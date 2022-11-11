Fort Worth’s spirit, generosity made rebirth of the zoo possible. Come celebrate with us

On Nov. 19, the Fort Worth Zoo will celebrate 30 years of the “New Zoo since ’92.” During those years we have hosted more than 30 million people, gone from a middling city-run institution to a global education and conservation powerhouse, been named the No. 1 zoo and the “World’s Greatest,” become the most-visited educational/recreational destination in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and set the benchmark around the world for animal care and visitor experience.

How did this happen? It’s obvious: We live in Fort Worth!

Fort Worth is a city with a “let’s get it done” attitude, a city that is open and joyous, a city that relishes its eccentric characters and enjoys its history. It is a city of fascinating and diverse communities. It is a proud city, and most meaningful for our zoo, it is an incredibly generous city.

In 1983, newly engaged and excited about making my home in a new city, I looked forward to my first Fort Worth Zoo visit. A lifelong lover of animals, I was heartbroken when I saw the state of the outdated and cramped enclosures with chain-link fencing, concrete floors and the lovely animals caged inside. I knew at that moment something had to change.

Since it opened in 1909, the zoo was owned and operated by the city of Fort Worth. As a way to raise additional funds for the zoo, the Fort Worth Zoological Association, or FWZA, was formed in 1939. By the time of my visit in the early ’80s, the zoo faced decreasing support and dwindling funding, and the FWZA was basically defunct.

With the full support of my biggest cheerleader, my husband, Lee, I began recruiting young, native Fort Worthians to get involved. I remember sitting at a folding table in the zoo’s administration building that was little more than a glorified shack as we discussed the wild ideas that became the vision for the “New Zoo.”

Within a few months, we re-established the FWZA and created a new board of directors and executive committee. Most importantly, we all had a shared vision to make the Fort Worth Zoo among the best in the nation.

A family watches the elephants play at the Fort Worth Zoo on June 8, 2022. Madeleine Cook/mcook@star-telegram.com

I am absolutely certain that what happened here would never have been possible anywhere else because after all, this is Fort Worth. From that moment in 1983, almost 40 years ago, so many have rallied to the cause with their time, their trust and their treasure. So, from the bottom of my heart:

For your generosity of time, thank you Kit Moncrief, Whitney More, Cheryl Hodge and all the others who stepped up and into the journey we have taken together. Thank you to Ardon Moore, FWZA president, and Mike Fouraker, zoo director, who have never let me down. And thank you to the Fort Worth Zoo staff and keepers for their selfless dedication to our animals and our mission.

For your generosity of trust, thank you to the city of Fort Worth, mayors, council and staff — past and present. Without the groundbreaking public-private partnership that created our private management contract, none of this would have been possible. Thank you to all our supporters here and in neighboring communities who have trusted us with their children and believed in the vision that we set forth, believing we could create something remarkable.

For your generosity of treasure, thank you to our unwavering and incredibly loyal donors who have rallied time and time again to help create this jewel for our city. Because of you we have: raised $300 million and counting, opened 18 permanent habitats, released countless animals into the wild, forged conservation partnerships in 30 countries, and educated and entertained hundreds of thousands of children from all walks of life. Thank you to all our guests, zoo and annual fund members, sponsors and everyone who has spent their hard-earned dollars to come and enjoy our wonderful zoo. You are the reason we are where we are today.

The irony of this story is that when I started this adventure, I hoped to do something for my new hometown, but as it turned out, it was you who did something for me. Lately, some recognition has come my way, but I should be honoring you, Fort Worth.

I am beyond grateful for the opportunity and the privilege you have given me to pursue my passion and purpose, to champion our Fort Worth Zoo as my life’s work and, in the end, to have the very best job in the world!

So, on Nov. 19, come out to the zoo and let us celebrate all we have accomplished together.

Fort Worth, I love you.

Ramona Bass has been the visionary and driving force behind creating the world-class Fort Worth Zoo.