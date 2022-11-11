ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

papreplive.com

Dominant second half powers Rustin to district semifinals

WESTTOWN >> If West Chester Rustin’s second half wasn’t its best half of football this season, it won’t take you long to put it on the list. The Golden Knights thoroughly dominated Kennett, scoring three touchdowns in the final 24 minutes en route to a 31-7 victory in the District 1 Class 5A quarterfinals Friday.
YORK, NY
vuhoops.com

Three Takeaways from Villanova’s loss to Temple

Villanova was out of sorts early against Temple. They allowed open shots, turned the ball over and gave up offensive rebounds. Early Eric Dixon foul trouble forced the team to play without their starting center for most of the first half. Even with these setbacks, Villanova was still able to erase a 13-point deficit and get back in the game. An impressive feat considering there were only two 3-pointers all game. Despite the effort, the ‘Cats were unable to complete the comeback, losing on a series of made free throws by the Owls in the final minute. This was no doubt a disappointing loss, but this program has dealt with early loses before and bounced back. Adjustments and improvements will need to be made however.
VILLANOVA, PA
papreplive.com

Tough loss for youthful O’Hara something to build on

EXETER TWP. — A lot of coaches would have been somewhat despondent following a loss in the state quarterfinals. Not Cardinal O’Hara’s Bill Collins. Sure, he was disappointed following a 3-0 setback to District 11 champ Bethlehem Catholic in the elite eight of the PIAA Class 3A volleyball tournament at Exeter Township High School Saturday. But Collins wasn’t downhearted.
EXETER, PA
papreplive.com

Volleyball: Weins, Woods help keep Garnet Valley dominant in win over LM

ROYERSFORD — The first set hung in the balance Saturday morning as Sarah Wood wound up a swing of her mighty right arm. Garnet Valley hadn’t yet warmed to the task in the second round of the PIAA Class 4A volleyball tournament at Spring-Ford High, stuck in a 14-all first set against Lower Merion. Off a set from big sister Maddie Wood and a cross-court, line-clipping finish, the fabulous freshman turned the tide for good.
GARNET VALLEY, PA
papreplive.com

Spring-Ford stopped by Seneca Valley in PIAA 4A quarterfinal

MECHANICSBURG >> Spring-Ford knew that its opponent in the PIAA Class 4A boys soccer quarterfinals was an extremely good team that could score a lot of goals. Seneca Valley, a state finalist in 2021, lived up to that expectation with a 3-0 win over the Rams Saturday afternoon at Eagle View Middle School.
ROYERSFORD, PA
papreplive.com

Pennridge keeps going for goals to top CB West in PIAA 4A quarterfinals

BUCKINGHAM >> Pennridge has scored a lot of goals this week. The Rams, after dropping seven on District 12’s Central in the first round of the PIAA 4A girls soccer tournament, used a training session midweek for an inter-squad scrimmage where the goals kept coming. It seemed like a good omen going up against the only team that had shut them out this season in Saturday’s quarterfinals.
PERKASIE, PA
papreplive.com

Football: Westburg’s dash in overtime keeps Garnet Valley’s dream alive

CONCORD – Jack Westburg provided the heroics in overtime as No. 1 Garnet Valley defeated No. 8 Spring-Ford, 30-27, in a District 1 Class 6A quarterfinal Friday evening. After their defense held the Rams (9-2) to a 37-yard field goal by Ryan Fields on the first possession of overtime, the Jaguars (11-0) wasted no time when they got the ball.
GARNET VALLEY, PA
papreplive.com

Efe Ulcay hat trick fuels Phoenixville boys soccer in 3A state quarterfinal win over Cocalico

PENNSBURG >> Cocalico and Phoenixville were in the same boat, though the vessel was only small enough for one. District 1 and 3 runner-ups respectively, both squads had never made the state tournament before this season, let alone win a game. With both looking for their second state win, one would have to close shop and pack up after making its furthest run.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
papreplive.com

Moresco, 10-gallon good luck charm help Sacred Heart make semis

EXETER TWP. — Sacred Heart senior Macie Moresco walked into the gym at Exeter Township High School Saturday morning wearing a red cowboy hat with a red boa attached to the brim. She bought it on Amazon for senior night, just to have a little fun. Then she decided...
EXETER, PA
ESPN

Hoops hotbed Camden is ready for No. 1 prospect D.J. Wagner to make history

CAMDEN, N.J. -- On a sunny Saturday just before the start of the school year, hundreds of people flock to Wiggins Waterfront Park for a block party. They turn out to pick up backpacks and school supplies given away by Nike and Subaru, to shoot hoops and eat free food, but mostly they come to celebrate a young man.
CAMDEN, NJ
papreplive.com

Great Valley falls to Lower Dauphin in overtime in PIAA-3A quarterfinals

EXETER TWP. >> You’d be hard-pressed to find two more evenly-matched field hockey teams than Great Valley and Lower Dauphin. Squaring off in the PIAA 3A state quarterfinals, the two teams battled through 60 minutes of regulation, matching each other nearly shot for shot, score for score, before Lower Dauphin (20-3-1) found the back of the cage with 2:30 left in overtime for a 2-1 win which put an end to a fantastic season for Great Valley (20-4).
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Tropical Storm Nicole to bring heavy rain to Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia region has had some beautiful afternoons the last few days, but are you ready for some wet weather? While the news department has been focused on the polls, the CBS3 Next Weather Team is focused on the tropics. Yes, it may be late in the season, but Tropical Storm Nicole, soon to be Hurricane Nicole, is making its way toward Florida and will eventually move through the Delaware Valley. As we head into the heart of Wednesday, Nicole continues to strengthen off the East Coast of Florida. Landfall is expected by Thursday morning, with category 1 force winds...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
birchrestaurant.com

Best Restaurants in Wilmington, DE

Weekends in Wilmington can include strolls down the riverfront and delicious French cuisine, games of bowling, frozen cocktails and the greatest fried chicken you’ll find anywhere. These are the top restaurants in town from local gems to nationally recognized award winners. Snuff Mill. $$$ | 302-303-7676 | WEBSITE. In...
WILMINGTON, DE

