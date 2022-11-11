Carjacking suspects hospitalized after I-55 chase ends in crash on SW Side: Illinois State Police

A police chase on Interstate 55 ended in a crash early Friday morning on Chicago's Southwest Side, Illinois State Police said.

ISP District Chicago troopers responded to a vehicle wanted for a carjacking in west suburban Cicero, police said. They found the vehicle and chased it onto I-55 northbound near Loomis Street in the Bridgeport area.

The vehicle crashed into the back of an ISP squad car as troopers attempted to stop it, police said. Two suspects were transported to a local hospital with injuries.

The Cicero Police Department will continue the investigation.

ISP did not immediately provide further information about the incident.