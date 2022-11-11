Read full article on original website
Related
wtaw.com
Texas A&M Women’s Basketball Dominates Army, 73-49
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team maximized its rebounding and turnover advantages as the Aggies coasted to a 73-49 victory over the Army West Point Black Knights Sunday afternoon inside Reed Arena. Texas A&M dominated points off turnovers (26-5) and second-chance points (24-4) as...
wtaw.com
Kick Time Announced for LSU Game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game against LSU on Saturday, Nov. 26 is set to kick off at 6 p.m. on ESPN, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. A&M is 6-5-1 against the Tigers as the home team, including wins the last two games at Kyle Field.
wtaw.com
Texas A&M Football Media Day: UMass
Texas A&M Football held its weekly press conference Monday afternoon to discuss the team’s 13-10 loss to Auburn, as well as this coming Saturday’s home game against UMass. Visiting with the media were Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher, wide receiver Jalen Preston and defensive back Demani Richardson.
wtaw.com
Texas A&M Football Drops Sixth Straight, Falls to Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. – Texas A&M was unable to take advantage of three forced turnovers as the Aggies lost Saturday night’s game against the Auburn Tigers, 13-10, at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Demani Richardson and Edgerrin Cooper intercepted passes and McKinnley Jackson recovered a fumble as the Aggie defense kept the...
wtaw.com
Bryan-College Station Chamber Of Commerce Holds Its Annual Banquet
The Bryan-College Station chamber of commerce held its annual banquet Monday night. The banquet is when the chamber announces the recipient of the Chamber’s ambassador of the year. Christina Hultquist is with Home2 Suites and Aimbridge Hospitality. The chamber’s volunteer of the year is Pat Baker with Cotton Global...
wtaw.com
College Station City Council Majority Still Interested In A New Recreation Center
A majority of College Station city council members continues to be interested in a new recreation center. That follows a discussion during last Thursday’s meeting where there was no opposition to the request by city manager Bryan Woods to pursue requests for qualifications for preliminary programming, design, and budgeting.
wtaw.com
Grand Jury Indictments And Arrests In Labor Day Weekend Armed Robbery And Murder In West Bryan
Bryan police announce two arrests on capital murder and armed robbery charges from a Labor Day weekend incident east of the RELLIS campus. 30 year old Jalen Bloom of Caldwell was arrested by Bryan police after he was indicted by a Brazos County grand jury for the shooting deaths of 24 year old Theron Daniel of College Station and 25 year old Sabrina Garcia of Austin and the serious bodily injury of a toddler aged girl.
wtaw.com
Weekend Standoff Involving The College Station Police Department’s SWAT And Hostage Negotiations Teams
College Station police responding to a weekend domestic violence incident resulted in bringing out the SWAT and hostage negotiation teams. Residents of the Southgate Village apartments were displaced and a road was closed Saturday for more than three hours before a Bryan man who had barricaded himself was arrested. 25...
Comments / 0