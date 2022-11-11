ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

Ask the Experts: Roth vs. Traditional IRA

By Matthew Frankel, CFP® and Travis Hoium
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Americans can open two main types of retirement savings account. In this video, Certified Financial Planner® Matt Frankel and Fool.com contributor Travis Hoium discuss your options.

The $18,984 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook
If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $18,984 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies .

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
256K+
Followers
114K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy