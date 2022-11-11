Read full article on original website
Predicting NFL playoff bracket and Super Bowl 2023 winner
Super Bowl 2023: The Los Angeles Rams took out the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, bringing an NFL title
NFL Week 10 takeaways: Lessons, big questions for every game
It'sWeek 10of the 2022 NFL season, and Sunday's action got off to an early start. NFL history was made Sunday morning as theTampa Bay Buccaneersbeat theSeattle Seahawks21-16 at Munich's Allianz Arena in the league's first regular-season game in Germany. On Thursday, theCarolina Panthers'ground game continued to chug along withoutChristian McCaffreyas...
Commanders dominate run game to end Eagles' perfect season
PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles had their undefeated streak snapped in a wild "Monday Night Football" game against the Commanders, in which a critical missed call by the referees helped Washington to a 32-21 win. On a third-and-1 early in the fourth quarter, with the Eagles trailing by two, Jalen Hurts...
Hurts, McNabb, Vick on the legacy of Black quarterbacks in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA -- Sitting on the elegant stone steps in the Great Stair Hall at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Donovan McNabb, Michael Vick and Jalen Hurts gathered Tuesday for a conversation on their shared history as Eagles leaders and Black quarterbacks in the NFL. McNabb, the eldest at age 45,...
AP Top 25 college football poll reaction: What's next for each ranked team?
The AP Top 25 college football poll is out after another wild weekend of games. So what happens from here? We break down what's next for each ranked team. 1. Georgia Bulldogs(10-0) Week 11 result:45-19 win vs. Mississippi State. What's next: at Kentucky (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET) The Bulldogs have...
Eagles place CB Avonte Maddox (hamstring) on injured reserve
PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles will be without a key piece of their secondary for at least the next four weeks after placing starting slot corner Avonte Maddox on injured reserve Monday. Maddox injured his hamstring near the end of last Thursday's game against the Houston Texans. He was unable...
The Patriots need to steal this play from Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins immediately
The Patriots know up much Mac Jones likes RPOs. If they want to figure out how to incorporate more of them, they need look no further than the Miami Dolphins.
Commanders vs. Eagles: 'Monday Night Football' betting odds, picks, tips
Week 10 of the NFL season wraps up Monday night with thePhiladelphia Eagles(-11, 43.5) hosting the Washington Commandersat Lincoln Financial Field (ESPN, 8:15 ET). After an exciting Sunday of action, we have one more opportunity to wager on professional football. So which plays do our analysts like the most?. Fantasy...
