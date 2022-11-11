ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AFP

Red Cross says first aid convoy arrives in Tigray capital

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said a medical aid convoy had arrived in the capital of Ethiopia's war-ravaged Tigray region Tuesday, its first since a peace deal between the federal government and Tigrayan rebels almost two weeks ago. The peace deal does not mention the region, raising fears of further conflict down the road.

