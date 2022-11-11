Read full article on original website
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Early morning fire consumes Lilburn home
LILBURN, Ga. - A Gwinnett County home went up in flames around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning. A fire crew was dispatched to the house fire on the 1600 block of Hewatt Road SW in Lilburn. Luckily, the firefighters said they were able to put out the fire rather quickly and...
Henry County officials investigating after house fire leaves 2 dead, 1 injured
Henry County officials have opened an investigation into a house fire that left two people dead and one person injured in Stockbridge on Monday morning.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Mold covers entire family’s belongings, forcing them to flee only months after moving in
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cynthia Gray masked up for a tour of the home she rented in June. As she stepped into the living room, she exclaimed, “I’ve never seen mold this much in my life!”. Cynthia and her daughter Delicia Davis moved into their Snellville...
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County home fully-engulfed, gutted by blaze
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A fire destroyed a home in DeKalb County overnight, according to officials. DeKalb County fire investigators said no one was inside the home on Preakness Drive when the flames broke out. The home was fully engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived. No word on...
Man hit by car, killed after confronting driver doing doughnuts in DeKalb
A man who was seriously injured Wednesday evening when he tried to confront a reckless driver in DeKalb County, only to be hit by the car as it sped away, has died, police said.
atlantanewsfirst.com
7 cars involved in crash on Windy Hill Road in Marietta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A bad crash caused big delays on Windy Hill Road at Circle 75 Parkway in Marietta Monday. First responders say seven vehicles were involved in the crash right outside the Shell gas station. Four people got trapped in their cars and had to be...
Pig found hoofin’ around in Fayette County neighborhood
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — It was a not so ty-pig-cal Monday evening. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. One animal pig’ed the right place to go hiding in south Fayette County. Deputies received a call stating that the domesticated pig was found in the...
fox5atlanta.com
Fire damages NW Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA - A fire caused damage to an Atlanta apartment complex in northwest Atlanta. Officials haven't released details on what started the fire at ReNew MidTown on Northside Circle. FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn the latest regarding injuries. This story is developing. Check back for details. If you...
Woman jumps from car twice to escape kidnapping in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is receiving treatment after escaping a suspected kidnapper, twice. Clayton County Police say they arrested Joseph Oliver Lee. Lee is accused of having a gun and threatening to kill the victim, according to Clayton County Police. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta restaurant catches fire, officials evacuate dining patrons
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department has reported an active fire at the Longhorn Steakhouse on Piedmont Road in Atlanta. Officials said they found the blaze at the back of the restaurant in a storage room. Patrons dining inside were evacuated, and officials remain on the scene calling it...
17-year-old girl shot to death in drive-by was homecoming queen, JROTC captain
A 17-year-old girl killed in a shooting that also left a man in critical condition was her high school’s homecoming queen and captain her Jr. ROTC team. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was in DeKalb County, where Towers High School junior Jaynee Chavez was shot to death in a drive-by Thursday night in front of her home.
Shooting at DeKalb County shopping center leaves man in serious condition, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A man in his 30s was taken to the hospital in serious condition after being shot at a DeKalb County shopping center on Saturday night, police said. Just after 11 p.m., police arrived at the 5600 block of Redan Road in Stone Mountain, finding a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Woman questioning how 3-year-old granddaughter received scratches at metro Atlanta day care
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A local grandmother wants answers after she said her granddaughter got hurt at a local day care. A photo showed the scratches on the 3-year old’s neck. “It angered me. I’m going to be honest. It angered me, it really did,” said Tamika Saffo....
2 workers have moderate to severe burns following explosion flash at Cobb County hotel
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are injured after an explosion flash happened inside a hotel that is under construction. The incident happened at the future Candlewood Suites in Smyrna off Interstate 75 and Windy Hill Road. The workers are in the hospital with moderate to severe burns. They...
Deputies searching for woman they say helped suspect accused of shooting Henry officer
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — U.S. Marshals have arrested a suspect accused of killing on man and shooting a Henry County detention officer five times last week. Agents tracked down Brentson Thomas at a hotel in Macon on Sunday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel...
fox5atlanta.com
Shots fired, victim dead just outside Ashview Heights funeral home
ASHVIEW HEIGHTS, Ga. - Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting they said left a person dead outside an Ashview Heights funeral home Sunday afternoon. The initial report said police arrived outside the funeral home on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard in southeast Atlanta around 1:40 p.m. when they found the victim.
Family wants answers after suspect accused of killing their loved one in Henry County is arrested
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A Metro Atlanta family is hoping they will get answers as the man accused of killing their son is captured after a nine-day manhunt. Brenston Bernard Thomas was captured in Macon after police say he shot a Henry County corrections officer and killed another man.
WMAZ
1 dead after shooting outside a Georgia funeral home, police say
ATLANTA — One person is dead after a shooting near a funeral home in the Ashview Heights neighborhood in southwest Atlanta Sunday afternoon, police said. Around 1:38 p.m., officers were actively on a traffic stop in the 100-block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard Northwest when they were approached by people that were telling police that another person had been shot inside a vehicle, according to a statement.
fox5atlanta.com
Cobb community rallies behind fallen deputies’ families: ‘We had to do something’
ATLANTA - It’s been a little more than two months since Cobb County Sheriff’s deputies Marshall Ervin, Jr. and Jonathan Koleski were shot and killed while trying to serve a warrant. People in the Cobb County community have not forgotten. "It’s just a devastating feeling," said Rosie Varno,...
APD: Man shot while driving south on I-75/85 early Sunday morning
ATLANTA — A man who was shot while driving on Interstate 75/85 is expected to be ok, police told Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police, around 3:25 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to Grady Hospital after the victim...
Comments / 0