Temple fans storm the court twice after upsetting 16th-ranked Villanova
Fans celebrated Temple’s upset of 16th-ranked Villanova by storming the court at Liacouras Center in Philadelphia Friday night, only to do it all over again after a foul was called with 0.2 seconds remaining.
papreplive.com
Dominant second half powers Rustin to district semifinals
WESTTOWN >> If West Chester Rustin’s second half wasn’t its best half of football this season, it won’t take you long to put it on the list. The Golden Knights thoroughly dominated Kennett, scoring three touchdowns in the final 24 minutes en route to a 31-7 victory in the District 1 Class 5A quarterfinals Friday.
vuhoops.com
Three Takeaways from Villanova’s loss to Temple
Villanova was out of sorts early against Temple. They allowed open shots, turned the ball over and gave up offensive rebounds. Early Eric Dixon foul trouble forced the team to play without their starting center for most of the first half. Even with these setbacks, Villanova was still able to erase a 13-point deficit and get back in the game. An impressive feat considering there were only two 3-pointers all game. Despite the effort, the ‘Cats were unable to complete the comeback, losing on a series of made free throws by the Owls in the final minute. This was no doubt a disappointing loss, but this program has dealt with early loses before and bounced back. Adjustments and improvements will need to be made however.
papreplive.com
Tough loss for youthful O’Hara something to build on
EXETER TWP. — A lot of coaches would have been somewhat despondent following a loss in the state quarterfinals. Not Cardinal O’Hara’s Bill Collins. Sure, he was disappointed following a 3-0 setback to District 11 champ Bethlehem Catholic in the elite eight of the PIAA Class 3A volleyball tournament at Exeter Township High School Saturday. But Collins wasn’t downhearted.
papreplive.com
Volleyball: Weins, Woods help keep Garnet Valley dominant in win over LM
ROYERSFORD — The first set hung in the balance Saturday morning as Sarah Wood wound up a swing of her mighty right arm. Garnet Valley hadn’t yet warmed to the task in the second round of the PIAA Class 4A volleyball tournament at Spring-Ford High, stuck in a 14-all first set against Lower Merion. Off a set from big sister Maddie Wood and a cross-court, line-clipping finish, the fabulous freshman turned the tide for good.
Still under cloud of controversy, Camden hoops expected to name Wayns next coach
In hopes of directing its nationally ranked boys basketball team to a second-straight Group 2 state championship this winter, published reports say Maalik Wayns will be Camden’s head coach. The former Villanova standout replaces Rick Brunson, who stepped down to take a position on the New York Knicks coaching...
papreplive.com
Big 2nd half for Martin, Springfield-Montco in PIAA-3A quarterfinal win over Selinsgrove
MANCHESTER >> In the first half, Springfield Montco kept knocking on the door. In the second half, they kicked it in. “We picked it up, picked the energy up and got two quick goals,” said the Spartans’ Riley Martin. The Spartans put relentless pressure on Selinsgrove’s net throughout...
papreplive.com
Spring-Ford stopped by Seneca Valley in PIAA 4A quarterfinal
MECHANICSBURG >> Spring-Ford knew that its opponent in the PIAA Class 4A boys soccer quarterfinals was an extremely good team that could score a lot of goals. Seneca Valley, a state finalist in 2021, lived up to that expectation with a 3-0 win over the Rams Saturday afternoon at Eagle View Middle School.
papreplive.com
Pennridge keeps going for goals to top CB West in PIAA 4A quarterfinals
BUCKINGHAM >> Pennridge has scored a lot of goals this week. The Rams, after dropping seven on District 12’s Central in the first round of the PIAA 4A girls soccer tournament, used a training session midweek for an inter-squad scrimmage where the goals kept coming. It seemed like a good omen going up against the only team that had shut them out this season in Saturday’s quarterfinals.
papreplive.com
Football: Westburg’s dash in overtime keeps Garnet Valley’s dream alive
CONCORD – Jack Westburg provided the heroics in overtime as No. 1 Garnet Valley defeated No. 8 Spring-Ford, 30-27, in a District 1 Class 6A quarterfinal Friday evening. After their defense held the Rams (9-2) to a 37-yard field goal by Ryan Fields on the first possession of overtime, the Jaguars (11-0) wasted no time when they got the ball.
papreplive.com
Pennridge gives its all for Valimont, bows out to Lower Merion in PIAA-4A quarterfinals
Pennridge's Luca Angello (10) lays down as teammates mob him after his second-half goal against Upper Dublin during their District 1-4A second round game on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Mike Cabrey/MediaNews Group) BUCKINGHAM >> Pete Valimont knew it was coming. The past few years, the Pennridge boys soccer coach and...
papreplive.com
Efe Ulcay hat trick fuels Phoenixville boys soccer in 3A state quarterfinal win over Cocalico
PENNSBURG >> Cocalico and Phoenixville were in the same boat, though the vessel was only small enough for one. District 1 and 3 runner-ups respectively, both squads had never made the state tournament before this season, let alone win a game. With both looking for their second state win, one would have to close shop and pack up after making its furthest run.
papreplive.com
Football: Chester’s Jalen Harris’ potential seems unlimited … but so do his suitors
WHITEMARSH — Long before the story ended Friday night, the unlikely, if not the impossible, already had been reached. Long before a 30-12 loss to Plymouth Whitemarsh in the District 1 Class 5A quarterfinals, the athletic reputation at Chester High had been expanded. Long before a season would end...
papreplive.com
Moresco, 10-gallon good luck charm help Sacred Heart make semis
EXETER TWP. — Sacred Heart senior Macie Moresco walked into the gym at Exeter Township High School Saturday morning wearing a red cowboy hat with a red boa attached to the brim. She bought it on Amazon for senior night, just to have a little fun. Then she decided...
papreplive.com
Boehm, CB West tops North Penn in offensive slugfest to reach District 1-6A semifinals
DOYLESTOWN >> In a game that saw Central Bucks West and North Penn combine for 41 points in the back-and-forth second quarter and a spectacular rushing performance from Bucks senior Eli Boehm, it was a unintentional squib kick that ended up deciding Friday night’s District 1-6A quarterfinal at War Memorial Field.
ESPN
Hoops hotbed Camden is ready for No. 1 prospect D.J. Wagner to make history
CAMDEN, N.J. -- On a sunny Saturday just before the start of the school year, hundreds of people flock to Wiggins Waterfront Park for a block party. They turn out to pick up backpacks and school supplies given away by Nike and Subaru, to shoot hoops and eat free food, but mostly they come to celebrate a young man.
papreplive.com
Great Valley falls to Lower Dauphin in overtime in PIAA-3A quarterfinals
EXETER TWP. >> You’d be hard-pressed to find two more evenly-matched field hockey teams than Great Valley and Lower Dauphin. Squaring off in the PIAA 3A state quarterfinals, the two teams battled through 60 minutes of regulation, matching each other nearly shot for shot, score for score, before Lower Dauphin (20-3-1) found the back of the cage with 2:30 left in overtime for a 2-1 win which put an end to a fantastic season for Great Valley (20-4).
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Bonnie Sweeten’s Back, John Fetterman’s Clothes, and Much More
Plus, control of the state House could come down to a race currently separated by just two votes in Bucks County. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of...
Tropical Storm Nicole to bring heavy rain to Philadelphia region
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia region has had some beautiful afternoons the last few days, but are you ready for some wet weather? While the news department has been focused on the polls, the CBS3 Next Weather Team is focused on the tropics. Yes, it may be late in the season, but Tropical Storm Nicole, soon to be Hurricane Nicole, is making its way toward Florida and will eventually move through the Delaware Valley. As we head into the heart of Wednesday, Nicole continues to strengthen off the East Coast of Florida. Landfall is expected by Thursday morning, with category 1 force winds...
birchrestaurant.com
Best Restaurants in Wilmington, DE
Weekends in Wilmington can include strolls down the riverfront and delicious French cuisine, games of bowling, frozen cocktails and the greatest fried chicken you’ll find anywhere. These are the top restaurants in town from local gems to nationally recognized award winners. Snuff Mill. $$$ | 302-303-7676 | WEBSITE. In...
