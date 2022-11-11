ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
6abc

NFL Week 10 takeaways: Lessons, big questions for every game

It'sWeek 10of the 2022 NFL season, and Sunday's action got off to an early start. NFL history was made Sunday morning as theTampa Bay Buccaneersbeat theSeattle Seahawks21-16 at Munich's Allianz Arena in the league's first regular-season game in Germany. On Thursday, theCarolina Panthers'ground game continued to chug along withoutChristian McCaffreyas...
6abc

Commanders dominate run game to end Eagles' perfect season

PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles had their undefeated streak snapped in a wild "Monday Night Football" game against the Commanders, in which a critical missed call by the referees helped Washington to a 32-21 win. On a third-and-1 early in the fourth quarter, with the Eagles trailing by two, Jalen Hurts...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc

Eagles place CB Avonte Maddox (hamstring) on injured reserve

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles will be without a key piece of their secondary for at least the next four weeks after placing starting slot corner Avonte Maddox on injured reserve Monday. Maddox injured his hamstring near the end of last Thursday's game against the Houston Texans. He was unable...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc

Commanders vs. Eagles: 'Monday Night Football' betting odds, picks, tips

Week 10 of the NFL season wraps up Monday night with thePhiladelphia Eagles(-11, 43.5) hosting the Washington Commandersat Lincoln Financial Field (ESPN, 8:15 ET). After an exciting Sunday of action, we have one more opportunity to wager on professional football. So which plays do our analysts like the most?. Fantasy...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy