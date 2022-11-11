ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Carjacking suspects hospitalized after I-55 chase ends in crash on SW Side: Illinois State Police

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hhRQZ_0j7BiFIA00

A police chase on Interstate 55 ended in a crash early Friday morning on Chicago's Southwest Side, Illinois State Police said.

ISP District Chicago troopers responded to a vehicle wanted for a carjacking in west suburban Cicero, police said. They found the vehicle and chased it onto I-55 northbound near Loomis Street in the Bridgeport area.

SEE ALSO | Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed on porch in Bronzeville, police say

The vehicle crashed into the back of an ISP squad car as troopers attempted to stop it, police said. Two suspects were transported to a local hospital with injuries.

The Cicero Police Department will continue the investigation.

ISP did not immediately provide further information about the incident.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Comments / 35

BamBam2020
4d ago

Who wants to bet that we the taxpayers will get stuck paying for their hospital bills and they'll probably sue the police department that were chasing them.

Reply(6)
29
Daniel
4d ago

They should make lightfoot and kim Foxx pay for their hospital bills instead tax payers. Either way the car jackers will be free this weekend and will be in a new stolen car

Reply
16
WeThePeople
4d ago

If we can prevent non vaccinated from medical treatment we should certainly be able to deny criminals medical treatment.

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Cook County man charged with fatally striking woman on shoulder of I-94

CHICAGO - A suburban man was arrested and charged for allegedly leaving the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 94. On November 6, 2022, Illinois State Police troopers responded to a report of a woman struck on the shoulder of northbound I-94 near 103rd Street in Chicago. When officers...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two-month-old kidnapped during carjacking near Ravenswood: Chicago Police

CHICAGO (CBS) --  A 2-month-old child was in the back seat of a car Sunday morning when it was stolen in a carjacking in Ravenswood. Now that child is reunited with family. Pherris Harrington, 26, has been charged with kidnapping, vehicular hijacking along with five other counts.  He will appear in bond court Tuesday. The baby is going to be OK. His mother said she is still shaken but her family is just fine. "I hear like a crash and then a crash after," said Amir Rouzati, who was eating breakfast when someone tipped his car on its side. "It's pretty obvious it's...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Bolingbrook Police: Arrest Made After Shots Fired During Illegal Drug Transaction Sunday Afternoon

On November 13, 2022, at approximately 1:25 pm, Bolingbrook Police responded to 307 Woodcreek Drive for a report of shots fired. While en route, it was learned shots were fired at an occupied vehicle in the parking lot and multiple subjects fled the area on foot. Officers flooded the area and quickly detained three individuals. One of the indiduals fled on foot and discarded a fanny pack. After a brief foot pursuit, officers apprehended Andrew C. Tolliver, 33, of the 300 block of Woodcreek Drive in Bolingbrook. Officers recovered the discarded fanny pack, which contained a loaded .380 caliber handgun with a defaced serial number. A canvass of the shooting scene resulted in the recovery of two .380 caliber shell casings. The investigation revealed the shooting was the result of a dispute during an illegal cannabis transaction. No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting. Two 16-year-old male juveniles from Bolingbrook were released without charges, pending further investigation. Tolliver was arrested and charged with numerous offenses, including the following:
BOLINGBROOK, IL
wjol.com

Woman Charged with Kicking Joliet Police Officer at Downtown Casino

A 39-year-old Chicago woman was arrested after an incident at Harrah’s Casino on Sunday evening. It was 5:41 pm Joliet Police were called to the casino at 151 North Joliet Street for a disturbance. Officers learned that a casino patron, Melissa Gonzalez, was refusing to leave the property despite being told by casino staff to leave.
JOLIET, IL
WIFR

One dead in McHenry County crash

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A Monday morning crash on Fox Lake Road leaves a 40-year-old woman dead. The crash happened just after midnight in the 5700 block of Fox Lake Road, part of unincorporated McHenry, south of U.S. Route 12. The victim was a Johnsburg woman, aged 40, who appears to have crashed into a mailbox, then a tree.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
112K+
Followers
16K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy