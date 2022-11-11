ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

Related
wtaw.com

Texas A&M Women’s Basketball Dominates Army, 73-49

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team maximized its rebounding and turnover advantages as the Aggies coasted to a 73-49 victory over the Army West Point Black Knights Sunday afternoon inside Reed Arena. Texas A&M dominated points off turnovers (26-5) and second-chance points (24-4) as...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Kick Time Announced for LSU Game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game against LSU on Saturday, Nov. 26 is set to kick off at 6 p.m. on ESPN, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. A&M is 6-5-1 against the Tigers as the home team, including wins the last two games at Kyle Field.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Texas A&M Football Media Day: UMass

Texas A&M Football held its weekly press conference Monday afternoon to discuss the team’s 13-10 loss to Auburn, as well as this coming Saturday’s home game against UMass. Visiting with the media were Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher, wide receiver Jalen Preston and defensive back Demani Richardson.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Texas A&M Football Drops Sixth Straight, Falls to Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. – Texas A&M was unable to take advantage of three forced turnovers as the Aggies lost Saturday night’s game against the Auburn Tigers, 13-10, at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Demani Richardson and Edgerrin Cooper intercepted passes and McKinnley Jackson recovered a fumble as the Aggie defense kept the...
AUBURN, AL
wtaw.com

Bryan-College Station Chamber Of Commerce Holds Its Annual Banquet

The Bryan-College Station chamber of commerce held its annual banquet Monday night. The banquet is when the chamber announces the recipient of the Chamber’s ambassador of the year. Christina Hultquist is with Home2 Suites and Aimbridge Hospitality. The chamber’s volunteer of the year is Pat Baker with Cotton Global...
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Grand Jury Indictments And Arrests In Labor Day Weekend Armed Robbery And Murder In West Bryan

Bryan police announce two arrests on capital murder and armed robbery charges from a Labor Day weekend incident east of the RELLIS campus. 30 year old Jalen Bloom of Caldwell was arrested by Bryan police after he was indicted by a Brazos County grand jury for the shooting deaths of 24 year old Theron Daniel of College Station and 25 year old Sabrina Garcia of Austin and the serious bodily injury of a toddler aged girl.
BRYAN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy