statement.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy