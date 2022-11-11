Details sparse on cause, impact of Valero refinery fire in Corpus Christi a week later

Little information has come out surrounding an early morning fire that erupted at one of Valero Energy Corp.'s Bill Greehey Refineries in Corpus Christi last week.

The origin of the Nov. 3 fire, which officials say did not result in any injuries, at the Valero East Plant and to what degree the facility was damaged is not known. An assessment of the site is in the “initial stages and is ongoing,” Darcy Schroeder, a Valero spokesperson, said in a written statement on Thursday.

Questions about whether operations at the refinery, which is located in northern Corpus Christi and just off U.S. Interstate 37, would be impacted were not answered. “(T)here is no new information to share at the present time,” Schroeder said.

Emergency responders with Refinery Terminal Fire Co., the Port of Corpus Christi, the city of Corpus Christi, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and the U.S. Coast Guard were dispatched to the site that morning.

How long the fire burned is not clear. Corpus Christi Fire Department Chief Robert Rocha deferred questions about the response to Refinery Terminal Fire Co., which did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

Valero notified the TCEQ of the fire at 6:29 a.m. that day. A Reverse Alert issued just before 7:30 a.m. described the ongoing fire at the east plant, saying there were “no off-site impacts and no community action is necessary.” At noon, Valero sent an update to the Caller-Times saying that no injuries had occurred and the fire had been contained.

Valero submitted an initial report to TCEQ in the late evening, detailing its estimates for unplanned air emissions as a result of the incident. The report states the release started at 5:50 a.m. and ended at 6 p.m. that day.

During a more than 12-hour period, the facility at two monitoring points released a combined 851 pounds of carbon monoxide, 32 pounds of hydrogen sulfide, 119 pounds of nitrogen oxides, 2,941 pounds of sulfur dioxide and 489 pounds of volatile organic compounds, according to the report.

The plant is permitted to release emissions of 23.17 pounds of carbon monoxide per hour, 4.48 pounds of nitrogen oxides and 26.88 pounds of volatile organic compounds. The facility is not permitted to release any amount of hydrogen sulfide, a colorless gas known for its pungent "rotten egg" odor at low concentrations. It is extremely flammable and highly toxic, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

About 5.6% of the total emissions were recorded as unauthorized “fugitive” emissions, according to figures in the report.

In response to the fire, refinery staff “utilized appropriate procedures to expedite a systematic shutdown of relevant units and minimize emissions,” the report reads. Air quality monitoring was conducted throughout the 12-hour event and indicated “no issues of concern.”

Unauthorized emissions events are regularly investigated by TCEQ. In large part, that involves determining whether the incident was avoidable. The state regulator also reviews efforts to minimize releases. Depending on the investigation’s findings, the agency can take enforcement steps, including assessing fines.

On Monday, TCEQ spokesperson Victoria Cann said the state regulator’s Corpus Christi office is aiming to complete its emergency response investigation within the next 60 days.

On the morning of the fire, Corpus Christi resident Bobby Blain, who lives about 6 miles southwest of the facility, told the Caller-Times that he felt his house shake around 5:30 to 5:45 a.m. He likened the incident to an explosion, saying “whenever there's an event over there, it shakes my whole house."

The east refinery processes sour crude oil and was acquired by Valero in 2001, according to its website.