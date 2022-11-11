Florida picks up the pieces after Nicole kills at least 4 and leaves ‘unprecedented’ damage to Daytona-area coastline

Read full article on original website
Cooler air remains in place
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — TONIGHT: There could be a few flurries in the northern half of Indiana early on. Clouds decrease later on in the night. Chilly air should be expected with low temperatures in the mid 20s. SUNDAY: Central Indiana should start out partly cloudy. The afternoon will be...
North Carolina man buys Powerball ticket at Walmart and wins $100,000
(CNN) — A man made a run to Walmart in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, and came home $100,000 richer. Michael Buck told North Carolina Education Lottery officials that a store employee convinced him to buy a ticket for the record $2.04 billion Powerball drawing. “The girl at the pharmacy...
Rex Early, former Indiana Republican party chair, dies
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rex Early, chair of the Indiana Republican party in the early 1990s, has died. He was also chair of Indiana Trump campaign in 2016, working to help then-candidate Donald Trump get elected as president. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb sent this statement regarding Early’s death:. “Rex...
Two arrested following police chase through 3 Indiana counties
SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were arrested Saturday after leading police on a vehicle pursuit through three counties, the Indiana State Police says. Shorty after 3 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a Home Depot in Seymour after receiving reports of an attempted theft. When officers arrived the suspects left the property in a U-Haul truck.
More snow accumulation possible Tuesday, Wednesday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After starting the workweek dry, we will track another chance for accumulating snow through Tuesday and Wednesday. Then, frigid air will begin to tightened its grip further. Monday night: Another cold November night under mostly cloudy skies is ahead. The early onset of our next system...
