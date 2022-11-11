Read full article on original website
Related
The Story of Nuclear Energy: The Proton-Electron Theory
Worlds Within Worlds: The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 2 (of 3), by Isaac Asimov is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Volume II, THE STRUCTURE OF THE NUCLEUS: The Proton-Electron Theory. The Proton-Electron Theory. What about the...
Gigantic, 70-Foot Nuclear Fusion Gun Could Change the World
For decades, scientists have used lasers and magnets to achieve nuclear fusion. One group is using sheer kinetic force.
natureworldnews.com
By 2030, Superheated Rocks 12 Miles Beneath the Earth’s Surface Could Provide Limitless Clean Energy to the World
The world might have unlimited access to clean energy from rocks heated to 752 degrees just 12 miles underneath the surface of the Earth but getting to them is more than it sounds. Hot rocks 12 miles beneath the surface reach a temperature of 752F. In a report on a...
Coal mine demolishes neighboring wind farm to boost country's energy supply, drawing ire of climate activists
The Garzweiler coal mine in Germany is expanding its operations into a neighboring wind farm, forcing the company to demolish wind turbines, amid efforts to expand energy supplies.
SEE IT: TVA blows up three huge cooling towers at 60-year-old coal plant
The Tennessee Valley Authority demolished a nearly six-decade-old, one-of-a-kind coal-fired power plant, a colorful visual representation of a shift in power generation.
globalspec.com
New nuclear life proposed for old coal-fired generators
Sample national composite map for an advanced reactor database query. Source: DOE. Retired coal-fired power plants in the U.S. could be repurposed as nuclear power plant sites and contribute to the attainment of net-zero emissions goals by 2050. A U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) study has identified 157 retired coal plant sites and 237 operating coal plant sites as potential candidates for a coal-to-nuclear transition.
BBC
Why an old train could point to a clean energy future
An old diesel freight train in British Columbia, Canada is about to get a new lease of life. Local firm Hydrogen in Motion (H2M) is currently converting the Green Goat locomotive to run on a mix of hydrogen and battery power. The so-called switcher locomotive performs tasks such as transporting...
‘Wonder material’ scrubs CO2 from power plants before it reaches the atmosphere
Scientists have discovered a reusable material that can capture carbon dioxide from coal-fired power plants and prevent the greenhouse gas from entering the atmosphere.A team from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in the US claim that the aluminium formate material, known as ALF, lacks the shortcomings of other proposed carbon filtration methods and is made of substances found abundantly.“What makes this work exciting is that ALF performs really well relative to other high-performing CO2 adsorbents, but it rivals designer compounds in its simplicity, overall stability and ease of preparation,” said Hayden Evans, a chemist at the...
Vox
A mountain, a tower, a thermos of molten salt. These are the batteries that could power our renewable future.
Blackouts are a devastating reality of our climate-changed world. An unprecedented winter storm in 2021 knocked out power for millions of Texans for days, killing hundreds, and this summer Californians managed to barely save their state’s power grid from the brink of collapse during a record-breaking heat wave. Some...
The Next Web
Swiss scientists’ new see-through solar panels are sweet nectar for startups
As Europe’s transparent solar panel market swells, Swiss scientists have set a new efficiency record for the technology. This could lead the way to energy-generating windows that power up our homes and devices. Also known as Grätzel cells, dye-sensitised solar cells (DSCs) are a type of low-cost solar cell...
pv-magazine-usa.com
As China expands energy storage manufacturing, the U.S. can step up to compete
Whether it’s California’s record-breaking heat waves causing narrowly avoided blackouts or Texas’ billion dollar efforts to keep the lights on, the need for resilient stationary energy storage systems throughout the United States has never been more acute. Unfortunately, the deployment of these systems is inhibited by serious issues with the lithium-ion batteries used in these systems. Bottlenecks in the battery supply chain and the increasing occurrence of catastrophic fires are the most serious of these issues. The U.S. can address both by developing a domestic battery supply chain whose products are tailored to the unique needs of the stationary energy storage market. Accomplishing this will enable a rapid transition to reliable electrical grids powered by renewable energy.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Create Crystals That Generate Electricity From Heat
A synthetic sulfide mineral with thermoelectric properties. In the effort to efficiently convert heat into electricity, easily accessible materials from harmless raw materials open up new perspectives in the development of safe and inexpensive so-called thermoelectric materials. A synthetic copper mineral acquires a complex structure and microstructure through simple changes in its composition, thereby laying the foundation for the desired properties, according to a study published recently in the journal Angewandte Chemie.
dailygalaxy.com
We are Trapped in Time: “Reality is Shaped By the Speed of Light” (The Galaxy Report)
Today’s stories from our amazing Universe include Predicting ‘Earth-like’ planets around red dwarf stars to What an advanced alien civilization can teach us about survival to Why Gravity is the biggest challenge to physicists, and much more. How reality is shaped by the speed of light--“You are...
Is Your Gas Stove Dangerous?
Gas stoves have long been popular with professional and home chefs. But as our planet warms, the need to decarbonize our energy sources means cooking with gas is falling out of favor. Governments across the nation are offering incentives to make the switch to cleaner, more efficient appliances. Now consumers...
sciencealert.com
Scientists Tested Einstein's Relativity on a Cosmic Scale, And Found Something Odd
Everything in the Universe has gravity – and feels it too. Yet this most common of all fundamental forces is also the one that presents the biggest challenges to physicists. Albert Einstein's theory of general relativity has been remarkably successful in describing the gravity of stars and planets, but it doesn't seem to apply perfectly on all scales.
natureworldnews.com
Solar Panel Efficiency May Significantly Improve After Recent Discovery
As a result of research from The Australian National University (ANU) that lessens their present restrictions, a rise in the efficiency of solar panels might be on the horizon. Solar Energy. In contrast to fossil fuels, the sun has more than enough energy to supply the world's energy demands, and...
LG Energy Solution signs deal to buy lithium battery materials from U.S. firm
South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution announced Friday it has signed a multi-year agreement with U.S. mineral provider Compass Minerals.
solarindustrymag.com
SolarDuck Builds Hybrid Offshore Floating Solar Power Plant for RWE Project
Following the collaboration agreement signed between SolarDuck and RWE in July of 2022, RWE has selected SolarDuck as the exclusive provider for offshore floating solar (OFS) technology with integrated energy storage in RWE’s bid for the Hollandse Kust West (HKW) VII offshore wind farm. The successful bid will now materialize a hybrid OFS power plant at scale. SolarDuck will build a 5MW demonstrator with innovative integrated energy storage solutions.
natureworldnews.com
New Non-Toxic and Inexpensive Synthetic Crystals can Convert Heat into Electricity
To effectively convert heat into electricity, scientists have created synthetic crystals made of sulfide minerals. This novel substance, which is readily available from risk-free, non-toxic raw materials, opens up fresh possibilities for the creation of secure and reasonably priced so-called thermoelectric materials. By making small changes to its composition, a...
My Clallam County
UN launching satellite-based system to detect methane
(NEW YORK) — World leaders are finding new ways to implement science to shape policy and industry changes that will lead to increased mitigation of greenhouse gases. The United Nations is now implementing the Methane Alert and Response System, or MARS, a satellite-based system to detect global methane emissions, the intergovernmental organization announced Friday amid COP27, its climate change conference taking place in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.
HackerNoon
7K+
Followers
19K+
Post
807K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0