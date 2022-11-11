Read full article on original website
1450wlaf.com
It’s a morning of wrecks; six so far.
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – There was a crash and dash on West Beech Street just after 7:30 this morning. The driver of the Jeep was soon located and taken into custody by officers with the La Follette Police Department. The Jeep took out one of the supports that holds up the long awning leading from the street to the Edison Brown Gym at the La Follette Community Center.
1450wlaf.com
Sarah Terry Wilburn, age 55, of La Follette
Age 55 of LaFollette, Tennessee passed away Sunday November 13, 2022, at her home. She was born September 23, 1967. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements. “Your Family Funeral Home”
Kentucky school bus crashes over embankment, sends 18 children and driver to hospital
A school bus crashed and ended up over an embankment Monday in Kentucky, with 18 children and the driver taken by helicopter or ambulance to hospitals with varying degrees of injury, officials said. Kentucky State Police were on the scene, and “we are responding swiftly,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in...
WATE
Photos show snow at LeConte Lodge on Sunday morning
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Higher elevations of East Tennessee received the first snowfall of the season on Sunday morning. The LeConte Lodge, high atop Mt. LeConte in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, shared images of the snowfall. Lodge staff shared that they received almost 1-inch of snow. Temperates fell to a frosty 11 degrees overnight Saturday into Sunday.
1450wlaf.com
Cold air chased away the rain in time for the Veterans Day Parade
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The rain for participants and onlookers alike at Saturday’s Veterans Day Parade ended not long before lunch time. The rain moved out, and cold air moved in making for a rain-free but cold afternoon. Watch the parade HERE on demand from WLAF, and see Charlie Hutson’s photo gallery HERE.
KATU.com
One pedestrian dies in crash, says Oregon State Police
ASTORIA, Ore. — Oregon State Police say a pedestrian was hit and killed on Highway 30 on Nov. 10. Authorities identified the pedestrian as 25-year-old Hannah Jean Olson of Astoria. This is not KATU's Hannah Olsen. A preliminary investigation revealed that Olson attempted to cross U.S. 30 at the...
1450wlaf.com
City of La Follette to hold special called meeting Monday
The City of LaFollette has scheduled a special called meeting to approve two bids on street paving. The following special called meeting will be held on Monday November 14, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at LaFollette City Hall to act on the following item. * Street cut repairs at Faith Way...
How much snow could East Tennessee get this winter?
It is time once again for our winter weather outlook here in East Tennessee.
WBIR
Nobody Trashes Tennessee event rescheduled due to weather
The Nobody Trashes Tennessee event is now set for November 29. TDOT is partnering with UT to clean up the campus.
1450wlaf.com
November 14, 2022
LAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Each year, volunteers are honored by the State of Tennessee. This initiative, led by Volunteer Tennessee, seeks to recognize outstanding community servants from each…
1450wlaf.com
Santa and Mrs. Claus are in town
LAFOLLETTE,TN. (WLAF)- In recent years, Ray Bostic grew a beard that gave him a striking resemblance to Santa Claus. And when children began take notice an idea was born. Taking a love of Christmas, the beard and his wife, Janet, the Bostics transformed themselves into Mr. and Mrs. Claus. This...
Great Smoky Mountains Wildfire Caused by Motorcycle Collision in National Park, Now 90% Contained: PHOTOS
Great Smoky Mountains National Park (GRSM) has revealed the wildfire near Chilhowee Lake was started by a motorcycle’s explosion after a collision. Officials report the fire originally ignited on Sunday, November 6, after a motorcyclist lost control and collided with the roadside of Highway 129. The driver was able to safely exit the accident site before their motorcycle erupted, but the scene was “engulfed in flames” upon collision. NPS photos shared with Outsider show the grizzly aftermath:
14 cows dead after being struck by multiple vehicles on highway near Idaho-Utah border
RIVERSIDE, Utah — A traffic accident near the Idaho-Utah border left 14 cows dead on Saturday, authorities say. According to a pair of social media posts from the Tremonton and Garland fire departments, a number of cattle entered the roadway of State Route 13 and were struck by at least three vehicles. Sgt. Cameron Roden, spokesperson for the Utah Highway Patrol, said the collision occurred around 7:30 a.m. Saturday at...
1450wlaf.com
Dixie LeMarr, age 84 of LaFollette
Mrs. Dixie LeMarr, age 84 of LaFollette passed away Friday, November 11, 2022. She was a member of Glade Springs Baptist Church, enjoyed gardening, thrift store shopping, and most importantly, being with her family. Preceded in death by Husband, Lowell E. LeMarr, Parents, Jesse and Effie Henegar Parker, Sisters, Shirley Jackson and Dorothy Underwood, and Brother, Mack Parker.
Tennessee man charged after stealing 90-year-old’s $95K diamond
ACWORTH, Ga. — The owners of a jewelry store in Georgia helped police capture a man who crossed state lines with a stolen $95,000 diamond that belonged to a 90-year-old woman in Tennessee. The owners of Celestial Jewelers in Acworth knew something wasn’t right when Brandon McNeece walked into...
wpln.org
Tennessee’s climate polluters have been mapped. Some might surprise you.
Climate polluters have a new spotlight on them thanks to a new global data effort. Across Tennessee, landfills are emitting methane. Cement factories, which support the concrete industry, produce massive amounts of carbon dioxide. Airports, steel plants and the oil refinery in Memphis are big emitters. The Tennessee Valley Authority’s...
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Missouri is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as Adele's Sunday brunch. This all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
1450wlaf.com
Mary Rosalind Bower Arnold, age 82
Mary Rosalind Bower Arnold, age 82, passed away on November 12, 2022. She was a member of the LaFollette United Methodist Church. Rosalind loved being surrounded by her family and friends at holiday gatherings and other occasions. She was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, on July 11, 1940, to the late...
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Tennessee using data from Zillow.
wvlt.tv
Fight against drag shows takes center stage across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new bill could criminalize people putting on drag shows or cabaret events in public and in front of kids. Tennessee Republican Senator Jack Johnson filed a bill on Nov. 9, which could lead to federal punishment if someone leads an adult cabaret performance. The bill...
