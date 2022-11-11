Read full article on original website
Related
Watch: 'Single's Inferno 2' trailer teases new drama in Korean dating show
South Korean reality dating show "Single's Inferno" will return for a second season on Netflix in December.
netflixjunkie.com
UPDATE: ‘The Witcher’ Petition Gains 200000 Signature; Calls for Fans to Boycott the Show After the Departure of Henry Cavill
Years back, when The Witcher Netflix adaptation was first announced with Henry Cavill as the lead, fans were overjoyed. Cavill fit the bill perfectly and producers had found their perfect Geralt of Rivia. However, cut to 2022, and the shocking news of the actor leaving the production has caused mass hysteria among the fans.
IGN
Thunderbolts Will 'Drop a Bomb' on the Marvel Cinematic Universe
David Harbour has learned more about Thunderbolts and its narrative arc, warning fans that "a bomb" will be dropped on the MCU when the movie hits theaters in 2024. Speaking to io9, Harbour revealed that Thunderbolts writer Eric Pearson has a "really cool" idea for "the arc of the movie and how it functions." He hinted there are some big things to come for the MCU coinciding with the release of the Phase 5 movie, promising: "It'll be funny, it'll be weird, it'll be action. And then we're also going to drop a bomb."
IGN
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's Next-Gen Update Arrives This December
CD Projekt Red has announced that the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be released on December 14. Announced in a post on The Witcher's official Twitter account (below), CD Projekt Red has stuck to its promise of a fourth quarter release by confirming the December date. This only applies to the digital version of the game though, with CD Projekt Red saying that a physical release date will be announced later.
IGN
Norse Myth Expert Reacts to God of War Ragnarok
We got Jackson Crawford, a Norse mythology expert and media consultant for projects like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, back on IGN to react to the newly released God of War Ragnarok!. From Odin's modern interpretation, to Thor's powerlifter body, shapeshifiting, prophecies and so much more, Jackon Crawford's Norse mythology expertise breaks...
IGN
Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey - Exclusive Images
Exclusive new images from Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey. The horrific take on the classic children's story will be out February 15 in theaters in the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Mexico.
In photos: Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult attend 'The Menu' premiere in New York
Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, Ralph Fiennes and other cast members attended the premiere of "The Menu" at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City on Monday. The horror comedy, from director Mark Mylod, follows Taylor-Joy and Hoult as a couple who travel to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu full of surprises. John Leguizamo, Aimee Carrero, Hong Chau, Janet McTeer and Judith Light also star. The film comes to theaters on Friday.
IGN
Floodland - Official Launch Trailer
Floodland is a survival society-builder from Ravenscourt and Vile Monarch. Venture into the waters of a flooded world to scavenge for resources, build settlements, create and uphold laws, and rebuild civilization. Floodland is available now on PC via Steam.
IGN
Ballads of Hongye - Official Pre-Launch Concept Trailer
Ballads of Hongye will be available on Steam on November 15, 2022. Watch the latest trailer for this Eastern-themed strategy city-builder game. In Ballads of Hongye, take on the role of the local magistrate and carefully plan and act to complete the various challenges in different environments to earn the right to rule the lands. Build a thriving city and revive Hongye County.
IGN
Superman Unreal Engine 5 Demo Creator Shares Details of His Game Being Stolen and Sold on Steam
Right around the release of Unreal Engine 5, a demo of Superman flying through the city went viral on social media. Created by Toybox Games Studios Founder Tyson Butler-Boschma, the demo titled "A Superman Style Flight Experience" showcased how a potential game involving the Man of Steel might look like on Unreal Engine 5.
IGN
Willow: Exclusive Featurette
From Lucasfilm and Imagine Entertainment comes Willow, an all-new sequel and series based on George Lucas’ 1988 fantasy-adventure film Willow, which will premiere on November 30, 2022, exclusively on Disney+. The Nelwyn sorcerer returns, years after rescuing the infant empress Elora Danan, to lead a group of misfit heroes on a harrowing rescue mission through a world beyond imagination. Willow features Warwick Davis returning in his titular role, with Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Jonathan Kasdan, Tommy Harper, Wendy Mericle, Roopesh Parekh, Ron Howard, and Samie Kim Falvey serving as executive producers.
IGN
The Last Jedi Director Really Wants to Make Another Star Wars Film
The Last Jedi may have its detractors but director Rian Johnson still wants to make another Star Wars film. Currently doing press for his upcoming detective thriller Glass Onion, the filmmaker revealed during an interview with Variety that he’s still keen to return to the galaxy far, far away. “Making Star Wars was the high point of my life,” he said. “I pray to God I'll be back there someday.”
IGN
Holiday Harmony - Official Trailer
Singer/songwriter Gail (Annelise Cepero) lands an opportunity to compete for a once-in-a-lifetime shot at the big time, and heads cross country—only getting as far as Harmony Springs, Oklahoma when her ride, her budget and all her hopes are stalled. With just two weeks to get to the iHeartRadio Christmas Eve performance of her dreams, she takes the advice of local Jack-of-all-trades, Jeremy (Jeremy Sumpter), and takes on a group of misfit kids hoping to perform in a Christmas Eve Gala of their own. Gail and Jeremy grow close, but if she’s going to fulfill her lifelong dream, she may have to leave him and the town she’s grown to love behind.
IGN
Pentiment - Official Launch Trailer
Pentiment is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows 10/11, and Steam. The game is also available with Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass. Set in 16th century Bavaria, Pentiment will take players on a narrative journey through the eyes of Journeyman Artist Andreas Maler during a time of great social unrest. Check out the twisted launch trailer.
IGN
The Game Awards 2022: God of War: Ragnarok, Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West Dominate With Multiple Nods Including Game of the Year
The nominations for the highly anticipated 2022 edition of The Game Awards have finally arrived, with strong favourites in God of War Ragnarok, Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West. The Geoff Keighley-led event takes place on Thursday, December 8 at the Microsoft Theater with the who's who of gaming. Alongside the...
IGN
Marvel Contest of Champions - Official Battle for Wakanda Trailer
Marvel Contest of Champions brings new heroes and enemies to the game with the Battle for Wakanda raging on. Princess of Wakanda Shuri, Killmonger, Jabari Panther, Attuma, Kraven, and Namor all join the game along with a plethora of bug fixes and updates. Shuri is available now while Attuma and more will arrive on December 1.
IGN
McPixel 3 - Official Launch Trailer
McPixel 3 is available now on PC, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. Watch the fun launch trailer for this adventure game to see a dinosaur get punched and more silly scenarios. McPixel 3 sees the titular wanna-be hero avert one disaster after another at every turn using unconventional yet entertaining methods of mayhem.
IGN
Spotify Ropes in Popular Gaming Content Creator Aaditya ‘Dynamo’ Sawant to Host Podcast on Indian Gaming and Esports
Spotify is coming up with a new podcast that will focus on the Indian gaming and esports space. The company has brought in popular streamer Aaditya Sawant also known as Dynamo to be the host of the podcast. The Spotify Original podcast is called Gamers Unplugged, and it will focus...
IGN
How Obsidian's Latest Game is Inspired By a Medieval Theory About God and Worms
In the lead up to big game launches, some developers like to share tidbits of what inspired their work: for many, it's other games. For some, it's tabletop campaigns, or film or TV. For Obsidian's Josh Sawyer, who is leading the development of Pentiment, it's history books. Specifically, history books about weird little dudes.
IGN
Fortnite Teases the Arrival of Rocket League's Octane; Chapter 3 Finale Announced and More
Fortnite is known for its collaboration, as it has had an umpteen number of them in the past years. Rocket league is one of its most popular collaborations, and it was introduced to Fortnite Creative recently. Recently Fortnite uploaded a teaser video that hinted towards a possible collaboration between the...
