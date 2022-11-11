Bryan police announce two arrests on capital murder and armed robbery charges from a Labor Day weekend incident east of the RELLIS campus. 30 year old Jalen Bloom of Caldwell was arrested by Bryan police after he was indicted by a Brazos County grand jury for the shooting deaths of 24 year old Theron Daniel of College Station and 25 year old Sabrina Garcia of Austin and the serious bodily injury of a toddler aged girl.

