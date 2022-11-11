ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

fastphillysports.com

EAGLES 11-FAVE OVER WASH: CAESARS HAS JUICY PROPS, FREE BETS!

The Eagles are 11-point faves against the Commanders at the Linc tonight. Caesars Sportsbook promo code NJSPORTSBETFULL gets you up to $1,250 in free bets. First Bet on Caesars Up To $1,250 + 1000 Tier Credits + 1000 Reward Credits® with code NJSPORTSBETFULL. 21+, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Football Extends Offer to 2023 Bucknell Commit Joey Palko

A dream offer came in today for Pennsylvania native Joey Palko. The 2023 defensive end/tight end from Pottsville, Pennsylvania got word that he had received his first Power Five offer from Penn State. Things becomes interesting now for Palko because back in August, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound defensive end verbally committed to Bucknell.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WDEL 1150AM

2022 DIAA Football Tournament pairings released

Smyrna, Caravel, and Laurel will serve as the top seeds for the three DIAA Football Championship Tournaments announced on Sunday. Smyrna will lead the 3A bracket, a year after losing to Middletown in the 2021 title game. They'll open play against Cape Henlopen, who made the truncated field after improving by three wins from last year's campaign. It is a rematch of Friday's 40-13 win by the Eagles.
SMYRNA, DE
Daily Voice

Philadelphia Fire Lt. Anthony Patterson Dies

Longtime Philadelphia firefighter Anthony Patterson has died, this department said. Patterson served the PFD for nearly 16 years and died last week while off-duty. Details surrounding his death were not being announced. "In fire school his nickname was 'Hightower' because he was so tall," Jen Leary writes on Twitter. "Definitely...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
therecord-online.com

LH Men’s Wrestling bested by #8 NC State, 32-4

BETHLEHEM, PA – The Lock Haven men’s wrestling team (0-2) took on No. 8 North Carolina State on Saturday afternoon at Liberty High School in Bethlehem as part of Journeyman’s Wrangle Mania. The Wolfpack took the non-conference dual, 32-4. In the day’s opening bout, Anthony Noto’s (Lima, N.Y./Honeoye Falls-Lima (NC State)) win in sudden victory highlighted the day for the Bald Eagles. Noto, the No. 13 ranked 125-pounder in the nation, battled No. 21 Jarrett Trombley and after three periods of 1-1 action, Noto secured the takedown in sudden victory to secure his second win in as many days. Both teams were deducted a team point and LHU led 2-0.
BETHLEHEM, PA
fastphillysports.com

NOVA, DOWN AT HALF, HAS TO RALLY TO BEAT DELAWARE STATE!

Eric Dixon’s 17 points lifted Villanova over visiting Delaware State 60-50. Dixon added seven rebounds for the Wildcats (2-1). Brandon Slater scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Caleb Daniels had seven points. The Hornets (1-2) were led by Khyrie Staten, who posted 10 points. Delaware State also got...
VILLANOVA, PA
fastphillysports.com

PENN STATE CHOPS DOWN MARYLAND ON THE WAY TO 8-2!

No. 14 Penn State made Maryland’s offense an afterthought in a 30-0 win, fueled by a defense led by DE Chop Robinson and his fellow pass-rushers who had seven sacks. Nick Singleton scored two touchdowns and ran for 113 of his 122 yards in the first half, Brenton Strange caught a touchdown pass and Jake Pinegar kicked three field goals for the Nittany Lions (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten, No. 14 CFP), who beat Maryland for the seventh time in nine games since the Terps (6-4, 3-4) joined the Big Ten in 2014.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Hot Dog Joints in Pennsylvania

If you are looking for a hot dog in Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. This long-running stand specializes in sausages and hot dogs. You can also get combos, including a Philly fish cake with franks. These grilled favorites are delicious and are made with only the freshest ingredients. Johnny's Hots also offers an extensive beer selection. Johnny's Hots is an excellent option for hot dog lovers just off Market Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fastphillysports.com

LA SALLE WHIPS WAGNER FOR FRAN DUNPHY’S FIRST WIN

Khalil Brantley’s 22 led La Salle past Wagner 77-69 for new coach Fran Dunphy’s first win. Brantley added six assists for the Explorers (1-1). Josh Nickelberry shot 4 for 9 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 10 of 12 from the free throw line to add 20 points. Fousseyni Drame shot 5 of 10 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Conshohocken Brewing closing Havertown location

Conshohocken Brewing Company announced on November 12th that it is closing its Havertown location known as Town Tap on November 12th. No reason was provided. Conshohocken Brewing will continue to operate its original taproom in Conshohocken, plus locations in Bridgeport, Phoenixville, King of Prussia, and Lansdowne (within Jamey’s House of Music).
HAVERTOWN, PA
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Philadelphia

The number of billionaires on Forbes' 36 annual list of the world's wealthiest increased dramatically to an unprecedented 2,755—660 more than a year ago. Altogether, they are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Thanksgiving turkey giveaway in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – This year, experts say inflation is driving up the cost of Thanksgiving meals, including the price of the turkey on your table. But there are local efforts to help families in need.Sunday afternoon there will be a turkey giveaway in Southwest Philadelphia. It's happening from noon until 4 p.m. at the Southwest Philadelphia Seventh-day Adventist Church on South 58th Street.State Senator Anthony Williams will be there to help distribute hundreds of turkeys to residents of Southwest Philly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

