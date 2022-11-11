Muleshoe football defense ignites 40-point quarter en route to bi-district comeback

LEVELLAND — Jason Richards has been patiently waiting for his Muleshoe football team to put together a full four-quarter game.

He didn't get it on Thursday night in Lobo Stadium. Richards had to settle for something a bit more stress-inducing.

Brownfield's quick-tempo offense and strong interior defense wreaked havoc on the Mules for 16 minutes and 20 seconds of their Class 3A Division I bi-district playoff game. The Cubs built a 24-0 lead and seemed on their way to their first playoff win since 2014.

Things took a turn over the next 7:40 of game action.

In that time, Muleshoe ran 11 offensive plays across five possessions — punting once — but that was all the team needed to rattle off 40 unanswered points.

The Mules defense came to life, pairing well with a quick-strike offense that pushed the team to a 47-37 victory.

"I think we've got a really special football team, and we're really working towards playing four quarters of football," Richards said. "But, I mean, to come back from 24 down against a team like that ... that's a really good football team right there. I mean, a really good football team, and I'm proud of our kids.

"This time of year, you just need to have one more point than they do."

Getting a single point seemed impossible for the Mules (8-3) early on. Brownfield's offense was humming, while interior defense from the likes of Kaden Wise and Malik Mason (three sacks, forced fumble and recovery) applied ample pressure to Muleshoe sophomore quarterback Nathan Martens.

Martens — who was sacked eight times — spent most of the first half running for his life. With the score 24-0 in favor of Brownfield, Martens let a high ball fly toward the end zone. Judas Reyes brought in the acrobatic reception, providing the Mules their first points of the game. A sign of life.

The defense took over from there.

The Cubs were forced to punt on their next possession, which allowed Muleshoe to score on a 48-yard toss from Martens to Irvin Torres to further cut into the deficit.

On the ensuing Brownfield possession, the Mules forced a fumble from J.J. Martinez, which was recovered in the end zone for a touchdown by Ragsdale Davian.

The next Brownfield play, Martinez lobbed a deep pass down the right sideline. Ramzee Martinez tracked the ball for his first interception of the game. One play later, Martens hit Sebastian Kirven for a 58-yard score.

In less than four minutes, the Mules went from down 24-0 to holding a two-point lead.

"That first half, I ain't gonna lie, they had all of us, but we had to fight," Muleshoe's Jaxher Lopez said.

Lopez, the stocky defensive lineman, provided the next score. With Martinez under duress, he tossed a soft pass into the arms of Lopez, who returned it 33 yards for a score — his second pick-six of the season.

As the first half seemed ready to end, Muleshoe handed off to speedy running back Daniel Sianez. Instead of being brought down to run out the clock, Sianez found the seam for a 55-yard touchdown.

Forty points in less than eight minutes for the Mules.

"It's a huge momentum swing," Brownfield coach Aarrhon Flores said. "That's something our kids have been working for for a long time. It's crazy. You're used to playing from behind at one point, and then you take a lead like that. You don't want to relax, and I kind of feel like that's something we did."

The back-breaking play for the Cubs came in the fourth quarter.

Brownfield cut the deficit to 40-37 via Fernando Mendez's fumble recovery TD and had the ball at the Muleshoe 31 looking to reclaim the lead with 9:08 left in regulation.

The Mules had covered up Brownfield's leading receiver Kaydyn Moore throughout the night. Martinez, though, took a shot to the senior standout, tossing a ball into the end zone.

Ramzee Martinez read the play, saw the ball heading Moore's way and went to help. Martinez leaped for the ball at the same time as Moore, catching it over his shoulder and falling for the touchback to seal the victory.

"I knew we needed it," Ramzee Martinez said. "... I saw my guy and then I saw that guy go. I was like, you know, I'll go make a play, and I went up and I caught it."

In total, the Mules had six takeaways: three interceptions and three fumble recoveries. Lopez had three of Muleshoe's nine sacks, adding a forced fumble, which he recovered, to his pick-six.

"It's tough when you pressure a high-school quarterback," Richards said, "and we made plays when we had to."

Richards may prefer a more mellowed-out win, but his players enjoy when they're doubted.

"Mostly, our team likes to win," Lopez said. "We're underdogs. We like being the underdogs at all times. We like it when everybody chooses us as the underdog. It gives us more momentum to show everybody and prove them wrong."

Class 3A Division I bi-district football

Muleshoe 47, Brownfield 37

Muleshoe 0 40 0 7 — 47

Brownfield 10 14 13 0 — 37

SCORING SUMMARY

First quarter

BRO — Gage McPherson 13 run (Yahir Mendoza kick), 9:27

BRO — Mendoza 26 field goal, 1:17

Second quarter

BRO — Jojo Carrillo 18 pass from J.J. Martinez (Mendoza kick), 11:02

BRO — Q Busby 33 pass from Martinez (Mendoza kick), 7:54

MUL — Judas Reyes 35 pass from Nathan Martens (Irvin Torres kick), 7:40

MUL — Torres 48 pass from Martens (Torres kick), 4:28

MUL — Ragsdale Davian 0 fumble recovery (kick failed), 3:42

MUL — Sebastian Kirven 58 pass from Martens (run failed), 3:24

MUL — Jaxher Lopez 33 interception return (Torres kick), 2:04

MUL — Daniel Sianez 55 run (Torres kick), 0:15

Third quarter

BRO — Carrillo 11 pass from Martinez (run failed), 3:21

BRO — Fernando Mendez 40 fumble recovery (Mendoza kick), 1:25

Fourth quarter

MUL — Kirven 8 run (Torres kick), 3:54

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs: (MUL) 9; (BRO) 14

Rushes-Yards: (MUL) 37-133; (BRO) 32-24

Passing: (MUL) 212; (BRO) 315

Comp-Att-Int: (MUL) 13-24-1; (BRO) 23-41-3

Punts-Avg: (MUL) 5-31.4; (BRO) 4-23.5

Fumbles-Lost: (MUL) 3-3; (BRO) 5-3

Penalties-Yards: (MUL) 8-77; (BRO) 7-60

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Muleshoe, Daniel Sianez 22-155, Nathan Martens 13-(-)32, Sebastian Kirven 2-10; Brownfield, Josh Gonzales 20-48, J.J. Martinez 10-(-)44, Gage McPherson 2-20.

PASSING: Muleshoe, Martens 13-24-0—212, Irvin Torres 0-1-1—0; Brownfield, Martinez 23-41-3—315.

RECEIVING: Muleshoe, Torres 6-73, Kirven 3-80, Judas Reyes 2-36, Eliasar Cisneros 2-23; Brownfield, JoJo Carrillo 9-78, Kaydyn Moore 7-75, Q Busby 3-103, Gonzales 3-28, Adriano Mireles 1-31.

RECORDS: Muleshoe 8-3, Brownfield 8-3.

